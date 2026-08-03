This Red Sox trade package for Zach Neto could get deal across the finish line

The Boston Red Sox must weigh immediate contention against the development timeline of their top prospects.

The Angels are pushing for a trade that would reshape both teams' futures ahead of the deadline. Could Zach Neto head to Boston?

The Los Angeles Angels aren’t having your average trade deadline. They’re undertaking a larger rebuild, selling anything they can. The latest to go is Jose Soriano to the Toronto Blue Jays. The Boston Red Sox better get ready because all of a sudden Zach Neto feels even more on the move.

BREAKING: The Toronto Blue Jays are acquiring right-hander Jose Soriano in a trade with the Los Angeles Angels, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 3, 2026

The Angels want the most coveted Red Sox prospect in return for Neto, Franklin Arias. A top 10 prospect in the sport, it’s a hefty price to pay. Let’s not forget, Marcelo Mayer wasn’t so far behind as recently as the start of the 2025 season.

Removing Arias off the table, this Red Sox trade offer for Neto is what it would take to get a deal across the finish line.

A new Red Sox-Angels trade for Zach Neto

This trade attempts to offer the Angels some immediate reward. Mayer becomes a candidate to take over the shortstop job, if not second base. The Angels should have the patience to allow him to develop further. Only 23-years-old, he’s around the age of some of the league’s best prospects. Don’t dismiss .625 OPS in the majors.

Why the Angels make this trade

The ball gets carried over the finish line with Anthony Eyanson. In his first professional season, Eyanson has a 1.32 ERA split between High-A and Double-A. Regarded as the second-best Red Sox prospect, he has better clearance to make it to the majors with the Angels. Paired alongside Mayer, it’s a big twist on previous future projections for Boston. He is absolutely necessary to get the Angels to budge without including Arias.

Los Angeles gets two more Red Sox prospects. Blake Wehunt, a 25-year-old two starts deep into his career in Triple-A, graduated from Double-A where he had a 3.52 ERA. Ranked 19th by MLB Pipeline, he’s one of those pitchers who could rise quickly or get completely forgotten about.

If that’s not enough, the Angels also get a top 30 ranked catcher. After moving on from Logan O’Hoppe, it’s necessary to start a larger search for a replacement. Johanfran Garcia barely cracks their top 30. The 21-year-old backstop has enjoyed a productive year in Double-A, batting .294/.336/.489 with 12 home runs.

Why the Red Sox make this trade

If that’s too much for Boston, the Angels can probably include a pitcher like Brent Suter. They won’t get much for him, but he’s definitely a guy who could turn his season around.

Controlled through 2029, Neto will come at a high cost. The Red Sox, who’ve managed to turn their season around and look as capable as anyone to win the AL Pennant, need to decide if “the process” is more important than winning now. The process, of course, involves the development of players. Winning now, though, offers that immediate satisfaction. And for the city of Boston, they can never have enough championships.

More MLB news and analysis: