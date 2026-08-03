Projected Phillies lineup and trade grades after Luis Arraez deal goes final

After a 9-15 July left their playoff hopes suddenly in some doubt, it was clear that the Philadelphia Phillies would need some significant upgrades at the trade deadline if they wanted to seriously contend in the NL. But Dave Dombrowski has never been afraid to go down swinging, and on Monday he struck a deal he hopes will revive Philly's flagging offense, acquiring second baseman Luis Arraez and righty reliever Caleb Kilian from the San Francisco Giants.

A free agent at the end of the season, Arraez was one of the better bats on the market, with an .801 OPS and (120 wRC+) and surprisingly decent defense at second that's made him worth a robust 3.7 fWAR already this year. The Phillies have been in desperate need of somebody who can get on base consistently, and Arraez certainly fits the bill there, although the trade does come with some important fit questions.

Projected Phillies lineup with Luis Arraez

Player Position Luis Arraez 2B Trea Turner SS Kyle Schwarber DH Bryce Harper RF Alec Bohm 1B Brandon Marsh LF JT Realmuto C Bryson Stott 3B Justin Crawford CF

The Phillies already had a pretty full dance card on the infield with Bryce Harper at first, Bryson Stott at second, Alec Bohm at third and Trea Turner at short, which — combined with Kyle Schwarber's role as the every-day DH — would seem to make Arraez something of an awkward fit. Per MLB.com's Todd Zolecki, Philly's solution to that logjam is ... a bold one, to say the least: Harper will reportedly head back to the outfield for the first time since 2021, with Bohm taking over at first base, Stott bumping to third (a position he's played exactly twice at the MLB level) and Arraez manning second.

Phillies give flagging offense a needed boost with Luis Arraez trade, but fit questions persist

The defensive downside here is immediately obvious, given that Harper is now 33 and Stott is being asked to move off of a position at which he's excelled. Arraez has been something of a revelation with the glove this season, but his shiny season-long numbers (11 OAA) mask the fact that he's been basically an average fielder for the last two months after a hot start.

Of course, Philly would argue that average is just fine when it comes with Arraez's skills at the plate, and that taking a risk defensively was the price they had to pay in order to give this offense a much-needed shot in the arm. The Phillies ranked 24th in team wRC+ in the month of July, and while that coincided with abnormal slumps from both Schwarber and Harper, there just wasn't enough depth here to feel good about this team scoring enough runs in a short series against the Los Angeles Dodgers or Milwaukee Brewers.

Would it have been nice for that upgrade to come in the form of a righty-hitting outfielder? Sure. But you have to play the cards you've been dealt, and it's unclear whether a cleaner fit existed as we tick down to the 6 p.m. ET deadline. Plus, Philly doesn't have a ton of prospect capital with which to work, taking starrier names like Zach Neto or arguably even Isaac Paredes off the table. Arraez makes this lineup meaningfully deeper while hopefully not crippling them elsewhere, and Kilian is a not-insignificant addition as well given his 3.33 expected ERA and major jumps in velocity and K rate.

And while the cost isn't massive, it's also far from nothing. Marquez had been one of the biggest risers in Philly's system this season, with a 1.68 ERA across two levels of A-ball backed up by a 33.3 K-BB%. He has a complete three-pitch mix that is clearly too good for the high Minors, and while he likely doesn't have a ton of upside at the highest level, he could pan out as a No. 3 or 4 starter in San Francisco. That's pretty tidy work for a rental from Buster Posey and Co.

Phillies trade grade: C+

Giants trade grade: B+