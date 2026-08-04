The best MLB prospects moved at the trade deadline, ranked

Not only is the MLB trade deadline the last chance for contending teams to acquire needle-moving veterans in an attempt to win the World Series, but it's also the last chance for teams outside of postseason positioning to sell veterans who are not part of their long-term futures for prospects who can help in future years.

This year's trade deadline in particular saw many high-end prospects get dealt in deals involving really valuable MLB talent. Here's a look at the best prospects that wound up getting dealt.

10. INF Sammy Stafura, New York Mets

How Stafura was acquired: Trade with PIT for Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver, a high-end reliever under contract through next season, was sure to net a big return, and he did just that in Sammy Stafura. The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired Stafura in the Ke'Bryan Hayes trade at last year's deadline, and all he's done since is elevate his game. He's dominated at High-A, slashing .301/.365/.656 with 19 home runs, 51 RBI and 16 stolen bases in 47 games.

He's far from a perfect prospect as it remains to be seen whether he can make enough contact to thrive at the upper levels, but his tools are easy to fall in love with. He's displayed light tower power in addition to blazing speed and a glove that should stick somewhere up the middle, whether in the infield or in center field. If he can make enough contact, he's got a ton of upside.

9. RHP Ramon Marquez, San Francisco Giants

How Marquez was acquired: Trade with PHI for Luis Arraez, Caleb Killian

Ramon Marquez broke out in a huge way in the lower levels of the Philadelphia Phillies' organization, resulting in him headlining a deal that sent Luis Arraez and Caleb Killian to Philadelphia. At just 20 years old, the right-hander has shown a keen ability to throw a ton of strikes (2.9 BB/9 in 2026) while still finding ways to put hitters away with ease (14.2 K/9). He's allowed just three home runs and pitched to a 1.68 ERA in 12 appearances split between Low-A and High-A.

He throws relatively hard and has one of the best change-ups in the minors. He only has 114 professional innings under his belt, but it's easy to see why the San Francisco Giants are so excited about him. It would not be surprising at all to see him develop into a quality No. 2 or No. 3 starter sometime in the next three-ish years.

8. OF Alexander Frias, St. Louis Cardinals

How Frias was acquired: Trade with MIL for Dustin May, JoJo Romero

If there's one thing the Milwaukee Brewers do better than just about any team, it's develop prospects. Alexander Frias is a prime example of this. Frias, an 18-year-old outfielder, has broken out in a huge way this season, posting a .980 OPS with eight home runs, 62 RBI and 19 stolen bases between Rookie Ball and Low-A.

What's really exciting about Frias is the power potential. Sure, he only has eight home runs, but hits the ball incredibly hard consistently, and once he learns how to lift the baseball more, the sky feels like the limit. His hit tool could use some work, and he isn't going to be a center fielder at the next level, but his silly power as an 18-year-old makes him an easy inclusion on this list, and makes it shocking that the Brewers would hand him (and Josiah Ragsdale, another really exciting prospect) to the St. Louis Cardinals, an NL Central rival.

7. OF Enddy Azocar, Baltimore Orioles

How Azocar was acquired: Trade with BOS for Adley Rutschman

Enddy Azocar is a breakout prospect who has gone from posting a .587 OPS in Low-A last season to someone who could be on the verge of a promotion to Double-A. He's torn the cover off the ball this season, as evidenced by his .880 OPS, 27 doubles and 18 home runs split between Low-A and High-A, and he's a good defensive outfielder too, albeit likely better suited for a corner spot.

To put it simply, Azocar is a good athlete with a ton of power. Prospects of this mold are generally exciting ones worth keeping an eye on. He strikes out too much, but if that's your only major concern with a 19-year-old already mashing in High-A, you have a good prospect on your hands.

6. RHP Kyson Witherspoon, Baltimore Orioles

Oklahoma pitcher Kyson Witherspoon | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

How Witherspoon was acquired: Trade with BAL for Adley Rutschman

Kyson Witherspoon is a bit of a tricky prospect to evaluate. On one hand, he has a clear four-pitch mix with excellent feel for his breaking stuff. On the other hand, the results with his fastball have varied, and he's had some rough stretches in the pros. His stock has undoubtedly fallen a bit since the Boston Red Sox selected him in the first round of the 2025 MLB Draft, but he's still an exciting prospect.

