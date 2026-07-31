MLB trade deadline tracker: Stay on top of every move from every team

Deals are already starting to trickle in, setting the stage for a deadline that could reshape multiple rosters by Monday, August 3 at 6 p.m. ET.

The Detroit Tigers are expected to move one of the best pitchers in baseball, while several teams weigh aggressive buyer or seller strategies.

MLB teams are preparing for one of the most unpredictable trade deadlines in recent memory, with key contenders and rebuilders facing tough decisions.

With chaos up and down the MLB standings, we could be in for one of the most unpredictable trade deadlines in recent memory. The Detroit Tigers are almost certainly moving Tarik Skubal, arguably the best pitcher on the planet. Will teams like the New York Mets and Los Angeles Angels go full tear down? How aggressive as buyers like the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs willing to get? Will controllable stars like Adley Rutschman and CJ Abrams be on the move?

This year's deadline is set for 6 p.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 3, and while we don't have answers to the above questions just yet, deals are already starting to trickle in. We'll be tracking every trade below, so be sure to check back early and often for the latest news and analysis.

Trade deadline headlines

July 30

Minnesota Twins/New York Mets

Twins get: LHP A.J. Minter

LHP A.J. Minter Mets get: INF Bruin Agbayani, INF Billy Amick

With six wins in their last eight games, Minnesota has played itself into buying at the deadline. But they need to radically boost their bullpen if they want to go anywhere in October, so they sent a pair of prospects to the Mets for a lefty in Minter who's pitched to a 2.35 ERA so far this season.

Baltimore Orioles/Detroit Tigers

Philadelphia Phillies v Detroit Tigers | Duane Burleson/GettyImages

Orioles get: C Jake Rogers

C Jake Rogers Tigers get: RHP Zane Barnhart

Rogers became a fan favorite in Detroit, but a miserable season at the plate and the emergence of Dillon Dingler meant that he'd become dispensable for a Tigers team desperate for pitching. Baltimore, meanwhile, was desperate for catching help with Adley Rutschman and Samuel Basallo both on the IL.

July 29

Texas Rangers/Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles Angels v Athletics | Scott Marshall/GettyImages

Rangers get: C Logan O'Hoppe, RHP Chase Silseth

C Logan O'Hoppe, RHP Chase Silseth Angels get: INF Angel Arredondo

Let the Angels fire sale officially begin. Texas is dealing with a void at catcher due to injuries to both Kyle Higashioka and Danny Jansen, and they could also use some bullpen depth as they try to hold on in the AL West. They kill two birds with one stone here, betting on a former top prospect in O'Hoppe and a reliever in Silseth who has taken off in the bullpen after washing out as a starter.

July 26

Pittsburgh Pirates/Chicago White Sox

MLB: APR 08 Padres at Pirates | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Pirates get: RHP Felix Doroteo

RHP Felix Doroteo White Sox get: RHP Jose Urquidy

The AL Central leaders are desperate for viable rotation depth, and while Urquidy pitched to an ugly 8.53 ERA in relief with Pittsburgh this season, he had much better numbers as a starter at Triple-A and comes with real MLB experience.

July 25

Boston Red Sox/Washington Nationals

Boston Red Sox v Athletics | Lachlan Cunningham/GettyImages

Red Sox get: INF Curtis Mead

INF Curtis Mead Nationals get: LHP Connelly Early

The first real splash of deadline season was a doozy, as the Red Sox made a big bet on Mead's breakout 2026 ... only to watch him break his wrist in his first game with Boston. Mead will be reevaluated in four weeks, and when healthy, he profiles as exactly the sort of power righty bat this Sox lineup was desperately lacking. They'll have to hope that his production at the plate this year is his new normal, because giving up a controllable lefty starter in Early is a real gamble.

Philadelphia Phillies/Kansas City Royals

Kansas City Royals v Chicago White Sox | Daniel Bartel/GettyImages

Phillies get: OF Kameron Misner

OF Kameron Misner Royals get: Cash considerations

It's not the outfielder Phillies fans were hoping for, but hey, there's still time left until the deadline. Misner is little more than organizational depth, as Philly immediately sent him down to Triple-A upon acquiring him from Kansas City.

