MLB trade rumors: Red Sox face Rutschman questions and why Jacob deGrom wasn't moved

The ripple effects of these moves could reshape the postseason landscape with just over two months left in the regular season.

The Boston Red Sox traded for catcher Adley Rutschman, but some rivals think they gave up too much.

In less than a month, the Boston Red Sox went from likely trade deadline sellers to arguably among the biggest winners, even after losing early acquisition Curtis Mead to a possible season-ending wrist injury.

Monday’s Adley Rutschman trade gives the Red Sox not only another impact bat, but also their possible long-term catcher. The three-time All-Star joins a Boston team riding another five-game winning streak and now only 5 ½ games back in the AL East. The Red Sox entered Tuesday owning the AL’s No. 2 Wild Card spot, four games up on the Guardians.

Rutschman wasn’t the only notable name to change teams on Monday, but one of the trade deadline’s most significant stories involved a player who reportedly refused to waive his no-trade clause.

Why did Jacob deGrom potentially pass up a trade to the Phillies?

Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Phillies are 60-53 ahead of Tuesday’s showdown with the Nationals, who surprisingly opted not to move shortstop CJ Abrams. However, the fourth-place Nats traded Luis García Jr., so they didn’t exactly stand pat at the deadline. At 55-59, there’s still a chance they can avoid 90 losses for the first time since their 2019 title. (Not counting the COVID year, of course.)

As for the Phillies, they landed a reliable bat in second baseman Luis Arraez, though his arrival will force Bryce Harper to the outfield. Philadelphia was also reportedly interested in Rangers veteran pitcher Jacob deGrom, though he invoked his full no-trade clause.

DeGrom and lead baseball executive Chris Young both spoke with reporters on Monday night, and the two-time Cy Young winner alluded to refusing a trade. However, neither team confirmed the rumors that the Phillies were the team in question.

“I signed here to help this team win a World Series,” deGrom said. “In 2023, the team was able to do that. I want to be a part of that in the future. I signed here to do that. I want to stay here and help this team compete.”

DeGrom, who turned 38 in June, has a 3.96 ERA and a 135-29 K-BB ratio in 113 ⅔ innings.

The Adley Rutschman trade left plenty around baseball confused

Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Good luck finding a consensus reaction to the Rutschman trade. Some have criticized the Red Sox for their package, which featured catcher Carlos Narvaez and prospects Anthony Eyanson, Kyson Witherspoon, and Endy Azocar, as well as either a player to be named later or cash considerations.

“I’m absolutely dumbfounded by this,” a rival talent evaluator told MassLive’s Sean McAdam. “This is literally one of the most ridiculous trades I’ve seen in 30 years."

Others didn’t agree that the trade was so one-sided, with USA Today’s Kristie Ackert giving the Red Sox a B+ and the Orioles a B.

“Eyanson is the 49th-best prospect in the game [and] Witherspoon went 15th overall for $5 million and was the best college righty in that draft,” Ackert wrote. “That’s a lot of arm to give away, but Breslow paid because the Yankees and Rays were circling as well.”

Clay Holmes nearly went to the Diamondbacks rather than the Cubs

New York Mets pitcher Clay Holmes | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Arizona Republic’s Nick Piecoro reported that the Mets and Diamondbacks had substantial conversations regarding veteran pitcher Clay Holmes. However, the Mets allegedly had “concerns” about the medicals of a Diamondbacks prospect, who had not been named as of Tuesday morning.

Holmes and outfielder Tyrone Taylor instead went to the Cubs, with the Mets landing infield prospect Jefferson Rojas. The 60-53 Diamondbacks, who hold the NL’s second Wild Card spot, did not add a starting pitcher.

The 33-year-old Holmes pitched to a 2.39 ERA and 1.9 bWAR in nine starts before fracturing his fibula. He is expected to return later this month.

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