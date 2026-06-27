Michael Wacha is becoming one of baseball’s most underrated trade deadline targets

On the verge of his 36th birthday, Kansas City Royals veteran Michael Wacha remains a surprising model of consistency. As of June 22, Wacha owns a 3.48 ERA and 77-29 K-BB ratio in an AL-leading 101 innings. He’s been among the Royals’ few bright spots amid, frankly, what has arguably been one of their most disappointing seasons in franchise history.

Wacha’s ERA, as well as his 2.3 bWAR, are right in line with the 3.46 ERA and 3.0 bWAR he averaged from 2022-25. He’s also remained durable and is on pace for his second straight 30-start season. Numbers are one thing, but the eye test is another, and we’ve seen enough to deem Wacha a must-have for any contender seeking rotation help.

Which teams should try trading for Michael Wacha?

Kansas City Royals pitcher Michael Wacha | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Arizona Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks have spent the season hovering around .500, and they entered June 22 at 2 ½ games back of the NL’s third and final Wild Card spot. Torey Lovullo’s squad desperately needs an impact, middle-of-the-rotation starter, especially given Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly’s dreadful seasons. So much for Gallen being a bounce-back candidate.

The question surrounding the Diamondbacks is whether they’ll opt to sell ahead of the deadline. Wacha is owed $14 million next year and another $14 million if his 2028 option is picked up. Would the Diamondbacks be willing to make such a financial commitment if they’re potentially open to beginning a rebuild?

Los Angeles Dodgers

It’s hard to omit the Dodgers from any trade talks involving a starting pitcher. Justin Wrobleski has enjoyed a breakout sophomore season, and Shohei Ohtani has proved he can regularly pitch into the sixth inning. Dave Roberts shouldn’t need to worry about the postseason being Yoshinobu Yamamoto and whoever else is healthy.

We’ve said it before, but for as talented as Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow are, neither can be counted on to stay healthy. Glasnow remains out indefinitely with a back injury, and Snell isn’t expected back until late July at the earliest while recovering from an elbow problem.

If the choice is between Snell or Wacha on the mound in October, I’ll take Wacha, if only because I trust him to actually be active.

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Miami Marlins

Sandy Alcantara has looked far better in his second season back from elbow surgery, though Max Meyer has been the real star. Meyer is 9-0 with a 2.60 ERA, and he’s allowed only eight home runs in 97 innings. We should plan on seeing him make his first All-Star Game next month.

Are the notoriously cheap Marlins open to adding Wacha’s contract? Typically, we’d say no, but perhaps their June surge could convince ownership to make an uncharacteristic trade deadline move.

Toronto Blue Jays

It’ll take a remarkable second half for the Blue Jays to surpass either the Yankees or Rays in the AL East, so their goal should be either the AL’s second or third Wild Card spot. Toronto entered June 22 only one game behind the Athletics and Rangers.

Wacha isn’t the flashiest addition, but that’s not what the Jays need. So long as he can fill the void that Patrick Corbin, Eric Lauer, and the injured Max Scherzer have created, Wacha would fit right in at home for a Jays team seeking its second straight AL pennant.

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