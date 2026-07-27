5 blockbuster trades the Red Sox can still make to become AL favorites

The Boston Red Sox have already made one major move this deadline and now face a critical decision window before August 3.

The Boston Red Sox fired the starting gun on the trade deadline, acquiring star infielder Curtis Mead from the Washington Nationals — and paying a steep price to do so, sending out 24-year-old southpaw Connelly Early, who has an additional five years left on his contract.

Mead should fortify Boston's infield and give them another right-handed power bat in the heart of the order. No MLB team is hotter than these Red Sox, but can Mead alone vault them ahead of Tampa Bay in the American League pennant race? That remains to be seen, but Boston can strengthen its claim with another big swing before the buzzer sounds on Aug. 3.

Red Sox trade package for SS Zach Neto

Zach Neto - Los Angeles Angels | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Angels, after many years, have finally hit rock bottom. To the point where 25-year-old shortstop Zach Neto is officially available at the deadline, which presents a unique opportunity for the Red Sox. It's rare for such a talented player, at the very beginning of his prime, to hit the open market. Neto is under club control through 2029 and could be Boston's long-term solution at shortstop.

Washington was able to pry Early out of Boston's rotation for Curtis Mead, who was DFA'd by the last-place White Sox a year ago. Neto is a different beast, with major power and speed at a premium position. He will cost a lot.

The Red Sox are fairly deep in terms of tradable young talent, however. Justin Gonzales (MLB Pipeline's No. 81 overall prospect) is a 19-year-old outfielder with a refined plate approach and natural power. He'd be worth the wait in Anaheim.

Anthony Seigler, meanwhile, has exceeded all reasonable expectations in Boston, playing a major role in their recent win streak. That said, with Mead presumably taking over third base and bumping Caleb Durbin to second (or vice versa), Seigler's reps will decrease. He can continue his breakout with the Angels.

Tyler Uberstine and Blake Wehunt are two Triple-A arms who could help a weak Angels pitching staff sooner than later. Uberstine projects as a mid-to-late reliever at this stage, while Wehunt has the arsenal and projectable frame to hold down a rotation spot one day.

Red Sox trade package for RHP Mason Miller

Mason Miller - San Diego Padres | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boston is not mentioned very often as a Mason Miller destination, but what team doesn't want the best reliever in baseball? The Red Sox rotation has become a major strength. Backing it up with a lights-out bullpen is how you compensate for any offensive shortcomings in the playoffs.

Miller closing games, with Aroldis Chapman and Garrett Whitlock as setup arms, would render Boston extremely difficult to score on. The 27-year-old fireballer also comes with three additional years of club control. The Padres traded Leo De Vries, a top-five prospect in MLB, to acquire Miller a year ago. It will take a similar haul to pry him away from San Diego, but the Padres are desperate for farmhands — and the Red Sox should see a wide-open path through the American League, which won't stay wide open forever.

Anthony Eyanson and Kyson Witherspoon, both 2025 draft picks, are Boston's top-two pitching prospects. San Diego might target Jake Bennett or Payton Tolle instead, but with the Red Sox in a heated division race, there's a chance to sell San Diego on the longview. Eyanson and Witherspoon both figure to blow through the minor league ranks. Both could be flirting with MLB call-ups by 2027 for a Padres team in desperate need of rotation depth.

Henry Godbout, a 22-year-old middle infielder, was a 2025 second-round pick (slotted between Witherspoon and Eyanson, ironically). He needs a bit more seasoning, but he's a smart hitter who knows his way around the diamond. Righty Sadbiel Delzine is 18 years old, so there's a lot more projection and patience needed there, but he has electric stuff and could turn into a huge developmental win for San Diego down the road.

Red Sox trade package for LHP Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal - Detroit Tigers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tarik Skubal is the only pure rental on this list, but he's worth his weight in gold. If Detroit decides to pull the plug on the Skubal experience, it seems like the price would be a controllable MLB starter and additional prospect capital.

