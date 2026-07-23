Updated Brewers-Tigers trade for Tarik Skubal would meet Detroit's rumored asking price

The Milwaukee Brewers are positioning themselves to challenge the Los Angeles Dodgers in the postseason with less than two weeks until the trade deadline.

The Milwaukee Brewers are tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the top seed in the National League, with a 6.5-game lead over second-place Chicago in their own division. With less than two weeks until the Aug. 3 trade deadline, the race is on. Milwaukee is never going to eclipse L.A.'s star power, but narrowing that gap while out-executing them on the margins is how the Brewers can finally break through in October. The goal is not to claim the best record in the regular season. It's to finally unseat the Dodgers in the postseason.

Equipped with one of the deepest farm systems in MLB, Milwaukee has the capacity to bid on just about every trade candidate. The Brewers like to build patiently from within, but if now isn't the time to push a few chips in, that time may never arrive. The obvious dream target: Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, whose future in Motown is murkier than ever.

This Brewers-Tigers trade sends Tarik Skubal to NL-leading Milwaukee

If Detroit does acquiesce and trade Skubal, it will be in an attempt to thread the needle between short-term postseason ambitions and long-term value, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. Such a move would require "a controllable starting pitcher plus quality prospects," he writes. One name he mentions specifically: 24-year-old Brewers hurler Logan Henderson.

This trade nets Henderson, as well as 19-year-old infielder Luis Peña (Milwaukee's No. 2 prospect, MLB's No. 18 prospect) and 22-year-old first baseman Luke Adams (Milwaukee's No. 11 prospect). A hearty return, with two players in Henderson and Adams who can help as soon as this season while Peña develops on the back burner.

Why the Brewers do this trade

Tarik Skubal - Detroit Tigers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the Brewers, it's a simple calculus. This is a lot to give up for a rental. Probably more than any other team, which in turns means Milwaukee can win a competitive bidding war. While Luis Peña is highly regarded, the 19-year-old won't sniff the majors for at least a couple years. The Brewers also have Jesús Made (MLB's No. 1 prospect) and Cooper Pratt (MLB's No. 53 prospect), two middle infield prospects who are closer to impacting Milwaukee's big league ambitions. The latter recently earned his call-up after inking an eight-year, $51 million extension early in the campaign.

That's not to say Peña is expendable, but he certainly feels more valuable to Detroit than Milwaukee. It's at least easy to stomach his departure.

Trading Logan Henderson, who has a 2.97 ERA and 0.93 WHIP across seven starts with the Brewers, is no easier pill to swallow. He missed almost seven weeks with a back injury, but still looks reasonably sharp a couple appearances into his return. Here's the thing, though: Milwaukee churns out quality pitching prospects as well as any team in MLB. Their pitching pipeline is the baseball equivalent of a Hydra. Cut one head off, two more appear. Trade Freddy Peralta, watch Jacob Misiorowski compete for Cy Young a year later while Kyle Harrison blossoms into an elite No. 2 starter.

If the Brewers can add Skubal to a rotation that includes Misiorowski, Harrison and Shane Drohan — all young, controllable pitchers — Milwaukee becomes quite fearsome in the playoffs. The best way to beat the Dodgers is to mitigate their offensive firepower. And, when Skubal inevitably departs as a free agent, the Brewers will find a way to compensate.

Skubal has a 2.83 ERA and 0.93 WHIP across 14 starts this season, with 98 strikeouts in 82.2 innings. He returned in record time from elbow surgery and hasn't missed a beat. While Misiorowski and others have challenged him for the mantle of "Best Pitcher in Baseball," none check as many boxes as Skubal. His command, stuff, the durational ability are all top-notch. But he and Miz in the same rotation, and the Brewers can make some magic happen. A World Series is the goal, and Skubal gives Milwaukee its best shot in years. If the Brewers win it all, Skubal's departure a couple months later wouldn't sting a bit.

Why the Tigers do this trade

Logan Henderson - Milwaukee Brewers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Take all the praise I just heaped on Milwaukee's pitcher development and port it over to Detroit. The Tigers also have a special knack for churning out impressive young arms. Skubal was the latest in a long line of Cy Young-caliber arms to start their MLB journey in a Tigers uniform. See: Justin Verlander, who's about to retire with Detroit's scripted 'D' on his cap.

Henderson shouldn't suffer much switching from Milwaukee to Detroit, where he'd make half his starts in one of MLB's friendliest ballparks. Under club control through 2031, Henderson exhibits total command of the zone — and he does not need to nibble outside of it to generate strikeouts. His 29.7 percent strikeout rate, paired with a miniscule 5.5 percent walk rate, is super encouraging. There's a good chance the 24-year-old becomes Detroit's next frontline ace in short order.

We'd all celebrate Luis Peña as a prospect more if he were in a less crowded farm system. There are some defensive concerns that could bump him off shortstop in time, but the Tigers already have Kevin McGonigle. Peña is one of the most advanced teenaged hitters in the world. He gets the bat through the zone quickly and generates eye-popping exit velo with an ability to work deep into counts and get on base with patience or aggression. His top-end sprint speed will make him one of MLB's most dangerous base runners. Detroit could turn Skubal into another franchise-defining infielder next to McGonigle.

Luke Adams, meanwhile, is a more immediate MLB helper. He's ready for his call-up, with a .952 OPS and 12 home runs in Triple-A. He needs to ramp up his slugging, but Adams is another trademark, high-IQ Brewers product who takes his walks and sprays hits all over the field. He probably gets stuck at first base, which puts a certain ceiling on his value, but the Tigers would surely love to find a Spencer Torkelson replacement.

More MLB news and analysis: