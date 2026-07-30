MLB trade rumors: Reds shopping Hunter Greene and the Yankees’ bold Adley Rutschman check-in

Another contender is showing persistent interest in upgrading its catcher situation, targeting a veteran currently sidelined by injury.

One team is considering trading a young, controllable ace despite his recent struggles post-injury.

Major trade deadline conversations are heating up with several high-profile names linked to potential moves.

A major thank you is in order for the Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers, who hopefully jumpstarted this year’s trade deadline with Wednesday night’s Logan O’Hoppe and Chase Silseth deal.

We’re still waiting on the major names, though. Tarik Skubal potentially made his final start with the Tigers on Wednesday, and talks continue to swirl about the Mets moving on from Freddy Peralta and Clay Holmes.

Here are the most important MLB conversations you need to know on Thursday, July 30.

No one should be surprised that the Reds might trade Hunter Greene

This is one of those instances where name might win out over statistics, seeing as Greene has a 7.06 ERA in four starts since returning from elbow surgery. However, he turns 27 next week and is under team control through 2029.

“They aren’t particularly motivated to trade him, but barring a trade of [Elly] De La Cruz, a move involving Greene might be their best chance to make an impact at the deadline,” The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal wrote on Wednesday.

Greene has a 3.79 ERA in nearly 520 career innings, and his 30.0 percent lifetime strikeout rate is impressive. Let’s see what the Reds decide.

How badly do the Yankees want Adley Rutschman?

Baltimore Orioles v Houston Astros | Alex Slitz/GettyImages

The Yankees remain linked to Rutschman, the Orioles’ veteran catcher and a likely trade target if Baltimore decides to sell. Rutschman, who is currently on the IL with a left wrist injury, is hitting .251 with eight home runs, 47 RBI and a .764 OPS through 67 games.

At this stage in his career, Rutschman is a solid starter, though perhaps not the all-world backstop that the Orioles likely expected when they selected him atop the 2019 draft. However, considering how awful Austin Wells has been all season, it’s hard to blame the Yankees for their continued interest in upgrading their catcher situation.

Although the Twins are expected to keep Joe Ryan, it remains unclear whether they will trade veteran catcher Ryan Jeffers given his pending free agency and Minnesota's depth at the position.

Will the Orioles sell high on Yennier Cano?

San Diego Padres v Baltimore Orioles | G Fiume/GettyImages

Sticking with the Orioles, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported on Wednesday that veteran reliever Yennier Cano is among the league’s “most coveted” bullpen arms. The 32-year-old Cano has a 2.21 ERA and a 31-8 K-BB ratio over 36.2 innings for the inconsistent Orioles.

Most impressively, Cano has cut his walk rate from 9.6 percent to 5.5 percent, and opponents are hitting .199 against him — considerably below his lifetime .249 mark. He’s under team control through 2029, so if Baltimore plans on moving him, we suggest moving quickly.

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