The Yankees and Phillies are battling for these trade deadline candidates

The New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies kick off their massive weekend series on Friday night in remarkably similar places. Both feature embattled front office execs looking to finally get a star-studded but aging core over the World Series hump. And while they're safely in the playoff picture, both teams have given reason for their respective fan bases to doubt that they've got what it takes for a title run as currently constructed.

All of which means that both New York and Philly figure to be among the most desperate teams on the market in the days leading up to the Aug. 3 trade deadline. Add in the fact that their lists of needs look strikingly similar, and Citizens Bank Park won't be the only place these teams do battle in the days ahead. Below are three trade targets that would be a perfect fit for both the Yankees and Phillies — and who could decide the fates of Brian Cashman and Dave Dombrowski depending on where they ultimately land.

Mason Miller, RHP, San Diego Padres

Let's get the biggest one out of the way first. The Phillies' bullpen has been a concern all year, ranking 23rd in the league in reliever ERA entering play on Friday and with very few bankable leverage arms outside of Jhoan Duran and the still pretty unproven duo of Orion Kerkering and Jonathan Bowlan. The Yankees have patched together a good 'pen by the numbers so far, but any fan in the Bronx will tell you how dicey things feel outside of closer David Bednar. (When you're turning to Paul Blackburn in the seventh and eighth innings of must-win games, it's safe to say you could use some more relief depth.)

Which brings us to Miller, far and away the best reliever in the sport right now. It's still very much an open question whether the San Diego Padres are actually open to moving him amid an increasingly lost season, but so much smoke suggests they're at least willing to consider it for the right price. Needless to say, he'd be transformative for both the Yankees and Phillies, both of which would have to take a huge chunk out of limited prospect capital to land him. New York would seem to have more of the young starting pitching San Diego would want in a potential deal, but never count Dave Dombrowski out.

Robbie Ray, LHP, San Francisco Giants

Colorado Rockies v San Francisco Giants | Ezra Shaw/GettyImages

New York and Philly also look awfully similar in their starting rotations. Between Cam Schlittler, Max Fried, Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon on one side and Cristopher Sanchez, Zack Wheeler and Jesus Luzardo on the other, it's safe to say that frontline talent is not the problem. But depth very much is; the Phillies have been searching for reliable fourth and fifth options all year, while the Yankees are suddenly looking a bit shaky with Rodon on the IL and Ryan Weathers and Will Warren both regressing hard.

Both teams need one more viable starter, not necessarily someone who will take the ball in Game 2 or 3 of a playoff game but someone who can get them to October in the first place while raising the floor when called upon. Ray fits that bill to a tee: He's a rental, so he'll be fairly cheap, and he's currently sitting on a 3.33 ERA as he transformers from power pitcher to kitchen-sink specialist. The data under the hood isn't nearly as shiny; he's not nearly the swing-and-miss machine he once was, and he's undoubtedly benefitted from pitching his home games at Oracle Park. But he's worlds better than what either New York or Philly currently have on offer every fifth day.

Spencer Steer, INF/OF, Cincinnati Reds

Baltimore Orioles v Cincinnati Reds | Jeff Dean/GettyImages

Sure enough, these teams also share a glaring non-pitching need as well: finding a right-handed bat. The Phillies really need that bat to come in the form of an outfielder, especially with Alec Bohm turning his season around of late, while the Yankees could use help in the infield. But the beautiful thing about Steer is he can do both: Philly would no doubt put him in a corner spot most days, sitting either Gabriel Rincones Jr. or Justin Crawford against lefties, while New York could have him partner with either Ryan McMahon at third or Jazz Chisholm Jr. at second (and use him as a fourth outfielder whenever Trent Grisham, Cody Bellinger or Jasson Dominguez need a blow against a tough lefty).

The Reds don't have to trade Steer; he won't hit free agency until after the 2028 season. But if they can sell high and get a future building block or two for the services of a soon-to-be 29-year-old who doesn't come with much upside, that would seem to make a lot of sense. And he'd be an ideal fit for two desperate title contenders.