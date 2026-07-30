New Hunter Goodman trade packages to the Red Sox, Rays and Yankees are loaded

The decision for Boston, Tampa, and New York will test whether they're willing to gamble elite young talent for an immediate upgrade with long-term control.

The Colorado Rockies are finally trending in the right direction. One of the main reasons why is 26-year-old catcher Hunter Goodman, now a two-time All-Star with 31 homers on the season. Goodman strikes out far too often, but it's rare to find catchers who can so consistently deliver hard contact at the plate — along with solid defensive instincts behind it.

Goodman has an .872 OPS and 120 wRC+ on the season; he could bat cleanup for several contenders right now. He's also under club control through 2029, which adds an extra layer of appeal. The Rockies won't part with him for anything less than a godfather offer, however: According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Colorado is asking for teams' No. 1 prospect in return.

The Rockies have asked for each of the Red Sox's and Rays' #1 prospects in Franklin Arias and Theo Gillen in a potential Hunter Goodman trade, per @Ken_Rosenthal.



The Yankees are also among the teams with interest in Goodman. pic.twitter.com/Ias8VWrIL5 — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 30, 2026

What would that look like for interested contenders? Let's dive in.

Red Sox trade package for Hunter Goodman

Franklin Arias - Boston Red Sox | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There are some split opinions on Franklin Arias, but the 20-year-old would be on the Red Sox roster already if not for their infield depth (and the albatross contract owed to Trevor Story). Arias hit .334 with 19 homers and a .994 OPS in Double-A this season before his recent promotion to Triple-A Worcester.

Arias has made important strides this season, taking more walks and elevating more homers and extra-base hits. MLB Pipeline ranks him as their No. 7 overall prospect; he's No. 34 in FanSided's Top 100. We tend to overvalue "top" prospects, as nothing is guaranteed in the Majors (see: Kristian Campbell and Marcelo Mayer). That said, it's safe to say Boston would be reluctant to part with Arias.

Goodman's youth, contract situation and proven output is a rare combination, however, and the Red Sox have struggled mightily to field competent offensive production at catcher after trading Kyle Teel for Garrett Crochet. In a wide-open American League pennant race, Goodman could present Boston with a short-term upgrade and long-term value that's too good to pass up, especially given the rarity of 30-plus home run pop at the catcher position.

Rays trade package for Hunter Goodman

Theo Gillen - Tampa Bay Rays | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Rays typically prioritize internal development over splashy external additions, but Tampa's front office is also opportunistic in its approach. With a real chance to steal the American League pennant from the big-market powerhouses, perhaps now is when the team pushes a few chips in.

Theo Gillen, a 20-year-old outfielder with a smooth left-handed stroke, was Tampa's first-round pick in 2024. He's ranked No. 9 overall at MLB Pipeline and No. 28 at FanSided. Already in Double-A, he's a highly touted prospect on a rocket-like ascent, with a .950 OPS and six homers in 24 games since his latest promotion.

Gillen renders smart swing decisions and flashes Gold Glove potential in left field, with the speed to wreak havoc on the bases. Again, little is guaranteed with top prospects, but Gillen appears to offer a high developmental floor. He's a well-rounded, fundamentally sound player with major tools. Colorado could hope to speed him through the Minors, with a potential 2027 debut on the docket.

Homer Bush Jr., 24, is a sweetener, with elite speed and potential to crack the Majors as a defensive specialist and pinch-runner before long.

Yankees trade package for Hunter Goodman

George Lombard Jr. - New York Yankees | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

New York has moved George Lombard Jr. through the Minor League ranks aggressively, at times to his detriment. After a bumpy 2025 campaign, however, Lombard has turned it back around in 2026. He's slashing .263/.403/.421 in 52 Triple-A appearances with five homers and 15 doubles.

Lombard Jr. still needs to iron out his contact skills, but he's a high-IQ player, drawing almost as many walks (43) as strikeouts (52) since his Triple-A promotion. He's a skilled defender who should stick at shortstop in the Majors, although he has the experience and versatility to slide over to third or second base if needed.

The son of Tigers assistant coach George Lombard Sr., Lombard Jr.'s pedigree and intelligence has long been a selling point. The Yankees are going to call him up sooner than later — unless he ends up in a surprise trade.

Goodman is a massive upgrade over the scuffling Austin Wells at catcher, and the Yankees are still the best team in the American League on paper. If Goodman can help them gain ground on Tampa in the AL East standings and potentially punch their ticket to the World Series, this trade would be celebrated.

Lombard Jr. (No. 20 at MLB Pipeline, No. 36 at FanSided) is not as celebrated as Arias or Gillen. His ceiling probably does not stretch as high. But he's going to debut in the Majors sooner than later. A middle infield consisting of Lombard and Ethan Holliday could help the Rockies sell tickets in the long run.

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