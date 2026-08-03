MLB Trade Deadline 2026: Live updates, rumors and every deal made

Controllable players remain on the market as teams scramble. Follow along for live updates with FanSided's coverage.

Early deals include Jose Soriano to the Blue Jays and Luis Arraez to the Phillies, setting the pace for deadline day.

The MLB trade deadline on August 3 at 6pm ET is expected to bring chaotic moves after a weekend of star trades.

MLB trade deadline day is in full swing. While plenty of trades involving star players — such as Tarik Skubal and Freddy Peralta — went down over the weekend, deadline day itself is expected to be as chaotic as ever. Early reports suggested Skubal was holding up the deadline itself, with rival executives waiting for his inevitable move before allowing the levy to break.

There are still plenty of good, controllable players available, including Zach Neto of the Los Angeles Angels, Hunter Goodman of the Colorado Rockies, Adley Rutschman of the Baltimore Orioles and even Jacob deGrom of the Texas Rangers, should they decide to sell. Needless to say, deadline day will be anything but chalk. Follow along with FanSided's live updates tracker, where we give our takes on every deal that happens on deadline day.

MLB trade deadline live updates

When is the MLB trade deadline?

Monday, August 3

6pm ET

The official MLB trade deadline is on Aug. 3 at 6pm ET. Expect a ton of fireworks before then, many of which have already started. Whether it be Jose Soriano being sent to the Blue Jays (surprise!) or the Phillies acquiring Luis Arraez, the morning started off with a bang.

Trade deadline moves already made

We began tracking every deal made in mid-to-early July, and you find full analysis here for every move up to August 1.

August 3

Blue Jays/Angels

• Blue Jays get: RHP José Soriano

• Angels get: IF Arjun Nimmala, OF Eddie Micheletti, RHP Angel Rivero

Phillies/Giants

• Phillies get: IF Luis Arraez, RHP Caleb Kilian

• Giants get: RHP Ramon Marquez, RHP Marty Gair

Guardians/Angels

• Guardians get: OF Jo Adell

• Angels get: C Jacob Cozart

Mariners/Orioles

• Mariners get: OF Taylor Ward

• Orioles get:RHP Alex Hoppe, RHP Harrison Kreiling, RHP Brock Moore

Phillies/Mets

• Phillies get: LHP Brooks Raley

• Mets get: RHP Luke Gabrysh, OF John Spikerman

Braves/Angels

•Braves get: LHP Brent Suter

•Angels get: INF Nacho Alvarez Jr.

Dodgers/Mets

•Dodgers get: C Ben Rortvedt

•Mets get: RHP Chayce McDermott

August 2

White Sox/Mets

• White Sox get: RHP Huascar Brazobán

• Mets get: RHP Gabe Davis, RHP Zach Franklin

Cubs/Blue Jays

• Cubs get: RHP Kevin Gausman

• Blue Jays get: OF Brett Bateman, INF Ty Southisene

Rays/Mets

• Rays get: RHP Freddy Peralta

• Mets get: OF Aidan Smith, RHP Gary Gill Hill, 2B Émilien Pitre

Yankees/Nationals

• Yankees get: 1B Luis García Jr.

• Nationals get: RHP Yovanny Cruz, RHP Jake Bird, RHP Jack Cebert, RHP Ben Grable

Braves/Giants

• Braves get: RHP Tyler Mahle

• Giants get: RHP Anthony Molina

Blue Jays/Cubs

• Blue Jays get: RHP Jameson Taillon, cash considerations

• Cubs get: player to be named later or cash considerations

August 1

Dodgers/Tigers

• Dodgers get: LHP Tarik Skubal

• Tigers get: OF Zyhir Hope, RHP River Ryan, RHP Brady Smith

Chicago White Sox/Seattle Mariners

White Sox get: RHP Luis Castillo

RHP Luis Castillo Mariners get: RHP Seranthony Dominguez, OF Nolan Jones, C Boston Smith

Pittsburgh Pirates/New York Yankees

Pirates get: RHP Camilo Doval

RHP Camilo Doval Yankees get: C Omar Alfonzo, OF Luis Cruz

Cleveland Guardians/Milwaukee Brewers

Guardians get: RHP Craig Yoho, OF Blake Perkins

RHP Craig Yoho, OF Blake Perkins Brewers get: C Bo Naylor, RHP Codi Heuer

July 31

Minnesota Twins/Baltimore Orioles

Twins get: RHP Dean Kremer

RHP Dean Kremer Orioles get: OF Jhomnardo Reyes

Baltimor Orioles/Detroit Tigers

Orioles get: C Jake Rogers

C Jake Rogers Tigers get: RHP Zane Barnhart

July 29

Los Angeles Angels/Texas Rangers

Rangers get: C Logan O'Hoppe, RHP Chase Silseth

C Logan O'Hoppe, RHP Chase Silseth Angels get: INF Angel Arredondo

July 26

Pittsburgh Pirates/Chicago White Sox

Pirates get: RHP Felix Doroteo

RHP Felix Doroteo White Sox get: RHP Jose Urquidy

Boston Red Sox/Washington Nationals

Red Sox get: INF Curtis Mead

INF Curtis Mead Nationals get: LHP Connelly Early

Philadelphia Phillies/Kansas City Royals

Phillies get: OF Kameron Misner

OF Kameron Misner Royals get: Cash considerations

July 23

Pittsburgh Pirates/San Diego Padres

Pirates get: RHP Ron Marinaccio

RHP Ron Marinaccio Padres get: International bonus money

July 22

Kansas City Royals/Houston Astros

Royals get: RHP Nate Pearson

RHP Nate Pearson Astros get: RHP Max Martin

July 20

Los Angeles Dodgers/Colorado Rockies

Dodgers get: RHP Seth Halvorsen

RHP Seth Halvorsen Rockies get: OF Landyn Vidourek, RHP Nick Frasso

July 18

Chicago Cubs/Athletics

Cubs get: RHP Aaron Civale

RHP Aaron Civale Athletics get: RHP Aiden Moffett

July 15

Milwaukee Brewers/Houston Astros

Brewers get: RHP Lance McCullers, Jr., LHP Colton Gordon, cash

RHP Lance McCullers, Jr., LHP Colton Gordon, cash Astros get: OF Jadyn Fielder

July 14

Boston Red Sox/Detroit Tigers

Red Sox get: OF Jahmai Jones

OF Jahmai Jones Tigers get: PTBNL

July 10

Pittsburgh Pirates/Chicago White Sox

Pirates get: INF Jacob Gonzalez, LHP Brandon Eisert

INF Jacob Gonzalez, LHP Brandon Eisert White Sox get: 2026 Competitive Balance-A Round pick, LHP Jaden Woods

Minnesota Twins/Toronto Blue Jays

Twins get: RHP Tommy Nance

RHP Tommy Nance Blue Jays get: C Ryan Sprock