Is Adley Rutschman playing tonight? Red Sox injury update vs Blue Jays

It was delayed a bit, but the Boston Red Sox will finally have Adley Rutschman in the lineup Tuesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays as the All-Star catcher returns from an IL stint.

In what became the splashiest move of the MLB trade deadline, the Baltimore Orioles sent Rutschman to Boston for a package of prospects headlined by promising starter Anthony Eyanson. At the time, Rutschman was recovering from wrist inflammation and has not appeared in a game since July 18. That stands to end Tuesday night, as Boston gears up for a showdown with Toronto's ace Dylan Cease.

Adley Rutschman will play for the Red Sox on Tuesday

Rutschman's return comes at a critical moment for the Red Sox, in the midst of a market correction after a nuclear 27-3 stretch that vaulted them from trade deadline seller to a near-lock to make the playoffs. That streak is what gave them the moxie to trade for Rutschman, whose departure from Baltimore signals the beginning of another painful rebuild for the Orioles as their once-savior heads for a division rival. However, Boston has lost three straight coming into Tuesday's game, and Cease is not the kind of customer you want to be facing during a brief skid.

The Blue Jays, meanwhile, have had a nightmarish 2026 season after they came four strikes away from winning the World Series last October. Toronto's stars — chief among them George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. — have majorly underperformed in what is rapidly becoming a lost season. Forced into a light selloff at the deadline, Toronto parted ways with once-ace Kevin Gausman and center fielder Dalton Varsho. They did, however, acquire intriguing and controllable starter Jose Soriano, signaling they believe they can quickly return to contention in 2027.

Adley Rutschman is a massive upgrade for Boston's catcher rotation

Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman (35) Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rutschman is a major addition for the Red Sox, who gave up a serious haul of prospects to acquire him. An elite defensive catcher and good-to-great hitter depending on the season, Rutschman is a category upgrade for Boston at catcher, a position mostly filled by Connor Wong and Carlos Narvaez in 2026. Narvaez, who posted a strong 2025 but has been poor in 2026, was sent to the Orioles in the trade.

In the oldest maxim in trading, Boston had to give up something to get something, and they have essentially added 4.0-5.0 WAR to their catcher position in a vacuum, as even a lesser version of Rutschman — not necessarily the Hall of Famer that some Orioles fans had hoped for — is a colossal improvement offensively and defensively.

Rutschman is a great framer and solid blocker, but is mostly known for his howitzer arm, able to gun down runners at second with the best-of-the-best of them. At the plate, the switch-hitting Rutschman profiles with excellent plate discipline and plus contact quality over the course of his career. He's doesn't boast elite pure power, but his skills should boost a Boston lineup that suddenly has serious postseason hopes and expectations. Whatever he will be for the Red Sox, it begins Tuesday night.