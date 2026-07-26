Realistic Sandy Alcantara trade packages for Phillies, Brewers and White Sox as Marlins collapse

With Miami on a historic losing streak, the Marlins are poised to become major sellers at the trade deadline. Could Sandy Alcantara be on the move?

The Miami Marlins have lost 11 straight and are at risk of exiting the National League Wild Card hunt entirely. Despite their early success — and last year's strong finish — these Marlins always felt a tad ahead of schedule. With the comedown in full effect, don't be shocked when Miami starts flipping veterans at the deadline.

The most obvious trade candidate is Sandy Alcántara. The former Cy Young winner has been "the most obvious trade candidate" for a few years now, honestly. The numbers don't pop on the surface, as Alcántara has a 4.01 ERA and 1.23 WHIP. But he's 10-6 on a sub-.500 team, with strong metrics under the hood and a penchant for limiting hard contact. He's also a workhorse, leading the NL with 143.2 innings pitched this season.

Several teams, including one in their own division, could take interest.

Phillies trade package for Sandy Alcántara

Keaton Anthony - Iowa Hawkeyes | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Phillies currently have a black hole in the No. 5 spot in their rotation. Andrew Painter and Alan Rangel bombed. While Dave Dombrowski surely wants to improve the lineup, really, Philadelphia needs more pitching depth to ensure a path to October. Alcántara and Cristopher Sánchez would give Philadelphia the top-two NL leaders in innings pitched this season. That sort of durability would be a welcomed reprieve, with Alcántara presumably taking the fourth turn in the rotation once the playoffs arrive.

The Marlins add two future starting pitchers in Ramon Marquez (Philadelphia's No. 4 prospect at MLB Pipeline) and Moisés Chace (No. 10 prospect). Marquez, 20, needs a lot more seasoning, but he has made waves in Single-A ball this season. Chace was on a promising trajectory before Tommy John surgery knocked him out last season. He's still on the mend, but if he can return to prior form, Chace might be a regular in South Beach next season.

Keaton Anthony is essentially blocked from the Phillies lineup with Bryce Harper at first base and Kyle Schwarber at DH. He's a very sharp hitter, but right-handed first basemen who don't generate substantial power or defend at an absurdly high level tend to be more niche contributors in the majors.

Brewers trade package for Sandy Alcántara

Jett Williams - Milwaukee Brewers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brewers are clearly the second-best team in the National League, but their rotation depth is currently being stress-tested with Kyle Harrison on the IL. Jacob Misiorowski is the best pitcher in the world, but how well can Milwaukee's current rotation fare beyond him come October? Alcántara probably isn't going to shut the water off on a team in the playoffs, but he's experienced and battle-tested. Moreover, he's going to massively improve Milwaukee's chances to claim the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage all the way through. His steadfastness, that ability to pitch deep into games, is supremely valuable.

Miami's return starts with Jett Williams (Milwaukee's No. 5 prospect). He offers impressive versatility on defense, with experience at every infield position except first base, as well as the range to cover center field. He's not enjoying the breakthrough season many hoped in the minors, but Williams' chameleonic nature should help him stick in the majors soon enough. He can fill so many gaps, with a polished hit tool and major speed on the bases.

Milwaukee also coughs up a couple arms in 20-year-old Jayden Dubanewicz and 25-year-old Coleman Crow, both righties. The former is in the early stages of development, but he throws strikes with three plus pitches. Crow has a 5.40 ERA in five appearances (four starts) with the Brewers this season. He does not throw with overpowering velocity, but Crow can spin his curveball into oblivion and knows how to keep hitters off-balance. Better days are ahead, either as a back-end starter or a long relief option.

White Sox trade package for Sandy Alcántara

David Sandlin - Chicago White Sox | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago is one of the most surprising contenders in recent memory, but this team could legitimately slug its way through October. Can it pitch its way through October? That seems far less likely, but a couple smart trades could shift the narrative. Like any team, the White Sox are dealing with their share of injuries on the mound. Alcántara's ability to eat innings and provide a steady hand every turn through the rotation would go a long way on the South Side, especially with Davis Martin and Sean Burke looking closer to frontline aces than anybody imagined coming into the year. If the Sox can get top pitching prospect Hagen Smith to the majors, maybe that's a legitimate top-four in October.

For the Marlins, this is a chance to stock up on MLB/Quad-A talent from a deep White Sox farm system. David Sandlin hasn't done much in his brief MLB stint this season (6.05 ERA in 19.1 innings), but the metrics under the hood were much better (3.89 xERA), and he missed bats, something he has done incredibly well all year in the minors. Mason Adams, 26, is long overdue for his MLB promotion, too. Miami needs to backfill a vulnerable rotation. Sandlin and Adams could both be legitimate contributors next season.

Rikuu Nishida made a few fun defensive highlights earlier this season before the White Sox sent him back to Triple-A for lack of offense. He does not generate much power, but he covers a ton of ground in right field and possesses a canon for an arm. Pair that with good speed and aggressive instincts on the base paths, and he could scrap his way to a utility role in South Beach.

More MLB news and analysis: