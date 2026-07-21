This Phillies-Giants trade for Heliot Ramos would finally solve Philly's outfield problem

The Philadelphia Phillies are essentially the best team in baseball since Don Mattingly took over, even with a negative run differential and significant holes in the roster. Philly is riding its star power at this point; there were six Phillies reps at the MLB All-Star Game last week, and that did not include Cy Young candidate Zack Wheeler. With Trea Turner starting to pick up steam, it feels like this team is reaching a higher competitive gear.

That said, with Brad Keller on the IL and the fifth spot in the rotation turning into a black hole, the Phillies could really use a few pick-ups at the trade deadline. Another glaring need: a quality right-handed bat, preferably in the outfield. One name gaining traction is former San Francisco Giants first-round pick Heliot Ramos.

This Phillies-Giants trade sends Heliot Ramos to Philadelphia

The Phillies kill two birds with one stone in this trade, acquiring a right-handed outfield bat with three additional years of cheap club control in Ramos plus a short-term buoy for their rotation in Robbie Ray — whose expiring $25 million contract has left him exposed to trade conversations all season. For the Giants, it's a chance to turn Ramos and Ray into three top-10 prospects from the Phillies' system.

There are reasons for skepticism on both sides, but ultimately this deal should be attractive to everyone involved.

Why the Phillies do this trade

Heliot Ramos - San Francisco Giants | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Phillies' current starting outfielders are Brandon Marsh, Justin Crawford and Gabriel Rincones — all left-handed hitters who really struggle in lefty-on-lefty matchups. Marsh has improved in that respect, and he started in the All-Star Game as a result, but Crawford and Rincones are highly inconsistent and probably shouldn't command everyday at-bats for a team with World Series aspirations.

Philadelphia already acquired a helpful platoon bat in Derek Hill, who can flash the leather in center field as needed. Ramos is more of an everyday alternative to Rincones in right, however. He absolutely crushes left-handed pitching (.906 OPS this season), which is something the Phillies need desperately. Ideally he'd walk a bit more and strike out a bit less, but at 26 years old and under club control through 2029, he addresses a huge weakness without breaking the books financially.

If the Phillies can wrap Ray into the deal, there's even more cause to celebrate. His price tag is slightly inflated, but the 34-year-old has Cy Young pedigree and it's an expiring contract, so the Phillies can get off the money soon enough. For a team that flirted with Bo Bichette in free agency, passing on Ray for financial purposes would be disappointing. There's a nonzero chance the Giants are willing to pay down some of his remaining contract, too.

Despite some troubling underlying metrics (4.62 xERA, 11.6 BB%), Ray has been a stabilizing force for the Giants all season. He has a 3.33 ERA and 1.30 WHIP across 20 appearances and 110.2 innings. The southpaw has only allowed four or more runs on two occasions this season. The Phillies have cycled through Taijuan Walker, Andrew Painter and Alan Rangel without finding a remotely trustworthy fifth starter. That spot in the rotation is basically a scheduled loss these days. Ray can help the Phillies avoid those weekly implosions.

Why the Giants do this trade

Gabriel Rincones Jr. - Philadelphia Phillies | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Ramos is a former All-Star and an overall productive player, it's fair to wonder if the Giants — who are primed for a long and arduous rebuild after several expensive misfires from the Buster Posey front office — will ever get the most out of him. Oracle Park is a challenge for every hitter, right-handers in particular. As for Ray, shedding that salary and recouping value in a lost season is a no-brainer.

The Phillies' farm system is not the deepest or the most talented up top, but there are still appealing names in line with San Francisco's long-term needs.

Rincones Jr. is already starting in the Majors. He's still in the trial phase, with an unwieldy 28.2 percent strikeout rate and a maddening tendency to fish outside the zone, but he's a day-one replacement for Ramos in right field. Moreover, the bat speed and raw power remains highly compelling, and he's a solid defender. If he can adjust his swing and generate more consistent contact, the Giants can replace a solid chunk of Ramos' production with an even longer window of club control.

Aroon Escobar could reach the Majors in 2027, too. Luis Arráez is basically guaranteed to find a new home at the deadline. Matt Chapman and Willy Adames might be too expensive to trade midseason, but neither feels like a foundational piece of the Giants' future. Escobar has struggled to generate power in Double-A Reading this season, but he's refined in his approach, with lofty walk numbers and a talent for finding his way on base even when he's not driving the baseball. He's got a chance to earn permanent residence at second base sooner than later.

While the Giants won't find an immediate replacement for Ray in this trade, winning games over the next few months is not a priority. Cade Obermueller was Philadelphia's second-round pick out of Iowa in 2025. He's a 22-year-old with a deceptive arm slot and a slider that spins like a Beyblade. He should move through the Minor League ranks fairly quickly.

There is a believeable world in which the Giants get two everyday position players and a future mid-rotation arm out of this trade, which would be a huge victory for a team light on high-level prospects.

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