One struggling player from all 30 MLB teams who should be cut loose after 100 games

MLB teams are often passive when it comes to parting with struggling players early in the season because a 162-game campaign is more of a marathon than a sprint. Any player can put together a good and bad month. Now that we're 100 games deep into the 2026 campaign, though, it's not early anymore.

Each team has at least one player still struggling, and now that we're far enough into the season, it's time for action to be taken. Whether it's via trade, a demotion to Triple-A, or even being DFA'd, these players should be cut loose sooner rather than later.

Arizona Diamondbacks: RHP Zac Gallen

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When looking at Zac Gallen's stats this season, you'd never know that he has finished in the top 10 of the NL Cy Young balloting three times in the last seven years. He has a 6.34 ERA in 19 starts and 98 innings of work. That ERA is good for 88th out of 90 pitchers with at least 90 innings of work this season. To take it one step further, he has a 5.34 ERA since the start of last season. That's good for 40th out of 41 qualified starters. He's currently on the IL, but the Arizona Diamondbacks, whether they're buying or selling at this year's trade deadline, are probably better off ensuring his next game comes in another uniform. He was once elite, but, for whatever reason, has become one of the worst starting pitchers in the sport. If the Diamondbacks plan on competing, they must fortify their rotation. If they don't, keeping Gallen, who is likely to depart this offseason anyway, makes little sense.

Athletics: INF/OF Jeff McNeil

The Athletics took what looked like a wise no-risk gamble on Jeff McNeil this offseason, but while they still didn't part with much of anything to acquire him, he's done next to nothing productive for the team. He's hitting .238 with a .622 OPS in 90 games. He's been worth -0.3 fWAR. The Athletics are sellers at this year's deadline, and should be eager to get anything they can for McNeil, who has a club option for next season that the Athletics are sure to decline. Even if they're unable to trade him, they might as well cut bait with him to give someone else a look.

Atlanta Braves: SS Ha-Seong Kim

The Atlanta Braves hoped that Ha-Seong Kim would be their shortstop solution for this season, but he's been anything but. He's missed most of the year due to injury, and when he's played, he's gone 5-for-73 and played lackluster defense at shortstop. He's still searching for his first extra-base hit. Whether you believe Jim Jarvis is the answer or not, Kim surely isn't for a Braves team trying to win a World Series title.

Baltimore Orioles: OF Tyler O'Neill

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Tyler O'Neill | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyler O'Neill has been a bust of a signing really since it happened ahead of the 2025 season, and nothing that's occurred this season has changed that. He has a .663 OPS and hasn't been particularly effective against lefties, despite crushing them previously in his career. The odds of the Baltimore Orioles actually cutting bait with O'Neill sooner rather than later are probably slim, as they're set to pay him $16.5 million next season, but he has a .674 OPS in 117 games in parts of two seasons with Baltimore. The sample size is large enough to come to the conclusion that this isn't working.

Boston Red Sox: OF Jarren Duran

Jarren Duran finished eighth in the AL MVP voting just two years ago, but he took a step back in 2025 and has followed that up with the worst season of his career by far in 2026. Duran is slashing .190/.251/.342 with 13 home runs and 52 RBI on the year, and he's striking out at a 29.3 percent rate. It's never ideal to trade a player with the ceiling Duran has shown he has during the worst season of his career, but he's been more of a liability than a contributor on a Boston Red Sox team pushing for the playoffs. Even during their 15-game winning streak, he went just 8-for-47 (.170 BA) with 16 strikeouts. Trading him now, especially given Boston's glut of outfielders, makes sense.

Chicago Cubs: OF Kevin Alcantara

It's unfair to say that Kevin Alcantara is struggling since he has only 20 big-league at-bats this season, but he has just four hits in those at-bats and has struck out nine times. He probably deserves more playing time as a former top prospect, but the Chicago Cubs have a solid outfield as is, and Alcantara probably isn't good enough to be starting on a contending team. If the Cubs aren't committed to giving him consistent playing time (they shouldn't be), it's time to cut bait and trade him for someone who can help the team this season.