July 23

Pittsburgh Pirates/San Diego Padres

San Diego Padres v Arizona Diamondbacks | The San Diego Union-Tribune/GettyImages

Pirates get: RHP Ron Marinaccio

RHP Ron Marinaccio White Sox get: International bonus money

The Pirates are desperate for somebody to step up in the bullpen, and in search of some stability late in games they took a flier on Marinaccio, who's shown flashes in the past with both the Yankees and Padres but had fallen down the pecking order in San Diego's loaded relief corps.

July 22

Kansas City Royals/Houston Astros

Houston Astros v Washington Nationals | Jess Rapfogel/GettyImages

Royals get: RHP Nate Pearson

RHP Nate Pearson Astros get: RHP Max Martin

DFA'd by Houston amid an erratic season that saw him relegated to a relief role, Pearson was picked up by the Royals, who now become the latest team to take a flier on the former top prospect who still has an electric right arm. It's been a lost season for Kansas City, so why not give him an opportunity and see if you can unlock something?

July 20

Los Angeles Dodgers/Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies v. Minnesota Twins | Andrew Ritter/GettyImages

Dodgers get: RHP Seth Halvorsen

RHP Seth Halvorsen Rockies get: OF Landyn Vidourek, RHP Nick Frasso

The Dodgers acquired Halvorsen, who'd pitched to a 4.74 ERA in Colorado, and immediately sent him down to the Minors — a sign that they see something worth working with under the hood in the righty. Given L.A.'s track record with these sorts of arms, you'd have to think they're right, even if we don't get to see it until next season. Don't expect this to keep the Dodgers from adding at least one high-leverage arm before the deadline.

July 18

Chicago Cubs/Athletics

Detroit Tigers v Chicago Cubs | Matt Dirksen/GettyImages

Cubs get: RHP Aaron Civale

RHP Aaron Civale Athletics get: RHP Aiden Moffett

Desperate for both rotation and bullpen help amid a rash of injuries, the Cubs picked Civale up off the scrap heap and have used him in a relief role, where he's pitched pretty well over his first three appearances. It remains to be seen what other relievers Jed Hoyer might acquire before the deadline, but right now Chicago is just trying to piece together this pitching staff day by day.

July 15

Milwaukee Brewers/Houston Astros

Colorado Rockies v Milwaukee Brewers | John Fisher/GettyImages

Brewers get: RHP Lance McCullers, Jr., LHP Colton Gordon, cash

RHP Lance McCullers, Jr., LHP Colton Gordon, cash Astros get: OF Jadyn Fielder

McCullers Jr. was DFA'd by Milwaukee less than two weeks after the team acquired him. Really, the Brewers were just taking his contract off of Houston's hands for the privilege of landing Gordon, a lefty reliever they hope can help their bullpen down the stretch.

July 14

Boston Red Sox/Detroit Tigers

Boston Red Sox v. Athletics | Don Collier/GettyImages

Red Sox get: OF Jahmai Jones

OF Jahmai Jones Tigers get: PTBNL

Boston is desperate for more righty bats, especially in the outfield, where Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu and Masataka Yoshida all hit left-handed. Jones was cut loose by Detroit amid an awful year at the plate, but he crushed lefties last season, and Boston didn't have to give up much of anything to see if he can recapture that form.

July 10

Pittsburgh Pirates/Chicago White Sox

Pittsburgh Pirates v. New York Yankees | Michael Mooney/GettyImages

Pirates get: INF Jacob Gonzalez, LHP Brandon Eisert

INF Jacob Gonzalez, LHP Brandon Eisert White Sox get: 2026 Competitive Balance-A Round pick, LHP Jaden Woods

With a void at shortstop amid Konnor Griffin's IL stint, Pittsburgh acquired some short-term help from Chicago in the form of Gonzalez, who was buried behind the White Sox' slew of young infielders. A former first-round pick in 2023, the Pirates are hoping they can uncover some of that latent upside, while Chicago keeps fleshing out its pitching depth.

Minnesota Twins/Toronto Blue Jays

Los Angeles Angels v Minnesota Twins | Steven Garcia/GettyImages

Twins get: RHP Tommy Nance

RHP Tommy Nance Blue Jays get: C Ryan Sprock

The Twins need a stronger bullpen if they hope to reach the postseason, and Nance did solid work over the last year and a half in Toronto.