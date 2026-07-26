One player from all 30 teams guaranteed to be moved at the MLB trade deadline

The MLB trade deadline is less than 10 days away, meaning that teams are starting to figure out where they stand. Those in contention are bound to trade prospects in an effort to win now, while those on the outside looking in are likely to trade veteran players in exchange for young talent that can help them win in the future.

Given where the standings are, here's a look at one player each team is likely to move by deadline day.

Arizona Diamondbacks: 3B/1B LuJames Groover

The Arizona Diamondbacks have a 2.0-game cushion in the Wild Card race, putting them in clear position to buy. They probably won't trade the best prospects they have to offer, like Ryan Waldschmidt, Tommy Troy or Kayson Cunningham, but a guy like LuJames Groover, who has upside, is MLB-ready and doesn't have a spot on the Diamondbacks' active roster, feels like a safe bet to go. Groover, who appeared in 15 games for the Diamondbacks earlier this season, can headline a deal that'd bring a pitcher to the desert.

Athletics: LHP Jeffrey Springs

The Athletics were in the AL West race for much of the first half but have fallen completely out of that race and are now 15 games under .500. They're obvious sellers, and that means trading veterans on expiring contracts. Jeffery Springs has really struggled after a strong start to his season, so the A's presumably won't get much for him, but given how valuable starting pitching is and the lack of obvious sellers, there's bound to be a Springs taker out there, especially since his track record is halfway decent. Plus, if he pitches well, his $15 million club option for 2027 isn't outrageously expensive.

Atlanta Braves: RHP JR Ritchie

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher JR Ritchie | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Atlanta Braves should be aggressive at this year's deadline, and that means parting with players they won't want to. JR Ritchie is one of those guys. He's big-league ready and has shown flashes, but the Braves have a good amount of big-league-ready pitching depth, especially with AJ Smith-Shawver nearing a return from injury, and Ritchie has struggled with his command in his brief big-league tenure. If the Braves make the kind of splash they should be making, there's a good chance Ritchie will headline the package for said splashy star.

Baltimore Orioles: OF Taylor Ward

The Baltimore Orioles are not obvious sellers, but they're 3.5 games back of a playoff spot and have the hardest remaining schedule in the American League. Barring an immediate winning streak, there's a good chance they'll sell their rentals at the very least, and that'd mean moving on from Taylor Ward. The Orioles acquired Ward this past offseason, and he'd be one of the best outfielders available if Baltimore places him on the block.

Boston Red Sox: RHP Kyson Witherspoon

The Boston Red Sox have gone from clear sellers to sole possession of the second Wild Card spot in an eye blink, making them likely buyers at the deadline. The Red Sox should be eager to add a big bat and trade prospects for said bat. Kyson Witherspoon should only be moved for a really good hitter, but with a stout rotation as well as fellow pitching prospect Anthony Eyanson in the farm system, Witherspoon, a top 100 prospect in his own right, is expendable for a Red Sox team that should be aggressive.

Chicago Cubs: OF Kevin Alcantara

Chicago Cubs right fielder Kevin Alcántara | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kevin Alcantara was considered one of the best prospects in the Chicago Cubs' system not too long ago. Still, he hasn't gotten a chance to play consistently at the big-league level to this point, and barring multiple injuries to outfielders, it's hard to envision that changing anytime soon. Given that, why not trade him now for pitching? It feels too obvious.

Chicago White Sox: SS Billy Carlson

The Chicago White Sox lead the way in the AL Central and can put themselves in position to claim a division title and potentially even a first-round bye by putting together a strong deadline. I know they don't want to be too aggressive, but the White Sox can, and should, consider trading Billy Carlson for a good player. Not only am I not certain that Carlson will hit enough to be a very valuable big-leaguer, but with Colson Montgomery at shortstop right now and both Roch Cholowsky and Caleb Bonemer in the farm system, Carlson is extremely expendable. If the White Sox can trade him as the centerpiece for a quality, controllable starting pitcher, there's every reason to believe they will.