Chicago White Sox: C Edgar Quero

Chicago White Sox catcher Edgar Quero | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unlike Alcantara, Edgar Quero is a former top prospect who has gotten a chance to play this season, appearing in 56 games for the Chicago White Sox. Unfortunately, he's slashing .183/.253/.229 with two home runs and 15 RBI in those games, and he hasn't been any good behind the plate either. Yes, Kyle Teel suffering another injury leaves the White Sox shorthanded behind the plate, but Quero has already proven he's not the answer. Trading him for someone who might be, or for some much-needed pitching help, or at least demoting him to Triple-A, would be wise.

Cincinnati Reds: 3B/DH Eugenio Suarez

The Cincinnati Reds signed Eugenio Suarez after they whiffed on Kyle Schwarber, and as predicted, cheaping out on the proven superstar has proven to backfire. Suarez is hitting .208 with 13 home runs in 72 games and has been worth -0.7 fWAR. Despite Suarez serving as the DH almost every day, he has an 81 wRC+, making him a well-below-average hitter. He's been disappointing, and is likely going to hit free agency this offseason. Trading him for whatever the selling Reds can get is the likely path.

Cleveland Guardians: 1B Rhys Hoskins

The Cleveland Guardians signed Rhys Hoskins hoping he'd add thump to their lineup, and while his 11 home runs are tied for the team lead, he hasn't done much else. He's hitting just .181, and while he's drawn his share of walks, he has a 31.5 percent strikeout rate and has a .582 OPS against lefties. He just isn't hitting enough to justify keeping around on a contending team.

Colorado Rockies: RHP Michael Lorenzen

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michael Lorenzen was signed to a one-year deal to eat innings for a Colorado Rockies team that didn't expect to be in contention, but while he's thrown over 100 innings, he's really struggled to produce. He has a 6.53 ERA overall and an 8.33 ERA at home. I don't know if the Rockies would find a taker for Lorenzen in a trade, but he's a 34-year-old on a one-year deal. It's clear he's not part of the Rockies' future plans. They ought to move on from him in favor of a player who could be.

Detroit Tigers: OF James Outman

I have no idea whether the Detroit Tigers are planning on trying to compete now or are going to sell at this year's deadline, but either way, it's tough to justify having James Outman factor into the equation. His sample size in Detroit isn't large, but he's slashing .154/.205/.295 with three home runs and 10 RBI in 30 games while striking out 43.4 percent of the time. He's hit just .146 with a .516 OPS and a 40 percent strikeout rate in 457 plate appearances since finishing as a Rookie of the Year finalist in 2023. The sample size is large enough to conclude that he simply isn't going to hit enough to stick in the majors, and the Tigers ought to come to that realization sooner rather than later.

Houston Astros: INF Nick Allen

Nick Allen has always been a light-hitting infielder, and that's stayed true this season, as he has a .594 OPS in 52 games. His calling card has always been his defense, but he's been worth just one out above average this season after being worth 19 OAA in 2025. If Allen isn't going to be a defensive wizard, he isn't worth keeping around on this Houston Astros roster.

Kansas City Royals: LHP Matt Strahm

Kansas City Royals pitcher Matt Strahm | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Kansas City Royals made a win-now move trading Jonathan Bowlan for Matt Strahm over the offseason, but not only have the Royals been one of the worst teams in the league all year, but Strahm has been abysmal. He has a 7.09 ERA and a 6.77 FIP in 37 games for Kansas City. It's clear that for whatever reason, this pairing has not worked out. Since he's on an expiring contract and the team is going nowhere in 2026, the Royals have no real reason to hold onto him past the trade deadline.

Los Angeles Angels: C Logan O'Hoppe

This one might be controversial, but hear me out. Logan O'Hoppe was seen as a budding star as recently as 2023, but his production has only declined since, and it's at an all-time low right now. He is hitting .211 with just four home runs and a .575 OPS. It's one thing to not hit much, but O'Hoppe has also been arguably the worst defensive catcher in the sport. I get that he's only 26 years old and has shown promise, but he's only regressed on both sides of the ball in the last three years and is about to enter his second year of arbitration. It might be time to give someone else a look behind the dish.

