These MLB teams in the AL Wild Card standings should buy while they still can

Only six American League teams are above .500 with less than 24 hours under the MLB trade deadline. It's rare to get this deep into the season with so few credible "contenders" on one side of the bracket. Even the supposed heavyweights, like New York and Tampa Bay, are rife with flaws.

As a result, a golden opportunity awaits for teams on the bubble. If the right deadline maneuverings can help a sub-.500 team catch fire and pick up momentum down the stretch, there's a not-unrealistic path to the World Series. So, while the current marketplace very much favors sellers, these AL Wild Card teams should pounce at the opportunity to improve.

Minnesota Twins

Joe Ryan - Minnesota Twins | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The collective "we" vastly underestimated the Twins coming into the season. Last summer's fire sale appeared to set Minnesota back several years. Instead, enough of the core remained in tact for a potential postseason run in 2026. The Twins are 56-56, a half-game behind their division rivals in Cleveland for the final AL Wild Card spot.

Minnesota has an excellent one-two punch atop the rotation in Taj Bradley and Joe Ryan, while their trade for Dean Kremer was an announcement of intent: this team is not rolling over. The Twins lineup features its share of boppers, with Trevor Larnach, Ryan Jeffers and Byron Buxton enjoying particularly strong individual campaigns.

If the Twins can find a solid No. 3 in the rotation — more solid than Kremer — and add a couple bats to fill out the back half of the lineup, who's to say this team can't go on a run. Especially with top prospects Walker Jenkins, Kaelen Culpepper and Emmanuel Rodriguez waiting in the wings. Minnesota might finish the season with a lot more talent on the roster than it started with.

Cleveland Guardians

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Steven Kwan has remembered how to hit. José Ramírez is back from a lengthy injury absence. The next generation has arrived in the form of Chase DeLauter and Travis Bazzana, with top prospects Angel Genao, Ralphy Velazquez and Cooper Ingle all angling for late-season promotions. Cleveland has been a postseason mainstay in recent years, and now is the time to push chips in — not hold them back.

Cleveland has long endured a similar fate: solid regular-season baseball, built on sharp, fundamental hitting, aggressive base-running and elite pitching, followed by an underwhelming postseason. The Guardians know how to win games on the margins, but too often this team lacks the necessary pop to really hang with the American League heavyweights in a five- or seven-game series.

That can still change. The Guards are equipped with a deep farm system and an excellent manager, Stephen Vogt. If Cleveland goes out and adds a couple big bats at the deadline, this team has the pitching, the defense and the speed to potentially go the distance. The odds are slim, but more small-market teams should jump on the slightest odds.

Texas Rangers

MacKenzie Gore - Texas Rangers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas has lost five straight, which typically does not encourage teams on the bubble to expunge assets for win-now improvements. Still, the Rangers are 1.5 games back in the Wild Card standings and within striking distance of first-place Houston in their own division. A single bump in the road should not discourage a team that has invested significant money (and other assets) in an older roster that's designed to win ballgames. Especially when the Rangers are only a few years removed from a miraculous World Series run.

There's an argument to be made that Texas owes it to veteran aces Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi to put its best foot forward. MacKenzie Gore has far outperformed his 4.77 ERA in his first season with the Rangers. Equipped with a stellar bullpen, Texas is maybe one solid rotation upgrade away from presenting as a true, under-the-radar contender.

Corey Seager is back from the IL, so there's a good chance he can find that higher gear down the stretch. Joc Pederson and Wyatt Langford are scorching at the plate. Ezequiel Duran has paired Gold Glove-caliber defense with his best offensive production since the Rangers' championship campaign in 2023. It's not hard to see the vision with this team. Texas should behave accordingly.

Seattle Mariners

Dominic Canzone - Seattle Mariners | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Mariners listening to offers for Randy Arozarena, George Kirby, Emerson Hancock and others is cowardly behavior. This team was in the ALCS, taking the Blue Jays to seven games, less than a year ago. Seattle has endured a very odd and distressing season, but the Mariners are still one of five AL teams with a positive run differential. The rotation, even after dumping Luis Castillo to the White Sox, is strong enough to support a deep run.

Seattle should be looking for ways to shore up the bullpen and add a couple bats around the edges, not waiving the white flag. A recent cold spell has clearly influenced the front office's thinking, but Seattle spent too much money on this team to bow out. Josh Naylor and Cal Raleigh have both underperformed to an absurd degree. Why can't Seattle bet on their eventual turnarounds? Brendan Donovan is approaching his return. Top prospect Colt Emerson is better than the numbers suggest. There's no reason he can't figure out MLB pitching before the season is out.

There's a world in which Seattle upgrades the lineup, watches their slacking stars round into form, and calls up MLB's top pitching prospect, Kade Anderson, for a late-season jolt in the rotation. Of all these teams, Seattle is easily the most believeable World Series contender on paper. It's time to act like it.

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