Cincinnati Reds: RHP Brady Singer

The days of the Cincinnati Reds leading the NL Central are a distant memory, as they're in dead last with a 48-54 record. They're the fourth-worst team in the NL, making them almost certain to sell. Brady Singer, a starting pitcher on an expiring contract who has allowed three earned runs or fewer in nine of his last 10 starts and has a solid track record as an innings eater, should generate a good amount of interest, even if he probably shouldn't be in a postseason rotation.

Cleveland Guardians: C/OF Cooper Ingle

Cleveland Guardians designated hitter Cooper Ingle | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cooper Ingle has had an awesome year in Triple-A, and that led to the Cleveland Guardians having him play some games in the outfield to make him a fit on their big-league roster. Unfortunately, Ingle went just 2-for-21 in seven big-league games before being sent back down to the minors, and with Patrick Bailey behind the plate, Angel Martinez healthy and Steven Kwan hitting much better, there isn't really room for Ingle anywhere. Ingle should be in the majors, but it's hard to see a long-term path for him in Cleveland. The Guardians ought to trade him for a player who better fits their roster.

Colorado Rockies: RHP Tomoyuki Sugano

Tomoyuki Sugano has exceeded expectations with the Colorado Rockies and has actually been better at Coors Field (4.15 ERA) than on the road (5.13 ERA), but he's a 36-year-old on a one-year deal, meaning there's no need for him to remain on the roster of the worst team in the National League record-wise. Sugano isn't anything more than a No. 5 starter at best, but given how many teams could use an innings-eater, the Rockies will presumably trade him for something.

Detroit Tigers: LHP Tarik Skubal

The Detroit Tigers are in a tough spot, as they sit 4.0 games back of a playoff spot and five games under .500. They're alive, but the odds are stacked against them to get in, let alone win the World Series, especially with five teams ahead of them in the Wild Card race. Given that, what is the rationale for holding onto Tarik Skubal, a free agent to be that the Tigers are almost certainly going to let sign elsewhere? I get that nobody wants to trade a player of his caliber, but doing so would allow the Tigers to capitalize on a strong return rather than getting nothing but a compensatory pick in the winter. It's not going to be a popular decision, but it's hard to justify anything but a Skubal trade where things stand right now.

Houston Astros: RHP AJ Blubaugh

Houston Astros relief pitcher AJ Blubaugh | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

AJ Blubaugh has been an important piece in the Houston Astros' bullpen, so it's not as if they'd want to trade him, but given their subpar farm system, he could be an underrated target for rebuilding teams. Blubaugh came up in the Astros' system as a starter, so he could be transitioned back to that role and could help land the Astros a possible solution in their rotation or in their outfield, both of which are glaring positions of need.

Kansas City Royals: LHP Matt Strahm

The Kansas City Royals acquired Matt Strahm hoping he'd be a key bullpen piece for a contending team, but the Royals have been one of the worst teams in the AL all year, and Strahm has had the worst season of his career. It's unreasonable to expect the Royals to land much for a struggling left-handed reliever on the final year of his deal, but Strahm's track record is good enough for him to net the Royals something, which should be good enough in a lost season for Kansas City.

Los Angeles Angels: RHP Kirby Yates

As much as I think the Los Angeles Angels should, and probably will, be trading one or multiple of Reid Detmers, Jose Soriano and Zach Neto (among others) in an effort to rebuild, it's far more of a guarantee that a veteran on an expiring contract like Kirby Yates will get dealt. Yates is not the dominant closer he once was, but he's struck out over 30 percent of the batters he's faced while holding the opposition to a .181 average. He should draw the interest of some contending teams, and given his expiring contract status, it makes no sense for the Angels to do anything but trade him.

Los Angeles Dodgers: OF Zyhir Hope

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Zyhir Hope | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Los Angeles Dodgers do not need to make a blockbuster trade to be considered World Series favorites, but when has Andrew Friedman ever shied away from acquiring a star when one he deems is a good fit becomes available? The Dodgers probably don't want to trade Zyhir Hope, the 33rd-best prospect on FanSided's updated top-100 prospect list, but he's probably the fourth-best outfield prospect the Dodgers have (which is ridiculous), and he's good enough to headline a trade for any star that might become available.

