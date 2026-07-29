The MLB trade deadline candidates who contenders should avoid, per the data

The real value may lie in restraint — the best move could be avoiding the deals that look good in July but haunt teams in October.

Data shows several players could help the right team but only if acquired at realistic prices tied to current performance, not past glory.

The MLB trade deadline is approaching, and contenders must navigate a market filled with tempting but potentially overvalued names.

Every MLB trade deadline produces one deal that looks smarter in the press release than it does by October. The player has a familiar name, an easy résumé to sell and just enough recent production to make the prospect cost feel reasonable.

That is where contenders get burned. They rarely trade meaningful talent for obviously bad players. But they will sometimes overpay for a version of a player who may no longer exist. Several names on this year's market can help a playoff team — the danger is paying as though their best-case outcome is guaranteed.

Jeremy Peña could cost more than his current value

Houston has no reason to offer a discount. Good shortstops are scarce, Peña is controlled through next season and his 5.6-WAR 2025 season is fresh in everyone’s mind. A contender would be buying a good player while his price reflects every optimistic assumption at once.

Peña is hitting .314 with an .863 OPS. He is also doing it through 61 games, with a .502 slugging percentage well above his .455 expected mark. The defense creates another question: Peña posted 8 Outs Above Average last season, but he's at -3 in 2026. A glove that once protected his floor has been ordinary this year, leaving more of his value tied to an offensive breakout that is still relatively young.

Sandy Alcantara should not command an ace return

Sandy Alcantara has kept his barrel rate to 5.6%, but has lost some of the stuff that misses bats | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sandy Alcantara has a 3.82 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP across 150.2 innings after throwing seven scoreless against Philadelphia this week. The underlying numbers support much of it; his expected ERA is 3.77, and he is still limiting hard contact. The missing piece is the strikeout rate, which has fallen to 18.4 percent. Alcantara now wins with command, ground balls and volume more than overpowering stuff.

That profile can stabilize a contender’s rotation. It does not justify Miami demanding the return attached to the 2022 Cy Young winner. Alcantara makes sense as a strong No. 2 or No. 3, but the mistake would be paying for an ace and hoping the strikeouts return.

Freddy Peralta is only a bargain at a real discount

New York Mets pitcher Freddy Peralta has been the victim of shaky defense. His July xERA is 3.90 | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Mets gave up Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat for Freddy Peralta over the winter. They have received a 4.99 ERA, a 1.48 WHIP and a brutal July in return. Peralta’s strikeout rate has dropped from 28.2 percent last season to 22.1 percent. His walks have climbed, and hitters are forcing him into longer, messier innings.

There is a rebound case. His 3.85 expected ERA is far better than the actual results, while his barrel rate allowed has fallen from 9.3 percent to 5.2 percent. That makes him interesting at a buy-low price. It does not make New York’s old acquisition cost relevant; any contender asked to help the Mets recover that package should hang up.

Brady Singer’s July should not erase the full season

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer has had a great July but his FIP is 3.38 | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brady Singer has a 2.77 ERA in July, which gives Cincinnati an easy sales pitch. His season-long profile is harder to defend, though, as singer owns a 4.53 ERA with a 5.03 expected ERA. His strikeout rate is below average, and opponents have produced a 41.1 percent hard-hit rate and a 9.8 percent barrel rate against him.

He can cover innings for a team trying to protect its rotation. But October lineups are less forgiving when a pitcher cannot miss bats or limit damaging contact. Singer should be valued as depth. Anything more means paying for one good month.

Eugenio Suárez is the clearest trap

Cincinnati Reds v Seattle Mariners | Steph Chambers/GettyImages

Eugenio Suárez still has 14 home runs and a reputation as a dangerous power hitter. The rest of the profile has collapsed.

He is batting .204 with a .672 OPS and a 36 percent strikeout rate so far this season. His expected numbers are even worse: a .190 batting average, .337 slugging percentage and .267 wOBA. There is no obvious bad-luck explanation hiding underneath the surface. Suárez can help as a bench bat against left-handed pitching, but a contender treating him like an everyday middle-of-the-order answer would be buying the name and home run total while ignoring everything around them.

The best trade deadline move may be walking away

None of these players are useless. Each can improve the right roster in the right role. The problem is what happens when scarcity, reputation and deadline panic set the price. Contenders should value what the player is likely to do next — not his best season, his last five starts or the package another team already surrendered.

The clubs willing to make that distinction will avoid the deals everyone regrets in October.