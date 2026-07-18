Jarren Duran is making it impossible for Red Sox fans to keep defending him

Unfortunately for Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran, he has made it so that we're no longer talking about his speed or penchant for extra-base hits. Sure, part of the altered conversation stems from an abysmal .194 average and .609 OPS. His strikeout rate has skyrocketed to a career-worst 30.1 percent, and he remains the subject of trade rumors.

But the issues go far beyond failing to make contact and pressing at the plate. Duran, through his own actions, has become a problem that the Red Sox can no longer pretend isn’t casting a shadow over their sudden turnaround. In fact, we can officially start using the dreaded D word to describe Duran, and it has nothing to do with his last name.

Jarren Duran has become a major distraction for the Red Sox

Boston Red Sox designated hitter Jarren Duran | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We’re all adults here, so let’s speak candidly. Professional athletes can be jerks on or off the field, and much is forgiven if and when they win. Sports fans and players live in the moment.

But when you’re not playing well, there’s far less of a window or grace period for being that guy, the one who argues with fans or makes bad social media decisions. Mets fans would likely feel much differently about Francisco Lindor if they were a first-place team.

Duran constantly finds himself in hot water, and it’s almost always with fans or those outside the team building. The last incident came late Thursday night, when Red Sox content creator Tyler Milliken accused Duran of threatening him last summer. According to Milliken, Duran took issue with his sharing a photo of the outfielder raising the middle finger to Twins fans. Duran then allegedly privately messaged Milliken’s “Section 10” co-host, Jared Carrabis.

“He texted Jared that I was a fat [expletive] and if he ever saw me, he’d beat the [expletive] out of me,” Milliken wrote. Milliken added that Duran cursed at him when they next met in person and refused to speak with him.

Neither Duran nor the Red Sox had addressed Milliken’s allegations as of Friday afternoon.

The entire situation is unfortunate. On the one hand, you feel for Duran. As I’ve said before, I’m sympathetic to Duran’s mental health. He deserves kudos for being open about his 2022 suicide attempt, though he’s since regretted sharing his story because opposing fans have heckled him over it.

That said, he has a history of letting emotions and rage take over. Between confronting fans and sparring with the media, he continues to put himself in the spotlight for the wrong reasons. Those who cite his mental health aren’t just giving him a cop-out, they’re also doing a disservice to those who are going through their own struggles.

I personally like Duran, both as a player and a person. Selfishly, I want him to figure things out, even if his best playing days are behind him. None of this is intended to be an attack on someone who has gone through an experience that I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy.

This is untenable for Duran and the Red Sox, and it’s a growing trend that both parties need to address. Otherwise, things are only going to get worse, and no one wants that.