He's pitched much better of late since refining his delivery, and throws harder than he did when he was drafted. Knowing that a player of his ability, whom scouts were so excited by a year ago, is only the second-best pitching prospect the Baltimore Orioles received in the Adley Rutschman trade should have O's fans thrilled.

5. RHP River Ryan, Detroit Tigers

How Ryan was acquired: Trade with LAD for Tarik Skubal

It's admittedly difficult to rank River Ryan because he comes with about as much risk as reward. Not only will he be 28 years old when he debuts with the Detroit Tigers, but he's also missed substantial time due to injuries. Rarely are 28 year olds prospects worth paying attention to, but Ryan is an exception because of his stuff.

The right-hander's 4.46 ERA at the Triple-A level this season might raise some red flags, but he's fanned nearly 11 batters per nine, controlled the zone well, and everything under the hood looks very strong. Not to mention, the PCL is notoriously hitter-friendly. There's every reason to believe he has the stuff to be a high-end mid-rotation arm or, at the very least, a dominant late-game reliever. Where he winds up will come down to health, but there's a reason the Tigers wanted him in the Tarik Skubal trade.

4. INF Jefferson Rojas, New York Mets

How Rojas was acquired: Trade with CHC for Clay Holmes

Jefferson Rojas rapidly progressed through the Chicago Cubs' system to the point where he began this season as a 20-year-old having already had some experience (albeit shaky experience) at the Double-A level. This season, he's shown he can thrive against high-end competition, hitting 15 home runs, stealing 17 bases and posting a solid .799 OPS at Double-A Knoxville.

I don't know whether Rojas will stick at shortstop, but it's not like the New York Mets, who already have Francisco Lindor, need him to be their shortstop. He should be totally fine at third base or even second base and hit well enough to be an above-average starter. He's always had a solid hit tool and is starting to tap into his power. There's every reason for Mets fans to be excited about him, especially knowing they got him for Clay Holmes and Tyrone Taylor, a pair of rentals.

3. SS Arjun Nimmala, Los Angeles Angels

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Arjun Nimmala | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Nimmala was acquired: Trade with TOR for Jose Soriano

Arjun Nimmala entered the fray with the Toronto Blue Jays as an incredibly raw, yet talented prospect who had a ton of upside but struggled to make enough consistent contact. Well, he's been able to make more contact this year, and is hitting the ball hard more consistently too. The results are as good as they've been, and he's swung the bat well in 33 games at the Double-A level after a promotion.

He still has room to grow, but Nimmala has the tools to be a strong defender at the shortstop position with an improving hit tool and a ton of power. That makes for a really good player that the Los Angeles Angels were fortunate to acquire.

2. RHP Anthony Eyanson, Baltimore Orioles

How Eyanson was acquired: Trade with BOS for Adley Rutschman

Kyson Witherspoon was Boston's first-round pick in last year's MLB Draft, but Anthony Eyanson looks like the best prospect that the Red Sox took as an over-slot third-rounder. He has a 1.32 ERA in 16 appearances, 11 of which have come at the Double-A level. It's really hard to look at that and not think that the Orioles got a future frontline starter.

Eyanson's slider has been his best pitch, but his stock has really increased ever since he's displayed much-improved velocity with his fastball. He's become one of the best pitching prospects in the sport, and could easily haunt his former team from within the division for years to come.

1. OF Zyhir Hope, Detroit Tigers

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Zyhir Hope | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Hope was acquired: Trade with LAD for Tarik Skubal

Be mad all you want that the Los Angeles Dodgers got Tarik Skubal, but there's a reason they made this trade with the Tigers. As exciting a prospect as River Ryan is, Zyhir Hope is one of the premier outfield prospects in the league. His best tool is his power, and he's already shattered his previous career-high with 23 home runs in Double-A, while posting an .899 OPS.

He still strikes out quite a bit, but his hit tool has made strides. Otherwise, there are no real weaknesses in his game. He's a good athlete, should play strong defense in a corner outfield spot, and can steal bases. It would not be surprising to see Hope hit 30+ home runs, steal 20+ bases and play good defense consistently. That's quite the get for a rental, even one as good as Skubal.

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