The Red Sox would essentially swap out 25-year-old southpaw for Skubal down the stretch. Boston has the financial means to negotiate with Skubal in free agency, which helps. If the Red Sox can win a World Series, that alone justifies the sacrifice inherent to a trade like this. It also improves the odds of Skubal returning, as he'd be hard-pressed to leave a situation like that.

Bennett so far looks like Craig Breslow's best stroke of genius from last winter. The Red Sox acquired him in a straight prospect swap and have watched Bennett blossom into a frontline talent, with a 2.58 ERA and 0.94 WHIP across 10 starts. He only has 42 strikeouts in 59.1 innings, so Bennett does not win with power. Instead, he exhibits total command over the zone, able to mix speeds and locations to limit hard contract.

Boston tosses in Gonzales as a long-term developmental project for Detroit, while Uberstine has a chance to help the Tigers' paper-thin bullpen down the stretch. If Bennett can continue to approximate even 80 percent of Skubal's value as a starting pitcher, the Tigers can justify this trade as an investment in the future that does not completely erase their postseason odds in 2026.

The Red Sox would hit opponents with Skubal, Ranger Suárez, Sonny Gray and Payton Tolle in a hypothetical playoff series, with a dominant bullpen behind them. If Skubal re-signs and partners with Garrett Crochet for the foreseeable future, that'd be a dream.

Red Sox trade package for SS Francisco Lindor

Francisco Lindor - New York Mets | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the Mets figure out how to move on from this nightmare, trading Francisco Lindor and building around Juan Soto has become a real possibility. The odds of Lindor changing teams midseason are slim, but if Boston has the financial appetite to take on his contract — $32.5 million AAV through 2032 — the door is at least cracked open.

This probably starts with New York making its own financial sacrifice to ease that burden, acquiring Trevor Story and his $25 million salary in 2027. From there, it's on Boston to fork over enough young talent to convince the Mets to part with a franchise icon. Lindor has spent the last six years in Queens, with four straight top-10 MVP finishes to his name. He's struggling a bit amid injuries this season, with a .686 OPS and 94 wRC+, but a change of scenery should help. Especially given the hitter-friendly confines of Fenway Park. It helps that the metrics point to imminent improvement.

Trading for older, expensive stars is always a risk, but the Red Sox would jump at the chance to pay Lindor $32.5 million in the current free agency market. The Mets are well compensated in the end. This has been a nightmare second season for Marcelo Mayer, but the 23-year-old can line up all over the infield and the bat figures to wake up eventually.

Kyson Witherspoon can headline the next generation of Mets pitchers alongside Nolan McLean and Jonah Tong, while Mikey Romeo's defensive versatility and pull-side power could land him in the Mets lineup sooner than later.

Red Sox trade package for C Adley Rutschman

Adley Rutschman - Baltimore Orioles | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Orioles probably don't love the concept of trading Adley Rutschman within the division after all these years, but Boston has the prospect capital and positional need to come with an aggressive offer. Even since the Kyle Teel trade, the catcher position has been a source of vulnerability in Boston's long-term plans.

Rutschman comes with an additional year of club control, meaning the Red Sox can bank on him for two postseason runs — or trade Rutschman again next summer to recoup value, if things spiral.

At a position where consistent offense is hard to come by, Rutschman is a switch-hitter with a .764 OPS and 115 wRC+. He's also one of the most revered defensive backstops in MLB, known for his ability to call a game, freeze runners and clean up behind the plate.

Boston pays a premium for 1.5 years of control from a division rival. Baltimore adds much-needing upside on the mound with Kyson Witherspoon, who's a popular name in these trade hypotheticals for a reason. Every team wants young pitching and Boston has a surplus. Baltimore also takes a developmental swing on 20-year-old righty Juan Valera, while infielder Henry Godbout and outfielder Harold Rivas offer major potential on the positional front.

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