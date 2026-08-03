MLB Trade Deadline 2026: Live updates, rumors and every deal made

Key Points
Bullet point summary by AI
- The MLB trade deadline on August 3 at 6pm ET is expected to bring chaotic moves after a weekend of star trades.
- Early deals include Jose Soriano to the Blue Jays and Luis Arraez to the Phillies, setting the pace for deadline day.
- Controllable players remain on the market as teams scramble. Follow along for live updates with FanSided's coverage.
MLB trade deadline day is in full swing. While plenty of trades involving star players — such as Tarik Skubal and Freddy Peralta — went down over the weekend, deadline day itself is expected to be as chaotic as ever. Early reports suggested Skubal was holding up the deadline itself, with rival executives waiting for his inevitable move before allowing the levy to break.
There are still plenty of good, controllable players available, including Zach Neto of the Los Angeles Angels, Hunter Goodman of the Colorado Rockies, Adley Rutschman of the Baltimore Orioles and even Jacob deGrom of the Texas Rangers, should they decide to sell. Needless to say, deadline day will be anything but chalk. Follow along with FanSided's live updates tracker, where we give our takes on every deal that happens on deadline day.
MLB trade deadline live updates
When is the MLB trade deadline?
- Monday, August 3
- 6pm ET
The official MLB trade deadline is on Aug. 3 at 6pm ET. Expect a ton of fireworks before then, many of which have already started. Whether it be Jose Soriano being sent to the Blue Jays (surprise!) or the Phillies acquiring Luis Arraez, the morning started off with a bang.
Trade deadline moves already made
We began tracking every deal made in mid-to-early July, and you find full analysis here for every move up to August 1.
August 3
Blue Jays/Angels
• Blue Jays get: RHP José Soriano
• Angels get: IF Arjun Nimmala, OF Eddie Micheletti, RHP Angel Rivero
Phillies/Giants
• Phillies get: IF Luis Arraez, RHP Caleb Kilian
• Giants get: RHP Ramon Marquez, RHP Marty Gair
Guardians/Angels
• Guardians get: OF Jo Adell
• Angels get: C Jacob Cozart
Mariners/Orioles
• Mariners get: OF Taylor Ward
• Orioles get:RHP Alex Hoppe, RHP Harrison Kreiling, RHP Brock Moore
Phillies/Mets
• Phillies get: LHP Brooks Raley
• Mets get: RHP Luke Gabrysh, OF John Spikerman
Braves/Angels
•Braves get: LHP Brent Suter
•Angels get: INF Nacho Alvarez Jr.
Dodgers/Mets
•Dodgers get: C Ben Rortvedt
•Mets get: RHP Chayce McDermott
August 2
White Sox/Mets
• White Sox get: RHP Huascar Brazobán
• Mets get: RHP Gabe Davis, RHP Zach Franklin
Cubs/Blue Jays
• Cubs get: RHP Kevin Gausman
• Blue Jays get: OF Brett Bateman, INF Ty Southisene
Rays/Mets
• Rays get: RHP Freddy Peralta
• Mets get: OF Aidan Smith, RHP Gary Gill Hill, 2B Émilien Pitre
Yankees/Nationals
• Yankees get: 1B Luis García Jr.
• Nationals get: RHP Yovanny Cruz, RHP Jake Bird, RHP Jack Cebert, RHP Ben Grable
Braves/Giants
• Braves get: RHP Tyler Mahle
• Giants get: RHP Anthony Molina
Blue Jays/Cubs
• Blue Jays get: RHP Jameson Taillon, cash considerations
• Cubs get: player to be named later or cash considerations
August 1
Dodgers/Tigers
• Dodgers get: LHP Tarik Skubal
• Tigers get: OF Zyhir Hope, RHP River Ryan, RHP Brady Smith
Chicago White Sox/Seattle Mariners
- White Sox get: RHP Luis Castillo
- Mariners get: RHP Seranthony Dominguez, OF Nolan Jones, C Boston Smith
Pittsburgh Pirates/New York Yankees
- Pirates get: RHP Camilo Doval
- Yankees get: C Omar Alfonzo, OF Luis Cruz
Cleveland Guardians/Milwaukee Brewers
- Guardians get: RHP Craig Yoho, OF Blake Perkins
- Brewers get: C Bo Naylor, RHP Codi Heuer
July 31
Minnesota Twins/Baltimore Orioles
- Twins get: RHP Dean Kremer
- Orioles get: OF Jhomnardo Reyes
Baltimor Orioles/Detroit Tigers
- Orioles get: C Jake Rogers
- Tigers get: RHP Zane Barnhart
July 29
Los Angeles Angels/Texas Rangers
- Rangers get: C Logan O'Hoppe, RHP Chase Silseth
- Angels get: INF Angel Arredondo
July 26
Pittsburgh Pirates/Chicago White Sox
- Pirates get: RHP Felix Doroteo
- White Sox get: RHP Jose Urquidy
Boston Red Sox/Washington Nationals
- Red Sox get: INF Curtis Mead
- Nationals get: LHP Connelly Early
Philadelphia Phillies/Kansas City Royals
- Phillies get: OF Kameron Misner
- Royals get: Cash considerations
July 23
Pittsburgh Pirates/San Diego Padres
- Pirates get: RHP Ron Marinaccio
- Padres get: International bonus money
July 22
Kansas City Royals/Houston Astros
- Royals get: RHP Nate Pearson
- Astros get: RHP Max Martin
July 20
Los Angeles Dodgers/Colorado Rockies
- Dodgers get: RHP Seth Halvorsen
- Rockies get: OF Landyn Vidourek, RHP Nick Frasso
July 18
Chicago Cubs/Athletics
- Cubs get: RHP Aaron Civale
- Athletics get: RHP Aiden Moffett
July 15
Milwaukee Brewers/Houston Astros
- Brewers get: RHP Lance McCullers, Jr., LHP Colton Gordon, cash
- Astros get: OF Jadyn Fielder
July 14
Boston Red Sox/Detroit Tigers
- Red Sox get: OF Jahmai Jones
- Tigers get: PTBNL
July 10
Pittsburgh Pirates/Chicago White Sox
- Pirates get: INF Jacob Gonzalez, LHP Brandon Eisert
- White Sox get: 2026 Competitive Balance-A Round pick, LHP Jaden Woods
Minnesota Twins/Toronto Blue Jays
- Twins get: RHP Tommy Nance
- Blue Jays get: C Ryan Sprock
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