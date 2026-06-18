Best Willy Adames trade fits if Giants become sellers

The next few weeks will test whether any club is willing to absorb his remaining contract years for an immediate postseason push.

His strict shortstop-only role and no-trade clause limit potential suitors to teams ready to play him at his natural position.

Willy Adames' seven-year, $182 million contract with makes him an albatross for the Giants and a potential trade piece at the deadline.

Regardless of where he finishes the 2026 season, no one can take San Francisco Giants shortstop Willy Adames’ historic contract away from him.

We mean that in more ways than one. Adames is in the second season of a seven-year, $182 million contract, the largest deal in Giants history. Luckily for Adames, his contract is fully guaranteed.

Adames, along with teammates Rafael Devers and Matt Chapman, could potentially be traded within the coming weeks. All are on large contracts that will take them through 2030 or later.

After previously looking at which teams could realistically trade for Devers, let’s turn our attention to Adames, who turns 31 in September but is struggling through a frustrating offensive season.

A Willy Adames trade is more difficult than it sounds

San Francisco Giants shortstop Willy Adames | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Although Devers’ contract is longer and far more expensive, he at least has positional flexibility and a lack of a no-trade clause working in his favor.

If a team wanted to add Devers, they could easily slot him in at first or DH. Alternatively, a team may be tempted to move him back to third base, where he almost exclusively played during his first eight seasons.

Adames, however, only plays shortstop, and he has a full no-trade clause. He last played second base in 2018 while still with the Rays, and that goes for every level he’s been at since, whether it’s been in the majors or during the World Baseball Classic.

So either a team would acquire Adames planning to play him at short, or they’d run the risk of asking him to learn second or third base during a postseason push. You’ll understand why we’re not exactly big fans of that idea.

Which teams should try to trade for Willy Adames?

Atlanta Braves

San Francisco Giants shortstop Willy Adames | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The Braves desperately need shortstop help, and Ronald Acuña Jr.’s lingering hamstring injuries continue raising major red flags. It’d be hard to blame any Braves fan who doubts they’ll have a full-strength Acuña come October.

At least Adames likely wouldn’t need to worry about moving positions. The Braves still haven’t given Ozzie Albies a shot at shortstop, and they’ve quietly developed a reputation for being stubborn in that regard.

With that said, the Braves have also repeatedly proven they’re not afraid to incur financial hits if it means winning a championship. Keep your eyes on the Braves here, especially if the Phillies start clawing into Atlanta’s NL East lead.

Milwaukee Brewers

San Francisco Giants shortstop Willy Adames | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

If the Brewers didn’t re-sign Adames, why would they bring him back now? Milwaukee has been just fine without him, and the Brewers obviously have their smaller market size working against them.

For the Brewers to exact their revenge on the Dodgers, though, they need all hands on deck. Reuniting with Adames means bringing in a player who understands how to win and help ensure a lower-budget team captures a division crown — and, ideally, a first-round bye.

Toronto Blue Jays

San Francisco Giants shortstop Willy Adames | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Seeing as the Blue Jays are already 10 games back in the AL East, the Wild Card might be their only path to the postseason. Toronto entered Thursday tied with the Athletics for the AL’s third and final Wild Card spot.

Despite not playing in the United States, you never hear the Blue Jays crying poor and complaining about how they can’t keep up with the Yankees or Dodgers. In fact, the Vladimir Guerrero and Dylan Cease contracts say otherwise. Money is no obstacle for the Blue Jays if it means winning a title.

More organizations must follow in the Blue Jays’ footsteps, though we know they won’t even consider it. We’ll see whether Adames is the next former All-Star headed to Toronto.

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