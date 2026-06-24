The MLB Wild Card standings are lying to you halfway through the season

While it isn't exactly early in the 2026 MLB season, it isn't late, either. This means that while, sure, we have a good idea of which teams are good and which are not, there are enough games for the teams that are over-performing or underperforming to revert to where they should be. Remember the 2025 New York Mets? They over-performed their way to the best record in the majors through mid-June, only to miss the playoffs.

The bunched-up Wild Card standings feature several teams that will be there the entire year and several others that are bound to fall behind the pack sooner rather than later.

AL Wild Card standings

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox and Seattle Mariners lead their respective divisions heading into Tuesday's action, but barely. The Yankees are badly banged up and are only 2.0 games up on the Rays. The White Sox are mere percentage points ahead of the Guardians due to the simple fact that they haven't played as many games as Cleveland, and the Mariners are only 1.5 games up in the AL West (and one game over .500). The Wild Card standings are even more competitive.

Team Record GB Tampa Bay Rays 43-32 +5.5 Cleveland Guardians 41-38 +1.5 Toronto Blue Jays 39-39 - Athletics 38-40 1.0 Texas Rangers 38-40 1.0 Baltimore Orioles 38-42 2.0 Minnesota Twins 38-42 2.0 Houston Astros 37-43 3.0 Detroit Tigers 34-44 5.0 Kansas City Royals 33-46 6.5 Boston Red Sox 31-45 7.0 Los Angeles Angels 32-48 8.0

I don't know if there is a single good team on this list. The Tampa Bay Rays are the only Wild Card team with a positive run differential, and even then, their expected record (38-37) suggests that they're greatly overperforming. There are some clearly fraudulent teams worth taking note of beyond Tampa, though.

The Houston Astros are one of them. While sure, injuries have derailed them, the state of the pitching has never been good (they have the league's third-worst ERA), and they've gone just 12-21 against winning teams. Those 12 wins against winning teams are the fewest in the sport. If it weren't for Yordan Alvarez's ridiculous year, the Astros would probably be completely out of contention right now. Knowing that, are they actually postseason contenders? They probably are, thanks to the lack of competition, but if they somehow make the playoffs, they're not going anywhere.

Another one is the Minnesota Twins. They're even closer to the playoffs than Houston, sitting just 2.0 games back thanks to a hot stretch recently, but does anyone actually think this team is good enough? Byron Buxton is awesome, but who is their second-best hitter with Ryan Jeffers still a ways away from returning, Trevor Larnach? Josh Bell? I thought their pitching would be what'd carry them, but they're just 27th in staff ERA. Injuries have crippled them, Taj Bradley has fallen back to earth, and while Yoendrys Gomez has been a revelation, who else in their bullpen do you trust? This team just isn't talented enough.

NL Wild Card standings

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

While the AL division races are close, the same cannot be said about the NL. The Milwaukee Brewers' 5.0-game lead in the NL Central is the smallest of the three divisions, and the Los Angeles Dodgers lead the way in the NL West by 9.0 games. It'd be shocking if any of the Brewers, Braves or Dodgers coughed up their division leads. While those teams are as legit as they come, the NL Wild Card race features its share of teams bound to collapse.

Team Record GB St. Louis Cardinals 42-34 +2.5 Philadelphia Phillies 42-36 +1.5 Chicago Cubs 40-37 - San Diego Padres 40-37 - Washington Nationals 41-38 - Miami Marlins 40-39 1.0 Pittsburgh Pirates 39-39 1.5 Arizona Diamondbacks 39-39 1.5 Cincinnati Reds 37-40 3.0 New York Mets 34-43 6.0 San Francisco Giants 31-46 9.0 Colorado Rockies 31-48 10.0

Are the St. Louis Cardinals actually this good? They've been atop the NL Wild Card standings all year, so I wish I could believe in them (it'd be a very fun story if they actually made the playoffs), but they have a +5 run differential, which is the fourth-best mark in their own division, and they've gone a combined 21-12 in one-run games and games decided in extra innings. As fun as it is to root for an underdog, there's enough flukiness here to not take them overly seriously, even if their offensive core consisting of the likes of J.J. Wetherholt, Alec Burleson, Ivan Herrera and Jordan Walker, is truly awesome.

The San Diego Padres are another team that is simply not as good as their record says they are. Offense has been an issue all year, with Manny Machado, Jackson Merrill and Fernando Tatis Jr. all having the worst years of their careers, and the rotation is very hard to trust. Michael King is solid, but Nick Pivetta is hurt, Randy Vasquez has fallen down to earth after a red-hot start, and does anyone believe this Walker Buehler career revival is built to last? Mason Miller and the bullpen can only do so much.

Perhaps the biggest over-achiever to this point, though are the Arizona Diamondbacks, due to the fact that I don't know if they can beat a good team. Arizona has gone an astonishingly bad 13-28 against winning teams to this point. While they deserve credit for their 26-11 record against losing teams, their inability to beat contenders makes them hard to trust, especially when they have one of the toughest remaining strength of schedules. Plus, while I love the beginning of their lineup, their rotation, especially with Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly struggling and Corbin Burnes, Ryne Nelson and Mike Soroka hurt, is impossible to trust.

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