Miami Marlins: RHP Pete Fairbanks

The Miami Marlins have dropped 10 games in a row, bringing them from postseason positioning to within 3.0 games of the third Wild Card spot. They're not out of the race, but things are clearly trending in the wrong direction, and I'm not confident it'll get turned around by the time the deadline rolls around. They probably won't move Sandy Alcantara, who has another year on his contract, but Pete Fairbanks, a reliever on an expiring contract who has a 7.42 ERA on the year, feels like a safe bet to go. He hasn't been helping the Marlins win games anyway.

Milwaukee Brewers: 1B/3B Luke Adams

The Milwaukee Brewers are clear buyers, but they've never been so willing to move on from their top prospects. That makes a guy like Luke Adams, who is an intriguing prospect but not in the same stratosphere as guys like Jesus Made, Luis Pena and Luis Lara, expendable. Adams has had a good year, already setting a new career-high with 15 home runs (12 of which have come in Triple-A), so his performance paired with his proximity to the majors should make him an enticing prospect for rebuilding teams to consider.

Minnesota Twins: C Ryan Jeffers

Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Minnesota Twins are not clear sellers, but given that they're three games under .500 and have a -32 run differential, they probably should be. They don't need to trade Joe Ryan, who has another year of club control (even if they probably should), but Ryan Jeffers, who has had a career year and is on an expiring contract, will likely be traded. Not only do the Twins have a capable replacement on their roster in Victor Caratini, but Eduardo Tait is one of the best catching prospects in the sport. Jeffers' value is too high for the Twins to hold onto in a year that might see them squeak into the playoffs as the third Wild Card team.

New York Mets: LHP Brooks Raley

You can honestly take your pick regarding which New York Mets veteran will get traded at the deadline, but Brooks Raley feels like the safest bet to go. Raley has had a fantastic year (2.15 ERA in 42 appearances), and he's quietly been one of the best left-handed relievers in the league for a while. He's also a 38-year-old on an expiring contract, making him more valuable as a trade chip than as a reliever for a 2026 Mets team going nowhere.

New York Yankees: OF Spencer Jones

This might be controversial for the New York Yankees fans who still haven't given up on Spencer Jones reaching his star ceiling, but it's hard to envision that ever happening. Jones is a fantastic athlete with immense power, but he strikes out way too much (40.7 percent strikeout rate in 31 MLB appearances), and that's held him back. He's in Triple-A even with Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton out, showing what the Yankees think of his ability to help them win right now. It makes sense for them to trade him for someone who can make more of an impact in 2026 and potentially beyond.

Philadelphia Phillies: RHP Ramon Marquez

Philadelphia Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Philadelphia Phillies are in an interesting spot as a team clearly looking to buy but having a subpar farm system. They probably don't want to move any of Andrew Painter, Gage Wood or Aidan Miller for anything but a star in return, and that makes it more likely that a guy like Ramon Marquez gets dealt instead. Marquez has a 1.83 ERA on the year with a ton of strikeouts, but he's also a 20-year-old in High-A with only 54 innings under his belt this season. He should have enough value to land them a good player, and since he's far away from debuting, the win-now Phillies should be more willing to move him for the right return.

Pittsburgh Pirates: LHP Hunter Barco

The Pittsburgh Pirates probably won't want to trade their best prospects, but they also want to improve without taking on any money. It's a very weird line to toe, and it's one that could see Hunter Barco get dealt. Barco is not one of the best prospects in this system, but he's within the top 10 of Pittsburgh's organizational rankings. He's also a starting pitcher who has some big league experience (albeit in a bullpen role), so he could be of interest to rebuilding teams. Since the Pirates have a ton of controllable starters, moving Barco for a player who'd help them more now makes a lot of sense.

