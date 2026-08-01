The only Adley Rutschman trade the Orioles should accept as Mike Elias flirts with a fire sale

What started as mere media fodder over the winter has suddenly become all too real: At this point, it really seems like the Baltimore Orioles are actually on the verge of trading star catcher Adley Rutschman. It's hard to think otherwise after hearing what lead executive Mike Elias had to say during a media appearance on Friday, in which he proclaimed his love for the former No. 1 overall pick but then quickly added "we have to be pretty open-minded in these talks".

Mike Elias said he has to be “open-minded” about Adley Rutschman’s future in Baltimore ahead of the trade deadline.



“We love Adley and having him as long as we can. But we have to be pretty open-minded in these talks. But Adley is one of the best things we have going for us.” — Jacob Calvin Meyer (@jcalvinmeyer) July 31, 2026

That sure doesn't sound like someone who isn't at least seriously considering a trade involving his franchise cornerstone, especially when you consider how definitively glowing Elias has been in the past whenever he's been asked about Rutschman's future in Baltimore.

And really, while it's a twist of the knife for Orioles fans, you can understand where Elias is coming from. Baltimore entered play Friday night at 53-56 with a -24 run differential. Sure, that's good enough to be only 2.5 games back of the final Wild Card spot in this year's AL, but does anyone really think this team is worth investing in? And if it's not, wouldn't it make sense to move on from Rutschman now, while he's in the midst of a strong (if injury-marred) season and has another year of team control in 2027?

If the Orioles are ready to call this season a wash, moving him now while his value is something close to its highest makes sense, with Samuel Basallo ready to take over catching duties full time next year. But Baltimore shouldn't sell Rutschman just to sell him, of course. They should be holding out for an offer they feel like they can't turn down — something like this.

What should the Orioles look for in an Adley Rutschman trade?

In a word: pitching. Sure, Baltimore could also use some help offensively, with Jordan Westburg a constant health question mark and Jackson Holliday still failing to put it together and Taylor Ward moving on at the deadline as well, but the Orioles need to keep stacking arms to fortify a rotation that simply hasn't been good enough in Elias' tenure.

Given Rutschman's track record at a premium position, it's more than fair to demand not just a top-100 prospect but someone inside or at least around the top 50. And that should just be a starting point: The O's should be looking at a two- or three-player package at a minimum, ideally one that will give them an arm to dream on and more position player depth in the pipeline.

Who might be motivated to meet that asking price? There are plenty of potential answers, though Orioles fans won't like all of them.

Which teams could be interested in Adley Rutschman?

New York Yankees

New York Mets v New York Yankees | Sarah Stier/GettyImages

Few teams have gotten less from the catcher position offensively this season than the Yankees, with Austin Wells suffering through a career-worst season at the plate and both JC Escarra and Ali Sanchez floundering when given a shot at the backup role. New York could also use a righty utility bat and bullpen help, but adding a legit two-way backstop like Rutschman is maybe the single biggest upgrade Brian Cashman could give this roster. Of course, the big catch is that it would keep him in the AL East, which neither Elias nor Orioles fans figure to have a ton of stomach for.

Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox v Minnesota Twins | Ellen Schmidt/GettyImages

Speaking of AL East teams with punchless catching situations: Carlos Narvaez is currently rocking a 55 OPS+ on the year, and while Connor Wong has been a bit better as a hitter, he certainly doesn't profile as a regular starter that a contending team can feel good about. Boston has even more top-end prospect talent than the Yankees do, and they figure to be very aggressive at the deadline considering their recent hot streak and the fact that Rutschman would also be under control for 2027. The same divisional concerns apply, though.

Texas Rangers

Los Angeles Angels v San Francisco Giants | Thearon W. Henderson/GettyImages

The Rangers' catching situation is so desperate — with both Kyle Higashioka and Danny Jansen currently on the IL — that they recently swung an emergency trade for Logan O'Hoppe, a guy so lost on both sides of the ball that even the Angels more or less gave up on him. That's hardly a sustainable solution for a team hoping to win the AL West, which would figure to make them awfully interested in the prospect of adding a player like Rutschman.

New York Mets

Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Mets | Dustin Satloff/GettyImages

How's this for a curveball? What makes Rutschman so unique is that he's also under contract for 2027 as well, which means that teams currently out of it but looking to rebound next year might also be interested. That sure sounds like the New York Mets, who are in the midst of a miserable 2026 but will be very motivated to contend as soon as possible. Francisco Alvarez remains a tantalizing hitter, but his injury history and defensive struggles make him hard to rely on, and a move to first base (or full-time DH duties) could be in the cards. Rutschman would go a long way toward lengthening New York's lineup and improving their defense, two priorities for David Stearns.

Which team could offer the Orioles the best trade package for Adley Rutschman?

Unfortunately for Orioles fans, the answer is a hated rival: It's the Red Sox, who combine motivation with need and a top farm system.

The Yankees almost certainly aren't including either George Lombard Jr. or Dax Kilby available, while the Rangers and Mets simply don't have the requisite talent at the tops of their systems (given that Rangers infielder Sebastian Walcott is almost certainly untouchable). But Boston, despite having already parted ways with Connelly Early, still has enough pitching depth to part with a legitimate top-100 prospect in Eyanson as the headliner here.

It's hard to imagine Baltimore getting a more well-regarded centerpiece in return for Rutschman, a very good player who nevertheless has some yellow flags and only 1.5 years of control remaining. Add in two more top-10 prospects in a healthy system in Godbout (a polished college bat currently tearing up High-A who could move quickly and help address some of the developmental failures in the O's infield) and Valera (a very live arm currently running a 16.4 K/9 in High-A), and you've got more than fair value. Really, you could argue there's even a divisional tax being levied here, which Baltimore shouldn't shy away from — Rutschman will likely be gone after 2027, after all, and the important thing is to restock the pipeline and clear the way for Basallo.

Is this how anyone wants the Rutschman era to end? Of course not. But if Elias really is set on moving him — and you can understand why — then getting an exciting pitching prospect to build around and then some is the best silver lining you can hope for.