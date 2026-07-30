John Mozeliak’s first Angels trade reveals why the Cardinals let him go

Mozeliak's former team, the St. Louis Cardinals, should be relieved he left in the first place.

Angels interim GM John Mozeliak's first trade deadline deal didn't go as planned, as he sent two controllable players to the division rival Angels.

John Mozeliak and the Los Angeles Angels have officially begun their latest fire sale, though Mike Trout isn’t the one on the move. Instead, the Angels traded catcher Logan O’Hoppe and reliever Chase Silseth to the AL West rival Rangers on Wednesday night. Texas sent back Angel Arredondo, a 19-year-old shortstop with a .769 OPS at Class-A Hickory.

No one is arguing that the Angels shouldn’t be open for business, though the decision to trade two controllable players — within the division, no less — quickly turned heads. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, however, didn’t sound overly surprised, arguing that Mozeliak is trying to endear himself to owner Arte Moreno and a potential future owner, assuming that the 79-year-old Moreno is open to eventually selling the club.

“If you’re Mozeliak, you might be dreaming of what it would be like to run the Angels under a new owner who would more aggressively seek to exploit the size of the team’s market,” Rosenthal wrote.

Cardinals fans should be laughing at John Mozeliak’s trade deadline strategy

St. Louis Cardinals Archive | St. Louis Cardinals, LLC/GettyImages

Rather than embark on a traditional rebuild during his final years in St. Louis, Mozeliak opted for a sometimes-buy, sometimes-sell approach. That’s why Nolan Arenado and Sonny Gray stayed in St. Louis through the end of the 2025 season, and why the Cardinals’ overachieving first half came as a massive surprise.

Perhaps the Cardinals’ constant winning seasons and playoff berths spoiled Mozeliak and impacted his long-term team-building approach. Selling rental players within the division is one thing, and we saw the Yankees do it in 2024 when they acquired Alex Verdugo from the Red Sox. However, swapping two controllable players for a shortstop who likely won’t play in the majors for a couple more seasons at the earliest is certainly a choice.

At least Cardinals fans traditionally never saw Mozeliak make this kind of move. Imagine if he’d traded Lars Nootbaar to the Cubs or Ryan Helsley to the Brewers during the Cardinals’ 91-loss season in 2023.

John Mozeliak's first Angels trade is based on a lottery ticket

Los Angeles Angels v San Francisco Giants | Thearon W. Henderson/GettyImages

Mozeliak told reporters on Wednesday night that trading controllable players is part of the “challenge” because they make up so much of the 26-man roster. “But we’re just going to try and pick and choose our spots for where we can create that change [and] create that different trajectory for the organization,” Mozeliak said.

Arredondo, who the Angels got in return for two controllable assets, is far from a sure thing. He slides in at No. 27 on the Angels top prospects list, despite Mozeliak claiming a top-10 haul. Only two of his tools grade out at 50 or higher. Arredondo's feel for the game and defensive ability are what attracted the Angels to him, alongside his age. However, he's done little to prove he can hit at even the minor-league level, minus a .769 OPS in Class-A. This is the sort of move that ought to make Moreno question an interim hire. Instead, we've heard little from him.

Until Moreno hands the Angels over to someone else, no one inside that building should think a “different trajectory” is real. The only difference each year is how high the odds are of finally losing 100 games for the first time in franchise history.

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