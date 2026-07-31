The best trade idea for the 10 worst teams in the MLB standings

The MLB trade deadline is just days away, and we've already started to see deals trickle in. The biggest names on the block remain with their current teams as of this writing, but Curtis Mead, Chase Silseth and A.J. Minter are among the players who have already been dealt, with more to come.

The best players to get traded are likely to come from the teams outside of postseason contention. The 10 worst teams in the league record-wise should be active when it comes to trading proven talent for prospects, with these trade ideas, in particular, making the most sense.

Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Current record: 42-67

42-67 Trade idea: Sell high on Hunter Goodman to the Rays

Selling high on Hunter Goodman, one of the few bright spots on this Colorado Rockies team, might sound like a disastrous idea for a fan base starved for a winner, but hear me out. While Goodman has clearly established himself as one of the league’s premier power-hitting catchers, it’s not like his 120 wRC+ is superstar-worthy; he strikes out a ton, and there’re questions about his defense.

He’s undoubtedly a very good player, but if they can trade him to a team like the Tampa Bay Rays, which has several top-100 prospects, they ought to consider it. Even if they’re unable to acquire their best prospect, Theo Gillen, there’re good deals to be had, with another three years of control for Goodman in mind.

Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Current record : 42-67

: 42-67 Trade idea: Trade Zach Neto to the Red Sox

It’s been time for the Los Angeles Angels to tear this thing down and rebuild. While that undoubtedly means trading players on expiring contracts, John Mozeliak should, and presumably is going to, test the waters for controllable talent such as Zach Neto, Jo Adell and Reid Detmers, among others.

Neto, a slugging shortstop who isn’t a free agent until after the 2029 season, would immediately become one of the best position players available if moved, and a team like the Boston Red Sox, with high-end prospect capital including the likes of Franklin Arias, Anthony Eyanson and Kyson Witherspoon, as well as a clear need for a player like Neto, could give the Halos a worthwhile haul.

Athletics

Athletics first baseman Jonah Heim | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Current record: 45-64

45-64 Trade idea: Trade Jonah Heim to the White Sox

The Athletics shouldn’t be eager to trade from their position player core, but they should be eager to move anybody on an expiring contract, including Jonah Heim. Yes, I understand the value Heim can bring, especially with Shea Langeliers’ season-ending injury, but a team like the Chicago White Sox, who are without Kyle Teel for several weeks, could be desperate enough to offer the A’s something more than worthwhile for the veteran catcher.

Kansas City Royals

Kansas City Royals pitcher Michael Wacha | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Current record: 46-64

46-64 Trade idea: Trade Michael Wacha to the Phillies

The Kansas City Royals not wanting to trade Michael Wacha away certainly makes sense. He’s been remarkably consistent and is under contract through next season at a very reasonable price tag. He's a worthy No. 4 starter on a contending team. These reasons are why it makes sense to trade him, though. The Royals can get a very solid return for Wacha, especially from a starting pitching-needy team like the Philadelphia Phillies. Trading Wacha to Philadelphia for prospects and then simply signing a free-agent starter this offseason makes too much sense.

New York Mets

New York Mets pitcher Clay Holmes | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Current record: 47-63

47-63 Trade idea: Trade Clay Holmes and a reliever to the Cubs

Clay Holmes is a trade target that’s been receiving tons of recent attention, and it isn’t hard to see why. He’s nearing a return from the IL, and prior to his injury, he was pitching extremely well (2.39 ERA in nine starts). He makes sense for any team in need of starting pitching help, but he’s an ideal fit for the Chicago Cubs in particular.

The Cubs are known for their elite infield defense, giving reason to believe that Holmes, a pitcher who generates tons of ground balls, would thrive in Chicago, much like his ex-teammate, David Peterson. Adding a reliever, whether it’s Brooks Raley, Luke Weaver or Huascar Brazoban, to Holmes, can help boost the Mets’ return (perhaps the Mets can target a guy like Jefferson Rojas), which is always a good thing. The Cubs could certainly use as much bullpen help as they can get.

San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants second baseman Luis Arraez | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Current record : 47-62

: 47-62 Trade idea: Trade Luis Arraez to the Rays

The San Francisco Giants should be focused on trading their rentals at the trade deadline, and Luis Arraez is the best of that bunch. Arraez is having a typical Arraez season at the plate, but where he’s really made strides is in the field at second base.

His improved defense makes him an intriguing target for any contender with an opening at second base, and the Tampa Bay Rays, a team lacking any semblance of lineup depth beyond Yandy Diaz, Jonathan Aranda and Junior Caminero, stick out. Given the state of their farm system, the Giants would likely do well in a return, too.

Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Daulton Varsho | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Current record: 50-59

50-59 Trade idea: Trade Daulton Varsho and a pitcher to the Phillies

The Toronto Blue Jays should be sellers with a focus on trading their expiring contracts. Daulton Varsho is one of those veteran rentals, and he’d be a fit on a Philadelphia Phillies team currently struggling with Justin Crawford as their primary center fielder. If the Jays were to add a pitcher, whether that’d be Kevin Gausman, Shane Bieber or even Jeff Hoffman, to Varsho, they’d get an even better return, which, again, is what they should be shooting for.

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Current record: 51-58

51-58 Trade idea: Trade Tarik Skubal to the Dodgers

Should Detroit Tigers fans want to see Tarik Skubal on the Los Angeles Dodgers? Absolutely not. Should they be rooting for such an outcome anyway? Unfortunately, yes. Whether you want to believe it or not, the Dodgers’ farm system is as good as anybody’s. If the Tigers can land a package consisting of a controllable starter like Emmet Sheehan and one or two of Josue De Paula, Mike Sirota, Zyhir Hope and Eduardo Quintero, among others, for a couple months of Skubal, they’d be foolish to turn it down, even if they’d be practically handing the Dodgers a three-peat.

The Tigers need to focus on getting the best possible return for Skubal, even if that means sending him to the team nobody wants to see him with. The odds of a small-market team like the Milwaukee Brewers outbidding the Dodgers for Skubal feel slimmer than anyone wants to admit.

Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Current record : 51-57

: 51-57 Trade idea: Trade Tyler Stephenson to the Yankees

A slew of contending teams appear to be interested in catchers, and that could make Tyler Stephenson a player worth watching. The Cincinnati Reds shouldn’t be eager to hold onto Stephenson, a free agent after the year, past the deadline anyway, and a team like the New York Yankees, who are in desperate need of a right-handed-hitting catcher, could be willing to overpay the Reds for Stephenson’s services.

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners pitcher Emerson Hancock | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Current record: 53-57

53-57 Trade idea: Trade Emerson Hancock for a high-end right-handed hitter

The only team that should be considering buying on this list is the Seattle Mariners, who are 2.5 games back of a playoff spot and have more than enough talent to go on a run. They should be doing whatever they can to acquire a high-end position player to add to their underperforming lineup, and while trading prospect capital would be preferred, parting with one of their glut of starting pitchers like Emerson Hancock might make more sense.

Hancock, a pitcher with several additional years of cheap club control, would be of interest to virtually every contending team, and can headline a need-for-need deal that'd bring a big bat or even a hitter and a reliever to the Pacific Northwest.

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