Meet Zyhir Hope, and a Tigers trade deadline return that should inspire fans

The Tigers now face a critical decision on when to integrate these newcomers, especially given pressing needs in their struggling bullpen.

The Tarik Skubal era in Detroit is officially over. For Tigers fans, it’s the inevitable end that can finally turn their attention to the future. Throughout most of the season, Skubal’s name was floated as a trade piece and realistically, the Tigers retaining Skubal just to lose him in free agency ultimately didn’t make sense. When you look at the haul they got for Skubal too from the juggernaut Los Angeles Dodgers, you have to feel some solace in the end one era while ushering in a new one.

As part of the blockbuster, midnight deal in the last hours of Saturday night and early Sunday morning, the Tigers got Zyhir Hope, River Ryan and Brady Smith as elite prospects in return. This is about exactly what you’d want to get in return for the best pitcher in MLB. As a Tigers fan, you have to feel hope with what you got. Sure it’s going to take time for each to become consistent contributors on the MLB side. Combined, the three have just four games of MLB experience – none since 2024.

Detroit, be sad you lost one of the greatest pitchers that will ever play in this sport. Be happy you got to relish it for the five-and-a-half seasons he was there. Be hopeful that what you got in return will work out in the end.

Detroit could fast track River Ryan back to MLB

Yes, Brady Smith and River Ryan are very inexperienced, and Smith is just three years removed from high school. But the Tigers can add both arms to their pitching staff in the near future, whether it be the rotation or bullpen. The Tigers bullpen has struggled immensely this season, with 20 blown saves, according to On SI, in the first half of the season.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher River Ryan (77) throws in the third inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ryan is the only player with MLB experience of the bunch, appearing in four starts back in 2024. He’s been in the minors since and has been on a roll. Though his ERA is a bit inflated at 4.46, he’s struck out 43 batters in 36.1 innings pitched. The Tigers might want to wait until next season to get him some MLB experience, there’s no harm in trotting him out at the end of the year to let him work through kinks while the Tigers stare outside the postseason window. This is especially true due to Ryan's extensive injury history, which includes Tommy John surgery. The former top-100 prospect could be a diamond in the rough.

In his four career MLB games he has been a starter. The Tigers are eventually going to want him to be a key part of the rotation. Ryan is on the seven-day injured list so in theory, once he gets healthy, they could be swayed to try him out.

As for Smith, he’s still a ways away from working his way into the MLB fold. Smith is still in single-A ball, but has a lot of potential. Though his record and ERA (4.36) aren’t eye-popping, he’s a strikeout machine, striking out 113 batters in 74.1 innings pitched in 2026. That’s an encouraging sign for a team that can now add two reputable arms to replace the production left behind from Skubal.

Detroit Tigers offense gets optimism in Zyhir Hope

I’m not going to say that Hope is the linchpin of this deal, but they landed the No. 25 prospect per MLB.com’s top 100 prospect list. That’s a great addition to add with two future arms. Hope is still in Double A ball, but is on pace to reach MLB by the 2027 season. The Tigers absolutely benefit from adding yet another bat to this lineup. The Tigers have some budding stars in their order already so when it’s time, Hope should fit right in. Imagine this guy in the outfield next to Max Clark.

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Zyhir Hope against the Chicago White Sox during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the minors this season, Hope is slashing .293/.369/.530 with an .899 OPS. It’s a tick down from his last two seasons, but still an encouraging sign. While his slugging percentage has taken a bit of a hit, this is his career high batting average and he has career highs in home run (23) and RBIs (87) in 2026. He’ll quickly work his way through the minors and have no problem fitting in with Kevin McGonigle and Riley Greene.

Tool Grade Hit 50 Power 60 Run 55 Arm 60 Field 55

Skubal will be missed, but the Tigers had to make this move. The front office was stingy during his arbitration talks, this is the only way it was going to end. That said, the haul they got in return for Skubal should help Tigers fans during their mourning. In the end, Detroit should be just fine.