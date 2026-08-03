Paul Skenes is out of excuses after the Pirates trade for Luke Weaver

The next few weeks will test whether Skenes can regain his rhythm as the franchise chases its first postseason appearance in a decade.

The Pittsburgh Pirates addressed their biggest need at the MLB trade deadline, and that was the bullpen. While one right-handed arm alone won't fix the Pirates problems, it sure as hell will help, as Luke Weaver was arguably the best setup arm available at the deadline. Weaver has a 1.84 ERA in 42 appearances this season. He's also under contract for the 2027 season, as well.

Controllable talent is the theme of this MLB trade deadline. So many teams seek it — even those selling off assets — but few can attain it. The Pirates are one of the lucky few. Weaver should immediately slot into the setup or closer role in Pittsburgh. The Buccos bullpen has shown some signs of life lately thanks to Mason Montgomery and the like. More importantly, the Pirates have shifted the focus back to where it belongs — and that's Paul Skenes.

What to expect from Luke Weaver in a Pirates uniform

Expect Weaver to pitch the eighth inning to start, as he doesn't have much experience closing games. As volatile as he's been the last few weeks, Gregory Soto will likely stay in the closer's role. Mason Montgomery should be able to cover the seventh inning, and he's been sound lately. On a good day, Carmen Mlodzinski could throw in the fifth or sixth, if needed. You can see how adding just one relief ace changes everything for Pittsburgh.

The Pirates traded shortstop Sammy Stafura, who is their ninth-ranked prospect, back to the Mets in return. Overall, this is a solid trade for both sides, with the Pirates receiving controllable relief talent for the next two seasons. Stafura has talent, but is blocked in the Pirates farm system by Konnor Griffin and Wyatt Sanford.

What the Luke Weaver trade means for Paul Skenes

Atlanta Braves v New York Mets - Game One | Caleb Bowlin/GettyImages

Skenes hasn't been his usual self this season. The Pirates have the best lineup in all of baseball and a solid rotation around him. Yet, Skenes will almost certainly fail to win his second-straight NL Cy Young, or even finish in the top-10 for that matter. There's plenty of blame to go around for Skenes' set back, with rivals noticing his fastball velocity has taken a hit. Here's what John Perrotto wrote for FanSided just last month. Here's what an opposing veteran player told Perrotto at PNC Park:

“Don’t get me wrong, he’s still one of the nastiest pitchers in the league, and you don’t want to face him,” said a veteran player, who requested anonymity so he could speak candidly on the subject. “But he doesn’t have that same invincibility that he had. You feel like you at least have a chance against him when you step into the box. His pitches aren’t as nasty, and it seems like he’s out of sync sometimes and doesn’t have good rhythm on the mound.”

That's less than ideal. Whether it's throwing too many innings, the World Baseball Classic or even an issue with Skenes' mechanics, he needs to figure it out. If the Pirates are going to make the postseason for the first time since 2015, Skenes will have to play a big role down the stretch. The front office did their part.