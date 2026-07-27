With Phillies and Marlins going in opposite directions, this trade package could become reality

Coming into their Monday evening showdown with the Philadelphia Phillies, the Miami Marlins have lost 12 straight. A couple weeks ago, Miami was primed for an NL Wild Card push. While that dream isn't dead, it sure feels distant now. Momentum is carrying the young Marlins in the wrong direction.

Miami was always ahead of schedule anyway, even after a strong finish to the 2025 campaign. There is exciting young talent up and down the Marlins roster, but there's more development required — and hopefully, more investment from ownership — before they can vault into the contenders' circle. As such, Miami figures to sell at next week's MLB trade deadline. Maybe the Phillies can take advantage.

This Phillies-Marlins trade sends Sandy Alcántara to the City of Brotherly Love

Sandy Alcántara has been involved in trade rumors for years on end. Now, in the final guaranteed year of his contract, it would feel a bit silly for the Marlins to keep holding on. Alcántara is no longer the Cy Young-caliber ace of yore, but he's still incredibly valuable. He ranks 40th in pitching fWAR (2.2), which means he grades roughly as a strong No. 2 starter.

The Phillies would be putting him fourth in a hypothetical postseason rotation behind two All-Stars in Cristopher Sánchez and Jesús Luzardo, as well as Zack Wheeler, who rejected his All-Star invite over perceived disrespect. Alcántara's most valuable trait is his endurance. He consistently pitches deep into games, with an MLB-leading 143.2 innings under his belt this season.

Why the Phillies do this trade

Sandy Alcántara - Miami Marlins | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's a conversation to be had about whether Alcántara is more of a regular season pitcher than a postseason pitcher at this stage of his career. The surface-level numbers don't pop: The 30-year-old has a 4.01 ERA and 1.23 WHIP, with 110 strikeouts on year (a career-worst 18.4 K rate). Alcántara has always relied on his sinker and changeup to generate soft, ground-ball contact, but he's more dependent, with less finesse and deception, than he was in his prime.

Still, that shouldn't really bother the Phillies. Alcántara does what he does extremely well. He's not all that dissimilar to Sánchez, with the exception of Sanchy's knee-buckling changeup which misses bats en masse.

The numbers below the hood are very solid for Alcántara (3.74 xERA) and he's still touching the upper 90s with his fastball. Moreover, the Phillies need consistency more than anything else. The fifth spot in the rotation has turned into a supermassive black hole with Andrew Painter (7.06 ERA) and Alan Rangel (5.40 ERA) both bombing in the Majors. Alcántara can pitch six or seven innings every week and keep the damage to a relative minimum. His stability would, at the very least, massively improve Philadelphia's chances of holding on to a Wild Card spot.

It's fair to wonder how Alcántara projects at Citizens Bank Park, where balls tend to leave the yard. The Phillies' league-worst defense won't do him many favors either. Compared to the other options in-house, and even other affordable rentals on the trade market, however, this presents a clear victory for the Phillies front office. Re-signing Alcántara falls within the realm of possibility, too.

Why the Marlins do this trade

Keaton Anthony - Iowa Hawkeyes | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If we want to hand the Marlins front office a bit of credit, their refusal to trade Alcántara last season, when he was mid-slump, looks smart in hindsight. Miami has been criticized for holding onto the righty for years, but he has improved his value a ton this season, even if the rental aspect of things will ultimately cap the return. Miami was also a very solid team over the first half of the campaign, so it's not like Alcántara was pitching in meaningless games.

Now is the time to jump ship, however, and squeezing a division rival for assets in exchange for a half-year contract could prove fruitful in the long run. Ramon Marquez is now MLB Pipeline's No. 4 prospect in the Phillies system after a strong start to this season. He has a 1.83 ERA and 0.81 WHIP across 11 appearances (10 starts) in Single-A and High-A. Moisés Chace is still recovering from Tommy John surgery, but he was knocking on the MLB door beforehand — and could impact the Marlins' rotation in 2027 once he gets far enough removed from the injury.

Keaton Anthony has never been very highly regarded as a prospect, but he's one of the most polished hitters in Philadelphia's system. Right-handed first basemen who hit for contact over power can be a tough sell, but Anthony is hitting .297 with an .870 OPS and seven homers in Triple-A since his return from an early-season foot injury.

If the Marlins can turn Alcántara's expiring contract and inevitable exit into a couple long-term starters on the mound and Anthony, who is at worst a quality depth bat, that feels like a major win. Marquez won't sniff the Majors for a while and there's some uncertainty baked into the Chace equation at this point, but there's a lot of upside here that does not exist in another half-season of Alcántara.

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