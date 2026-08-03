How Bryce Harper got screwed by the Phillies’ Luis Arraez trade

Fans now wonder if two months is enough time to regain outfield form with a Wild Card berth hanging in the balance.

Contrary to lead baseball executive Dave Dombrowski’s initial fears, Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper has spent the 2026 season proving that he still has plenty left in the tank. However, whatever else Harper does this year will likely come from the outfield. The two-time All-Star is expected to move back to right field, which he last regularly played in 2021, following Monday’s Luis Arraez trade. Harper has almost exclusively played first base or designated hitter since 2022.

Arraez will play second base, as he did with the Giants, and third baseman Alec Bohm will move to first base. The final change involves second baseman Bryson Stott taking Bohm’s old spot at the hot corner. Harper, who turns 34 in October, hasn’t played an outfield inning since 2022.

And while adding Arraez certainly helps the Phillies’ chances of winning their first title since 2008, it’s hard not to question why Dombrowski and Mattingly essentially deemed Harper the most replaceable element.

The Phillies’ decision to move Bryce Harper back to the outfield certainly turned heads

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Harper hasn’t played an outfield inning since 2022, he has publicly reiterated that he is open to manning right field again. He even brought his outfielder’s glove on a road trip earlier this month.

But why move Harper to the outfield rather than keep him at first and bench Bohm? Although the veteran infielder has 13 home runs and 60 RBIs, he also owns a below-average .647 OPS and has been worth -1.0 bWAR. FanGraphs doesn’t think highly of Bohm either, placing his value at -0.3 fWAR as of Aug. 3. Here's what the Phillies lineup will look like with Arraez included.

Player Position Luis Arraez 2B Trea Turner SS Kyle Schwarber DH Bryce Harper RF Alec Bohm 1B Brandon Marsh LF JT Realmuto C Bryson Stott 3B Justin Crawford CF

If this were 1976, no one would be disputing that Bohm should stay in the lineup. After all, why would you sit someone who has an outside chance at a 100-RBI season? It’s all about the counting stats on the back of the trading card … except, it’s not, because rational baseball observers have learned to blend traditional numbers with advanced metrics and the overall context of a given situation.

Bohm’s 15.1% strikeout rate is actually the second best of his career, and his 6.2% walk rate is right in line with his 6.4% career average. But his defense makes him a liability, at least when he’s at third. Could he turn things around and increase his value, both metaphorically and analytically, by performing well at first base? He spent half of the 2023 season there, so he’s not unfamiliar with the position.

Still, it’s unfortunate that Harper has to work through shaking the rust off, especially in a heated Wild Card race. The Phillies entered Monday only one game up on the Padres, who emerged as unexpected buyers and acquired Giants left-hander Robbie Ray in the deadline’s final hours.

But if Phillies fans feel like looking on the bright side, at least Harper has two months to iron out the kinks in right field. Better to do it now than be pressed into action during a playoff game and have to figure things out then.