San Diego Padres: LHP Adrian Morejon

The San Diego Padres are now 4.0 games back of a playoff spot with five teams in front of them in the race for the third Wild Card spot in the NL. The odds of getting to the playoffs are stacked against them, and while I don't believe Mason Miller will be traded as a result of their frustrating season, a guy like Adrian Morejon, who is on an expiring contract, could definitely go. Morejon is one of the premier relievers in the league and if Miller isn't traded, there's a good chance he'll be the best reliever available. That should put the Padres in a position to receive a very nice return for this southpaw — one that'll inevitably be too good to turn down.

San Francisco Giants: 2B Luis Arraez

San Francisco Giants second baseman Luis Arraez | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luis Arraez has had a fantastic year, hitting .324 while becoming a Gold Glove-caliber second baseman seemingly out of nowhere. Unfortunately, he has not helped the San Francisco Giants much, as their 43-60 record, the third-worst mark in the majors, would indicate. The Giants are obvious sellers, and Arraez is on an expiring contract. This is one of the most obvious players to make this list.

Seattle Mariners: RHP Emerson Hancock

The Seattle Mariners have six starting pitchers and holes in their bullpen and lineup. They could, and probably will, use prospects to fill some of their holes, but recent rumors suggest they're open to moving a starter, including Emerson Hancock. The Mariners would presumably prefer to trade Luis Castillo, an older, more expensive, and less impactful starter, but Hancock is the kind of player who can net the Mariners the kind of big bat they could really use.

St. Louis Cardinals: RHP Dustin May

The St. Louis Cardinals have lost seven of their last nine games, falling to just one game over .500 and entering Saturday's action multiple games out of a playoff spot. Like so many in the Wild Card hunt, they're still alive, but they, a team that had clearly been overperforming, are trending in the wrong direction. Given that, a trade involving a guy like Dustin May, who is likely to hit free agency this offseason, would make sense. May has had his share of ups and downs, but his peripherals are fairly solid, and his stuff has always been electric. There's bound to be a contending team willing to offer the Cardinals something worthwhile in a year that probably won't feature a playoff berth anyway.

Tampa Bay Rays: SS Carson Williams

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Carson Williams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tampa Bay Rays should be aggressive buyers, but much like the Brewers, it's hard to actually envision them parting with the best prospects in their loaded farm system. A player they could conceivably look to move, though, is Carson Williams, a former top prospect. Williams' stock has taken a dip the past couple of years, and he hasn't hit at all at the big-league level, but he has upside and could fill in at shortstop right now for a rebuilding team. This could be one of the last times they can trade him while his value is still somewhat high.

Texas Rangers: RHP Winston Santos

The Texas Rangers are leading the AL West race, making it unlikely that they'll sell, but they're only 52-51, so does it really make sense for them to be aggressive buyers? Trading a prospect like Winston Santos, who should have value given his high-octane stuff (he can hit triple digits with his fastball) and the fact that he's big-league ready, but has not fully developed his secondary stuff yet, makes some sense. Santos can net the Rangers a player who can help them win now, and the Rangers can hold onto the likes of top prospects Sebastian Walcott and Caden Scarborough if this season goes awry.

Toronto Blue Jays: OF Daulton Varsho

The Toronto Blue Jays have lost six of their nine games since the All-Star break, dropping their record to 48-57 on the year. They're 6.0 games back of a playoff spot with six teams ahead of them for the third Wild Card spot in the AL. The last thing they want to do coming off a World Series berth is sell at the deadline, but that outcome feels inevitable, making a guy like Daulton Varsho, who is on an expiring contract, an easy trade candidate. Varsho has had a down year, but has a strong track record and remains an above-average defensive center fielder, which can help any contending team in need of a boost at that position.

Washington Nationals: LHP Foster Griffin

Washington Nationals pitcher Foster Griffin | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Washington Nationals have exceeded expectations and are in the thick of the NL Wild Card race, making the idea of trading All-Star starting pitcher Foster Griffin hard to come to terms with, but that feels likely. The Nationals' bullpen is so bad that it's hard to believe this team can contend, and while, sure, they can keep the free agent to be and extend him a qualifying offer in the winter, they'd likely get more for him now than they would with that draft pick. It makes all the sense in the world to sell high on Griffin, a pitcher who signed a one-year, $5.5 million deal this past offseason.

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