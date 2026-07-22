Reasonable Foster Griffin trade packages the Phillies, Cubs and White Sox can afford

After pitching a combined eight innings in MLB between 2020 and 2022, Foster Griffin took his talents west — all the way to Japan, where he spent three years rebuilding his value in NPB. Now he's back in the majors as a 30-year-old rookie and a first-time All-Star. With 20 starts under his belt, the Washington Nationals' southpaw has a 2.68 ERA and 1.03 WHIP with 111 strikeouts in 117.1 innings.

Griffin inked a one-year, $5.5 million contract with Washington last winter, making him a cheap rental option for competitive teams in search of pitching at the trade deadline. Among the possible suitors are the NL Wild Card frontrunners from Philadelphia and Chicago, as well as the American League's Chicago team. The Phillies, Cubs and White Sox could all use Griffin's arm for different reasons. Here's what it might take to get a deal across the finish line in each case.

Phillies trade package for Foster Griffin

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The Phillies are equipped with three All-Stars in their rotation, with Cristopher Sánchez and Zack Wheeler both mounting viable Cy Young cases. In the case of Aaron Nola, he's their longest-tenured pitcher who has earned the right to battle through a prolonged struggle. The fifth slot in Philadelphia's rotation, however, has become a complete talent void. The Phillies basically have a scheduled loss or two every week at this rate, with neither Andrew Painter nor Alan Rangel proving to be viable options.

Foster Griffin can help stabilize the Phillies pitching staff. With their current setup, the Phillies are an injury away from true catastrophe in a contentious NL East race. While Griffin probably isn't as dominant as the surface-level numbers suggest (3.96 FIP, 3.88 xERA), he has pitched at least five innings in all but one appearance this season. Moreover, he has allowed four-plus runs on just three occasions.

Griffin is all finesse and command. He paints the corners with a seven-pitch mix and rarely concedes walks. For the most part, he's going to keep the ball on the ground and in play. Philadelphia's league-worst defense is a less than ideal setup for any pitcher, but Griffin offers a measure of steadfastness the Phillies need more desperately than any contender.

For Washington, Moisés Chace has a chance to crack the MLB rotation next season once he's far enough removed from Tommy John surgery. Wen-Hui Pan, meanwhile, could help the bullpen in 2026 if the Nats stick around the Wild Card race long enough. Given how dire the Nationals bullpen is right now, Pan's electric stuff could provide outsized value.

Cubs trade package for Foster Griffin

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With Justin Steele suffering a setback in his rehab and breakout star Cade Horton out for the year due to Tommy John surgery, the Cubs' rotation in dangerously thin. Ben Brown and Edward Cabrera are currently on the IL, too, which leaves Matthew Boyd, Shōta Imanaga and newcomer David Peterson to pick up the pieces. While those are all viable third- or fourth-starter types, the Cubs don't really have an ace, which bodes poorly for their postseason outlook.

Griffin is not a traditional frontline option, but he can offer the Cubs much-needed durability and consistency. Chicago might be a little too saturated with finesse southpaws, but their elite defense should play beautifully behind Griffin. Moreover, he's another bullet in the chamber for a time running out of ammo. The Cubs just need options as they weather this storm.

In return, Washington nets a couple prospects who are knocking on the MLB door. Jonathon Long is a contact-forward first baseman, which can be challenging from a roster-building standpoint. That said, he's among the most refined hitters in the Cubs' system. Brooks Caple is enjoying a strong season in Double-A, with a chance to compete for a spot in the Nats' rotation sooner than later thanks to his plus control and deceptive release.

White Sox trade package for Foster Griffin

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The White Sox are well ahead of schedule, with a super-talented lineup chock full of emerging young stars. There's a real path to the division crown and a postseason series hosted on the South Side. That said, the rotation is a hurdle the front office needs to clear. Davis Martin and Sean Burke are very sturdy at the moment, but the depth falls off rather quickly after them. Noah Schultz could put a few pieces together down the stretch, and there's hope for a late-season Hagen Smith promotion, but the Sox probably can't rely on unseasoned rookies to carry them through October.

Griffin immediately becomes a viable third leg in a hypothetical playoff rotation, giving Chicago the consistency and durability it has struggled to come by on the mound. It can't hurt that he spent three years in Japan and faced Munetaka Murakami on several occasions, giving him something to bond over with the franchise's North Star.

In return, the Nationals snag Tanner McDougal, a hard-throwing righty who currently ranks No. 5 in a deep White Sox farm system, per MLB Pipeline. McDougal can touch 100 on his fastball pretty consistently, with pretty gnarly spin on his slider and curveball. The stuff gives him frontline potential, and he'd probably take up a spot in Washington's rotation next season. That said, iffy command probably leaves Chicago open to a trade like this, even as the organization attempts to thread the needle between premature success and a more sustainable long-term vision. McDougal is going to face a sharp adjustment curve at the next level.

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