Los Angeles Dodgers: INF Alex Freeland

To be completely honest, the Los Angeles Dodgers don't really have any struggling players on their roster worth cutting bait with. Alex Freeland, however, has gotten more playing time than expected this season (71 games, 222 PA) yet has hit .232 with a .625 OPS. He has not started a game since July 7 as the Dodgers have gotten healthier. Whether they send him down to Triple-A or use him in a package to improve elsewhere, moving on in some way could make sense.

Miami Marlins: RHP Pete Fairbanks

Miami Marlins pitcher Pete Fairbanks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pete Fairbanks has gone from an underrated closer during his days with the Rays to a liability with the other Florida team, the Miami Marlins. Fairbanks has a 7.42 ERA in 33 appearances, proving to be completely unreliable in pressure moments. If the Marlins hope to be competitive, continuing to rely on this guy late in games isn't a good idea. If they're selling at the deadline, keeping Fairbanks, a 32-year-old reliever on an expiring contract who has proven not to be the right fit, makes no sense. It's time to go in another direction regardless, which is a surprising outcome for one of just three players on this team making more than $3 million this season.

Milwaukee Brewers: 3B/SS Joey Ortiz

Like the Dodgers, the Milwaukee Brewers don't really have a clear answer here. Joey Ortiz has admittedly been hitting much better in July, but he still has a .662 OPS and a .659 OPS in parts of three seasons with the Brewers. Is that really good enough, even with his tremendous glove on the left side of the infield? The Brewers would benefit from adding a big bat at the deadline, and Ortiz is probably the easiest player to replace in their starting lineup.

Minnesota Twins: LHP Taylor Rogers

Taylor Rogers was once an All-Star closer for the Minnesota Twins, but that was five years ago. He's a shell of the pitcher he was then, as his 5.60 ERA in 42 appearances would indicate. He's been fairly effective against left-handed hitters, which can be valuable, but his struggles against righties (.952 OPS) make him really hard to rely on in the age of the three-batter rule. If the Twins plan on being competitive this season, they should find an upgrade over Rogers. If they don't, why bother keeping a 35-year-old reliever who is not part of the future equation anyway?

New York Mets: RHP Freddy Peralta

New York Mets starting pitcher Freddy Peralta | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I'm not sure there's been a more disappointing offseason move than the New York Mets trading for Freddy Peralta. This right-hander has gone from a top-five finish in last year's Cy Young balloting to the fourth-worst ERA (5.01) among the 63 qualified starters seemingly without warning. Trading him and his expiring contract for whatever prospect capital they can is a no-brainer in a lost season for the Mets.

New York Yankees: 3B Ryan McMahon

While the shortstop position generates most of the headlines in the Bronx, Ryan McMahon's production has been unacceptable for the New York Yankees. He's hitting .216 with nine home runs, a .652 OPS and a 31.3 percent strikeout rate. As if that isn't bad enough, his defense has taken a step back as well, from elite to simply above-average. Moving on from him is easier said than done given his $16 million contract for next season, but if the Yankees upgrade a spot on the left side of their infield, it should really be McMahon's.

Philadelphia Phillies: OF Gabriel Rincones Jr.

Adolis Garcia's season-ending injury forced Gabriel Rincones Jr. into the lineup most days in right field, and as his .509 OPS in 25 games would indicate, it isn't working out. The Philadelphia Phillies could certainly use pitching, but time and time again, we've seen this offense struggle when the lights get bright in October. It's hard to envision that changing if Rincones is getting a majority of the at-bats against right-handed pitching. Whether the Phillies send him down in favor of his replacement or use him to trade for said replacement, they must acquire an outfielder.

Pittsburgh Pirates: DH Marcell Ozuna

Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Marcell Ozuna | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pittsburgh Pirates are 27-38 in games Marcell Ozuna appears in and are 26-12 when he doesn't see the field. Is that not telling enough? The Ozuna signing made some sense as the Pirates hoped to fortify their lineup this past offseason, but this lineup has been one of the best in the sport in spite of Ozuna and his .623 OPS. He doesn't run well and doesn't play the field at all. There is no reason for him to still be on this team.

