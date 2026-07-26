Predicting the Red Sox lineup after Curtis Mead trade deadline surprise

One key question now is whether the front office will address its outfield instability before the trade deadline.

The move reshapes Boston's middle infield and creates several intriguing lineup decisions for the stretch run.

While most of us on the East Coast had already gotten into bed on Saturday night, the Boston Red Sox and Washington Nationals were wide awake with the lights on and their phones at full volume.

News broke shortly after 11:30 p.m. ET that the surging Red Sox had acquired utility infielder Curtis Mead. The Nationals picked up rookie left-handed starter Connelly Early, who is currently on the injured list with left shoulder inflammation.

Why the Boston Red Sox traded for Curtis Mead

Neither team had officially announced the trade as of Sunday morning. Nationals lead baseball executive Paul Toboni had previously served as the Red Sox’s assistant general manager under Craig Breslow.

The 25-year-old Mead has played second and both corner infield spots this year, hitting .250 with 17 doubles, 17 home runs, 48 RBIs, and an .852 OPS. Early, a 2023 fifth-round pick, owns a 3.44 ERA over 91 ⅔ innings. He threw a bullpen session on Friday and is expected to return at some point in August.

The asking price for Mead was surprisingly high, as most pundits assumed a young pitcher with contractual control like Early would, say, be part of a trade package for CJ Abrams. Instead, Breslow saw what he liked in Mead, who can play three positions (none all that well), but brings with him one of the best bats in the league.

What will the Boston Red Sox’s lineup look like with Curtis Mead?

Washington Nationals third baseman Curtis Mead | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Assuming that the Red Sox intend to play Mead at second base, here’s what their regular lineup could look like moving forward:

Lineup spot Player 1. Curtis Mead, 2B 2. Ceddanne Rafaela, CF 3. Wilyer Abreu, RF 4. Willson Contreras, 1B 5. Masataka Yoshida, DH 6. Caleb Durbin, 3B 7. Jarren Duran, LF 8. Andruw Monasterio, SS 9. Connor Wong, C

Alternatively, Boston could move Mead to third and shift Caleb Durbin to second.

Some other quick thoughts on the Red Sox’s new lineup:

Don’t be surprised to see Ceddanne Rafaela remain in the No. 2 spot. He’s hit second most of this season, so why change what works? It’s worth noting that Chad Tracy didn’t experiment with Rafaela hitting leadoff either before or during the recent winning streak.

I have this gut feeling that Jarren Duran will remain in the starting lineup even through the deadline. Between his hitting struggles and his feuds with fans and media members, he’s tanked much of his trade value. If Tracy hasn’t benched him yet, then when will he?

That said, the Red Sox must consider adding an outfielder to at least platoon with Duran. Maybe the Orioles’ Taylor Ward if Baltimore is open to trading within the division?

Finally, this move should put the idea of a Bobby Witt Jr. trade to bed, at least until the offseason.

Unless these two catch fire and meet in the World Series, we won’t see them face off until next April when the Red Sox head to Washington.

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