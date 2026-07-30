Tigers telegraphed a Tarik Skubal trade all week, including with Max Clark

The next move could reshape both the pitcher's future and the franchise's direction as the trade deadline approaches.

The Detroit Tigers are likely going to trade Tarik Skubal, and if you were paying attention, you'd know that.

The Detroit Tigers don't have to trade Tarik Skubal, but following another loss in what could be his final start with the organization on Wednesday, that looks a whole lot more likely. As it turns out, the Tigers have telegraphed a Skubal move for the last few days, including on Thursday morning when they promoted top prospect Max Clark to the major leagues.

Clark is MLB's No. 13 overall prospect. He was, without a doubt, one of the best personalities in the minor leagues. Clark has shades of Pete Crow-Armstrong — but think bold. In spring training, Clark had more chains than hits, prompting some criticism from yours truly. The former No. 3 overall pick has proven those you hate on his style and flair wrong every step of the way, and had an .802 OPS in Triple-A. As the Tigers prepare for the worst with Skubal, Clark can emerge as a new face of the franchise.

Tigers will reportedly call up OF Max Clark, Detroit’s No. 1 and @MLBPipeline's No. 13 overall prospect, per multiple reports including MLB's @Feinsand . pic.twitter.com/LtSHrj6K7T — MLB (@MLB) July 30, 2026

How the Tigers let fans know a Tarik Skubal trade is coming

Contenders are circling Skubal, and the Tigers have picked up the phone. Whether it be the Dodgers, Rays, Brewers, Cubs, Braves, Yankees or even Phillies, there are plenty of interested parties. Most of those contenders have been scouting Skubal for weeks, as if there was anything else they needed to know about a two-time AL Cy Young winner.

As for the Tigers, their only job was to win. If Detroit could get close enough to .500 and make up some ground in the AL Wild Card race, then perhaps keeping Skubal would be in the front office's best interest. Instead, they've done the opposite.

Tigers ruined Tarik Skubal's last start

The Tigers blew a seven-run lead once pulling Skubal from his final start on Wednesday. It was a sour way to go, and symbolized the end of the Skubal era perfectly. No matter how well their best pitcher throws, the Tigers find a way to blow it. Let's hope they don't do the same at the literal trade deadline.

Tarik Skubal leaving the mound in Detroit.... pic.twitter.com/t2aMzBhxOR — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 29, 2026

The Tigers front office wasn't watching this team game by game and making decisions based on those results. Yet, watching the bullpen implode again should be all Harris (and Skubal) need to see.

Tigers DFA'd catcher Jake Rogers

Lost in the MLB trade deadline chaos and the Skubal rumors are your average roster moves. Jake Rogers, who has been with the Tigers even longer than Skubal, was designated for assignment earlier this week. Rogers is hitting under the Mendoza line for the third-straight season, so the move shouldn't come as a major surprise. Still, Rogers and Skubal are close. The emergence of Dillon Dingler has removed the need of Rogers as Skubal's 'personal catcher' of sorts, but he was a great clubhouse presence and a veteran catcher who should thrive elsewhere. On a winning team, there is room for a player like Rogers. The Tigers are not that, and Skubal knows it.

A new era with Max Clark

Clark has earned his way to the major leagues. The former Toledo Mud Hens outfielder has an .808 OPS across 3.5 minor-league seasons. Clark grades out as a five-tool player, with a mark above 50 in every tool per MLB Pipeline. He should've been called up to the big-league roster no matter their intentions with Skubal. That being said, there are a few reasons why the Tigers would call Clark up right now.

The first is simple: He is their best internal outfield option. The Tigers outfield, minus Riley Greene, has been a disaster in 2026. Clark can fix that. The second is timing. If Detroit does intend to trade Skubal — which wouldn't shock anyone reading this article — giving Tigers fans another reason to go to the ballpark might lessen the blow.

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