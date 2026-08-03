Projected Blue Jays rotation and trade grades after Jose Soriano blockbuster

The Toronto Blue Jays are not in position to buy at the MLB trade deadline, as they remain several games back of an AL Wild Card spot. However, Toronto has opted to take the buy and sell approach, dealing Kevin Gausman to the Chicago Cubs and now acquiring Los Angeles Angels right-hander Jose Soriano.

Soriano was an early-season AL Cy Young candidate, and has a 3.29 ERA in 22 starts for the Angels this season. Unlike Gausman, whose contract was set to expire at the end of this season, the Blue Jays will keep Soriano's rights through the end of the 2027 season.

Projected Blue Jays rotation with Jose Soriano

Pitcher ERA Dylan Cease 2.41 Jose Soriano 3.29 Trey Yesavage 3.73 Max Scherzer 7.92 Shane Bieber 5.74

Pitching has been a problem for the Blue Jays all year long, but by adding Soriano, Toronto guarantees themselves a solid front half of the rotation through at least the 2027 season. Cease is among the favorites to win AL Cy Young, while Yesavage is a blooming ace himself and was a hero of Toronto's World Series run in 2025.

MLB trade grades: Blue Jays dish out prospects for Jose Soriano

The biggest prize in the Angels return is Nimmala, who is a top-100 prospect in all of baseball per MLB Pipeline. Nimmala was the Blue Jays second-ranked prospect, but also plays the same position as JoJo Parker. He has an .817 OPS across four minor-league teams in 2026, and is projected to make the major leagues in 2028.

In the end, the Blue Jays got the best player in this deal. Soriano is a sure thing, and should be a force in their rotation for the next two seasons at least. For a front office trying to thread the needle, the Blue Jays are doing an excellent job.

Sending Nimmala packing will hurt a whole lot more if JoJo Parker doesn't turn into an All-Star caliber shortstop. The good news for the Blue Jays is that Parker is on track to make the majors by 2029, and has an .836 OPS in Single-A this season.

Blue Jays trade grade: B+

Angels trade grade: B-

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