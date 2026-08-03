MLB Playoff picture and postseason bracket less than 24 hours before trade deadline

With less than 24 hours until the MLB trade deadline on Monday, Aug. 3, front offices league-wide are scrambling to the finish line, either hoping to boost their postseason chances or reset for 2027 and beyond.

We've already see a few major moves, including Tarik Skubal to the Dodgers, Luis García Jr. to the Yankees and Kevin Gausman to the Cubs. There's more on the horizon, however, and the standings are MLB's one, definitive truth.

National League playoff picture

Jacob Misiorowski - Milwaukee Brewers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Standings Record 1. Los Angeles Dodgers (NL West champs) 69-42 2. Milwaukee Brewers (NL Central champs) 69-42 3. Atlanta Braves (NL East champs) 67-45 4. Chicago Cubs 63-49 5. Arizona Diamondbacks 59-53 6. Philadelphia Phillies 59-53

The National League is pretty easily broken into two tiers: the heavyweights (Los Angeles, Milwaukee, Atlanta) and the pretenders (everyone else).

Baseball is eternally unpredictable and there's always room for a surprise Wild Card run, but it's hard not to see a massive gap between the three division leaders and the field. The Dodgers are loaded top to bottom and just acquired the best pitcher in baseball ahead of the deadline. Milwaukee, for all its postseason foibles, has a Cy Young frontrunner in Jacob Misiorowski as a deep, disciplined lineup that seldom wavers. The Braves, on paper, present arguably L.A.'s greatest challenge when healthy. And the "when healthy" disclaimer will remain front and center the rest of the way, as Atlanta could use some better injury luck.

The Phillies are in complete free fall right now. Well, almost complete free fall. This is still a very good team when one of their aces takes the mound and a total joke of a team when Aaron Nola, Andrew Painter or [insert stopgap here] takes the mound. Philly just does not have the offensive depth to really compete with the division leaders.

Arizona falls in a similar boat due to their poor rotation. The Cubs are far and away the most threatening Wild Card team, in no small part due to Pete Crow-Armstrong's MVP ascent. Like the Braves, Chicago could really use better injury luck — particularly in the rotation — but that offense stacks up as well as one could hope for with the Dodgers and Braves.

National League Wild Card picture

Pete Crow-Armstrong - Chicago Cubs | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Standings Record GB 4. Chicago Cubs 63-49 +4.0 5. Arizona Diamondbacks 59-53 -- 6. Philadelphia Phillies 59-53 -- San Diego Padres 58-54 1.0 Miami Marlins 58-55 1.5 Pittsburgh Pirates 56-57 3.5 St. Louis Cardinals 55-57 4.0 Washington Nationals 55-58 4.5

The NL Wild Card race is still very much unsettled. The D'Backs and Phillies are probably favorites by default, but San Diego has at least kept things interesting with its recent surge. The Padres' bullpen is the best in baseball and can paper over a lot of flaws.

Miami and Washington are both talented enough to make a run, but could end up selling at the deadline instead of trying. In fact, the Nationals' sale is already midstream. The Pirates are very talented but very inconsistent. The Cardinals, to be frank, were never the real thing. That rotation is not built for October, unfortunately.

American League playoff picture

Junior Caminero - Tampa Bay Rays | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Standings Record 1. Tampa Bay Rays (AL East champs) 65-46 2. Chicago White Sox (AL Central champs) 59-52 3. Houston Astros (AL West champs) 58-55 4. New York Yankees 63-49 5. Boston Red Sox 60-51 6. Cleveland Guardians 57-56

The American League is a bit less stratified. The Rays and Yankees are obvious favorites based on the standings alone, but Tampa has classic small-market syndrome, without enough offensive firepower to project comfortably in a postseason environment. The Yankees absolute have the firepower, but health has kept them in a state of turbulence lately.

Honestly, are the Red Sox the sneaky frontrunners right now? Boston has the momentum, the pitching depth, a lineup with plenty of juice. You could also point to the young, upstart White Sox as a team ready to make noise, although their rotation needs a major renovation — and no, Luis Castillo does not change the calculus.

Houston is certainly the hottest team in the American League with deadline day almost upon us. We know the history of this Astros core, and in terms of talent (and payroll) you'd think the Astros are every bit capable of going the distance. Whether the rotation can hold up behind MVP frontrunner Yordan Álvarez and that supercharged lineup remains to be seen.

The Guardians, with all due respect, are just happy to be here unless the front office finally invests in a big bopper or two at the deadline (they won't).

American League Wild Card picture

Ben Rice - New York Yankees | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Standings Record GB 4. New York Yankees 63-49 +6.5 5. Boston Red Sox 59-51 +4.0 6. Cleveland Guardians 57-56 -- Minnesota Twins 56-57 1.0 Texas Rangers 55-57 1.5 Seattle Mariners 55-58 2.0 Baltimore Orioles 54-58 2.5 Detroit Tigers 54-58 2.5

The Yankees are basically Sharpied in at this point, even with all the injuries. There's just too much latent pop in their lineup and the pitching staff is finally approaching full(ish) health, with Cam Schlittler leading the AL Cy Young race.

Boston appears to be on a safe and sturdy trajectory as well. That third Wild Card spot, however, is open season. Cleveland has a very dependable nature in the regular season, but the roster just isn't on par with most contenders or wannabe contenders.

Minnesota and Texas have already committed to buying at the deadline. Seattle appears to be toeing the line, but the Mariners are one of five American League teams with a positive run differential and should act accordingly. Trading Luis Castillo's albatross contract is one thing; trading Randy Arozarena or George Kirby would be a foolish surrender.

In the case of Texas and Seattle, the division crown is well within reach. Houston is hot, but momentum never lasts forever and the Astros aren't without their vulnerabilities. Even the Yankees and Red Sox could quite conceivably pass Tampa in the East.

Baltimore and Detroit are both full-fledged sellers at this point. It feels that way, at least. Detroit offloaded Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize should follow shortly. The O's, meanwhile, appear to be dangling Adley Rutschman with a real purpose. So while both teams are talented enough for a late-season push, their front offices are angling in the opposite direction.

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