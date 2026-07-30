Realistic Otto Lopez trade packages that would transform the Yankees, Red Sox and Braves

Contending teams like the Yankees, Red Sox, and Braves are preparing packages that mix young talent and immediate help to land Lopez before the deadline.

The Miami Marlins are open to trading All-Star shortstop Otto Lopez, who leads the National League in hits and doubles this season.

The Miami Marlins are back above .500 after sweeping the Phillies, but their prior 12-game losing streak was probably more indicative of their trajectory. While Miami has a ton of talented young bats, the Marlins were always slightly ahead of schedule. It seems like the front office acknowledges this.

According to Ken Rosenthal, Will Sammon and Katie Woo of The Athletic, Miami will listen to trade offers for several key position players, including All-Star shortstop Otto Lopez. The 27-year-old, who's under club control through 2029, leads the National League in hits (139) and doubles (27), with .329/.363/.490 splits and a 131 wRC+. This is a rare opportunity for contenders to add an elite talent at a premium position, who's still in the middle of his prime. Lopez ranks seventh in MLB in fWAR (4.7), behind only Pete Crow-Armstrong, Shohei Ohtani and Jacob Misiorowski in the NL.

Yankees trade package for Otto Lopez

Spencer Jones - New York Yankees | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lopez put up back-to-back seasons with a sub-.700 OPS before his breakout 2026 campaign. He's extremely valuable at the moment, however, even if his contact-first profile does not fully align with modern sensibilities. He won't generate much power, but Lopez can put the ball in play and burn rubber. He's deadly on the base paths. Better yet, the Yankees could use a sound glove at shortstop after enduring years of Anthony Volpe's erratic defense up the middle.

He won't come cheap; Lopez's cheap, controllable contract means Miami is under zero pressure to deal him, especially when the playoffs aren't out of reach. It will require an offer they can't refuse. This probably gets close.

Dax Kilby is a 19-year-old shortstop ranked No. 73 in FanSided's Top 100 (and No. 48 at MLB Pipeline). He's a speedy left-handed hitter who generates consistent hard, line-drive contact, with the potential to elevate more homers as his frame fills out.

The Yankees also cough up Spencer Jones, whose elite power tool is still undermined too often by his poor contact skills. The 25-year-old has an extremely high ceiling, but he's not going to reach it in the Bronx, where their expensive, veteran-laden outfield leaves Jones' path to regular at-bats blocked.

Ben Hess, a 23-year-old right-handed pitcher, has a 3.94 ERA with 55 strikeouts in 45.2 innings at Double-A this season. He has a strong, durable frame, able to explode down the mound and spin pitches out of the zone. Jones and Hess could factor into Miami's 2027 plans, while Kilby has a chance to "replace" Lopez at short within a few years. There's enough upside, enough boxes checked, for Miami to take a periodic step back by sacrificing its best player.

Red Sox trade package for Otto Lopez

Marcelo Mayer - Boston Red Sox | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Red Sox made the first big deadline splash, swapping southpaw Connelly Early for third baseman Curtis Mead. In a cruel twist of fate, Mead broke his wrist in his Boston debut and is now sidelined for the next 6-8 weeks. That only amplifies the need for another infield bat, with upgrading over Trevor Story at shortstop their top priority.

Lopez is not the slugger a lot of Red Sox fans envision — Zach Neto or Francisco Lindor probably fill more of a "need" — but he's so clearly a winning player right now. Lopez can hit leadoff, almost never strike out, and apply pressure on opposing pitchers with his speed. The glove is another easy selling point for a Boston team that has struggled to field the shortstop position well in recent years.

Miami's return package starts with 23-year-old infielder Marcelo Mayer, who has moved all around the diamond for Boston. He probably settles in at third or second, but Mayer was a consensus top-20 MLB prospect last year. His transition to the majors has not been smooth, but Miami can afford a more patient approach than the Red Sox. Kyson Witherspoon, 21, was Boston's first-round pick last summer. The right-hander has explosive stuff and, if he can rein in his command, should climb the minor league ladder quickly. If Miami can get a cornerstone infielder and a future frontline starter out of this trade, it will be hard to put the phone down.

Braves trade package for Otto Lopez

JR Ritchie - Atlanta Braves | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This finds a happy medium between Boston's package (MLB-ready infielder, developmental arm) and New York's package (older change-of-scenery guy, developmental shortstop and pitcher). The Marlins could really use help on the mound, especially with the departure of top ace Sandy Alcántara virtually guaranteed before the Aug. 3 deadline.

JR Ritchie has already made 13 appearances (seven starts) for the Braves this season, with a 4.50 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 54.0 innings. He can step into Miami's rotation on day one and hopefully develop on a comparable timeline to the Marlins' best pitching prospects, Robby Snelling and Thomas White.

Tate Southisene, meanwhile, is a 19-year-old shortstop. Atlanta has moved him aggressively through the minors. He's already in Double-A, with an .875 OPS across three different levels of competition this season. He still needs to refine his approach, but Southisene swings hard and generates real pop, with solid defensive instincts and top-of-scale speed (45 stolen bases this season). He could join the Marlins within a couple years on his current trajectory.

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