San Diego Padres: RHP Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning pitched pretty well before tearing his Achilles last year, but he's come back from that injury and pitched to a 6.67 ERA in 14 appearances (11 starts) for the San Diego Padres. The Padres are just 4-10 when he's pitched, and that includes a win in which he allowed four runs and couldn't even finish an inning of work. I don't know whether the Padres will be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline, but he isn't pitching well enough to remain on a contending team's roster, and his expiring contract makes him a no-brainer to move off of if they're playing for the future.

San Francisco Giants: RHP Tyler Mahle

The Tyler Mahle signing looked like a good one if he could stay healthy, given how well he pitched in his 16 starts last season, but he's already made 16 starts in 2026, yet he's allowed 28 more earned runs (49) than he did all of 2025 (21). He has a 5.31 ERA and the San Francisco Giants have gone just 5-11 when he's pitched. He's on an expiring contract and should not be with the team past this season anyway. It's time to give his spot to someone who might be able to help in the future.

Seattle Mariners: DH/OF Rob Refsnyder

Seattle Mariners designated hitter Rob Refsnyder | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seattle Mariners signed Rob Refsnyder to do one thing: crush lefties. Unfortunately, he's hitting .140 with a .458 OPS against southpaws this season and is hitting .133 with a .422 OPS overall. It made sense to give Refsnyder, a veteran with a proven track record of success in a platoon role, a longer leash to try and get his season going, but at a certain point, the Seattle Mariners need to cut their losses. This signing has not worked, and it's time to move on.

St. Louis Cardinals: RHP Dustin May

Dustin May looked like one of the best value signings from this past offseason for a little while, but he has a 9.92 ERA in his last five starts, looking like the inconsistent starter who couldn't stick in Los Angeles or Boston. The St. Louis Cardinals' rotation isn't very good, so parting with May isn't easy, but I'm not convinced they should be eager to win now anyway. Trading May and replacing him with someone who might fit more into their future plans feels like a smart play.

Tampa Bay Rays: SS Taylor Walls

Taylor Walls has spent parts of the last six seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays, yet he's hit .199 with a .588 OPS in his career, including hitting .224 with zero home runs and a .611 OPS this season. What's gotten him on the field in the past is his defense, but he's been worth -2 OAA this season, placing him in just the 25th percentile. If he still can't hit and isn't defending well, what value is he bringing?

Texas Rangers: RHP Cole Winn

Texas Rangers relief pitcher Cole Winn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texas Rangers' bullpen has been better than expected given the lack of proven talent, but Cole Winn is an exception. He has a 5.77 ERA in 37 appearances, and while he's pitched well in his last six outings, he had a 12.86 ERA in the previous seven appearances. Winn is out of options and has probably gotten a bit unlucky, but the Rangers should be looking to upgrade their bullpen, and Winn might be the easiest reliever to replace in their current 'pen.

Toronto Blue Jays: OF Daulton Varsho

It's easy to overlook just how mightily Daulton Varsho has struggled this season, given how poorly guys like Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer and many others have performed, but he's hitting .237 with seven home runs and a .678 OPS in 89 games. For reference, he hit 20 home runs and drove in 55 runs in just 71 regular-season games last season. He has roughly one-third of the home runs he hit in 2025 despite appearing in more games, and his defense hasn't been as good as it usually is, either. Varsho is on an expiring contract, and given how this season has gone for Toronto, it'd be surprising if he isn't dealt away by the deadline.

Washington Nationals: RHP Riley Cornelio

Honestly, you can take your pick regarding which Washington Nationals reliever should be on here. The Nationals' bullpen has been historically bad, and that's likely going to keep them out of the postseason race. Riley Cornelio is a pitcher worth highlighting, as he has a 6.06 ERA in eight appearances and has almost as many walks (15) as innings pitched (16.1), but again, many Nats relievers should be on this list.

More MLB news and analysis: