Inside the Pirates' trade deadline strategy, and why spending is part of it

Conflicting reports surround how much financial freedom the front office has, but the GM remains confident in the team's resources and capabilities to make necessary improvements.

The Pittsburgh Pirates face a critical trade deadline with a clear need to strengthen their struggling bullpen to reach the postseason for the first time since 2015.

As if it weren't already, the biggest need for the Pittsburgh Pirates ahead of Monday's trade deadline was all too obvious during Friday's loss to the Cincinnati Reds. But how general manager Ben Cherington will operate in the next few days is anything but.

The Pirates need late-inning relief help desperately if they are going to reach the postseason for the first time since 2015. The bullpen has 24 losses and 21 saves in 41 opportunities, while its 4.38 ERA is 22nd in the Major Leagues. Left-hander Gregory Soto, Pittsburgh's de facto closer, has converted just 13 of 18 save opportunities.

But will Cherington have enough money to fix the bullpen? It’s a question that is being ambiguously answered. There have been conflicting reports on how much financial freedom Cherington has. A well-placed source told FanSided that the Pirates can add to the payroll, but not “extravagantly".

Do Pirates have money to spend?

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Cherington has not specifically addressed the money issue but believes he will be able to bolster the Pirates’ roster in the lead up to Aug. 3.

“We have the resources to win games and be playing baseball in October,” Cherington said. “We have to go do our jobs, and I don't think anything's changed. We believe this team is capable of doing that. We’ve got to continue to do the work to make that a reality. That's the job we have. And then there's a bunch of other stuff that happens inside the clubhouse that has to keep happening every day too. Believe in the group, believe we can win games, and playing games in October. Got to do the work to go do it.”

The Pirates are in contention despite their 55-56 record, three games back of the final Wild Card spot in the National League. It is easy to wonder how much better the team's position would be if they had even a league-average bullpen.

Pirates fans are clamoring for Cherington to trade for San Diego Padres closer Mason Miller. Not only is he arguably the best relief pitcher in baseball, but he is also a Pittsburgher who grew up in suburban Bethel Park.

Another closer from the Pittsburgh area who shined for the Pirates was two-time All-Star David Bednar. However, the Pirates dealt Bednar to the New York Yankees at last year’s trade deadline for three middling prospects because they did not want to go to a potential salary arbitration hearing.

Bednar avoided arbitration with New York by signing for $9 million, and he is 22 for 24 in save chances this season. Meanwhile, the Pirates signed Soto as a free agent for one year and $7.75 million. In hindsight, it would have made sense to retain Bednar.

Realistic Pirates relief targets ahead of the trade deadline

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Regardless, the Pirates need late-inning relievers, though general manager Cherington says that trading for someone with closing experience is not a must.

“We need to get outs at the end of the game when we have close leads, so that certainly is important,” Cherington said. “I do think there's more than one way to do that. I believe we have pitchers here right now who can do that. It would be great if we could add someone who can also do that, is proven to do that, or we think is capable of doing that, has the stuff, the competitiveness, to do that. It's something that we'll keep an eye out for, but think we have to close out games, and there's going to be more than one way to do that.”

The Kansas City Royals have been scouting the Pirates and their farm system heavily this month. The Royals have relievers who interest the Pirates, including lefties Daniel Lynch IV and Matt Strahm and right-hander John Schreiber. The Pirates prefer Lynch, who has two years of contractual control beyond this season.

A.J. Minter was traded to the Minnesota Twins late Thursday night. Still, the Pirates have interest in other Mets relievers, including lefty Brooks Raley and right-handers Luke Weaver and Huascar Brazoban. Weaver is the one the Pirates really want. However, he is signed through next season and has an $11 million salary in 2027; it’s fair to wonder if the Pirates could afford that.

"We feel urgency every day,” Cherington said. “Everybody has a job to do to get better. That starts with me. That urgency is felt. I think we have to stay at it. Keep working on it. Believe there are parts of the team that are working well and we believe are going to be strengths as we get deeper into the season. There are things we still want to improve.

"And in terms of flexibility, I’m not worried about that. There’s a lot of talent in the organization. If we must make trades, I’m confident we can make them. We can manage the other piece of it. There will be flexibility to do what we believe makes sense for the Pirates to improve the team."