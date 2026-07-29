Tarik Skubal rumors: 5 favorites emerge and why a Tigers trade isn’t guaranteed

The eyes of the baseball world will be on Detroit on Wednesday afternoon, when Tarik Skubal takes the mound at Comerica Park for what could be the final time in a Tigers uniform. With the trade deadline set for 6 p.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 3, Skubal's start against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday will be his last before Detroit must make a decision on whether to trade its ace or hold on in hopes of one last playoff push.

So: Will he stay or will he go? There's a lot that goes into that question, from how hot his market will get to where the Tigers are sitting in the standings by the time the deadline actually rolls around. Here are all the latest rumors regarding the Skubal sweepstakes, including the most interested suitors and Detroit exec Scott Harris' most recent thinking.

Dodgers, Yankees among rumored top five trade suitors for Tarik Skubal

Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Mets | Dustin Satloff/GettyImages

With Detroit dropping three games in a row before a bounce-back win over Baltimore on Tuesday, the vultures are officially circling. The most recent survey of the market, courtesy of Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, made specific mention of five teams who were "expected to inquire" about the lefty: the Tampa Bay Rays, Milwaukee Brewers, Atlanta Braves, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Of course, that's not necessarily an exhaustive list. The Philadelphia Phillies reportedly scouted Skubal's last start against the Kansas City Royals, while a pitching-needy team like the Chicago Cubs could enter the fray as well. As we get down to brass tacks, though, Rosenthal's five sure seem like the most likely options.

The Rays, Brewers and Braves are all inner-circle World Series contenders whose foremost need happens to be starting pitching. The Dodgers and Yankees don't have quite such a glaring hole in their rotation, but ... well, they're the Dodgers and Yankees, and Skubal is far and away the best player who might feasibly be on the move this summer. Unlike the Phillies, all five have the young talent necessary to put together a competitive offer, and unlike the Cubs, they've shown the stomach for taking big swings on rental players. If Skubal does move between now and Monday, expect it to be to one of those five cities.

The value bar teams have to clear in any Tarik Skubal deal

2025 Grapefruit League Spring Training Media Day | Mike Carlson/GettyImages

Then again, it's also not a given that Skubal will actually be leaving, even given Detroit's recent slump. The Tigers still enter play on Wednesday just three back of the Cleveland Guardians in the loss column for the third and final Wild Card spot, and with remaining series against the Orioles and lowly A's, it's entirely possible that they string some wins together and wind up even closer by the deadline. That could throw a wrench into Harris' thinking — especially because keeping Skubal doesn't mean losing him for absolutely nothing.

Before Skubal hits free agency this winter, Detroit will extend him the qualifying offer, a one-year contract worth just over $22 million that he'll surely turn down. Once he does, the Tigers are guaranteed draft-pick compensation if he winds up signing elsewhere. Detroit was a revenue-sharing recipient last offseason; if the same holds true in 2026, they'd receive a draft pick that lands between the first round and the first Competitive Balance round (usually a pick in the late 20s).

That sets a floor for any deal the Tigers would consider: If a team isn't offering something that the Tigers value more than, say, the No. 28 overall pick in the 2027 draft, then there's no reason for Detroit to say yes to a deal. Given Skubal's track record, it's almost certain that some suitor will clear that bar, even for just two months or so of his services.

Tigers apparently weighing PR concerns of a Tarik Skubal trade

On Tuesday, ESPN's Jeff Passan cited rival executives who said that the Tigers "want" to trade Skubal — they're just not sure whether they can.

From the latest episode of Sources Tell Jeff Passan: Where things stand with the Tigers and Tarik Skubal. pic.twitter.com/SynhCMpXFL — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 28, 2026

"Can" can mean a lot of things in this context, but it sure sounds like the Tigers are weighing the damage that would be done in the eyes of fans and even fellow players if Detroit parts ways with arguably the best pitcher on the planet without making a serious effort to try and retain him. Harris' job is to do what's best for the present and future of his franchise, and that may well be getting value in return for his best player. But he better hope he's right, because if he's not, this is the sort of thing that can get executives fired — and sour a fan base for a generation.