It took one week for Max Clark to prove to the Tigers he’s more than a Gen Z stereotype

To my chagrin and annoyance, professional athletes seem to be getting younger and younger as I move into my golden years. Now that I’m 23 entire years old, there are lots of young players in every sport coming onto the scene with impossibly recent birthdays. 2004? I was alive in 2004. Does this say an NBA rookie born in 2006? A World Cup champion from 2007? I expect this will continue happening.

Max Clark is one of these younger-than-me players who is making headlines as the Detroit Tigers try to claw their way back into the American League Wild Card race post-Tarik Skubal trade. And they’re doing pretty well, as was somewhat expected for a team with the best run differential in the AL. But it’s still definitely a youth movement, one the 21-year-old Clark is right in the middle of.

Max Clark is a Gen-Z ballplayer, and a good one

Detroit Tigers center fielder Max Clark | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Clark is very much a Gen-Z character, which isn’t an insult because I’m literally Gen-Z myself. But he has a major TikTok following, wears lots of chains and is generally an out-there personality. But he’s also a 60 FV prospect, a third-overall pick and a dynamic center-fielder prospect that could be a big part of the Tigers' future plans. A 12-pitch at bat (which ended in a strikeout) was getting covered by local Detroit outlets this morning like it was a grand slam, so we should probably meet Clark the player rather than the internet personality before the hype runs away from us.

Clark’s main tool is balance. He’s fast, fluid, a natural defender and a disciplined contact hitter with growth potential for his power. It’s an exciting proposition, since such an all-around talent could improve in so many ways. The Tigers couldn’t keep him out of the Majors, with technical maturity that had him downright overqualified for the lower levels.

We don’t have a lot of Major League data on Clark yet, but his early swing decisions suggest he’s looking for stuff middle-low and inside to do most of his damage. He’s had good plate discipline throughout his career and has produced excellent on-base numbers already in his 51 plate appearances. It’s all a small (and arguably meaningless) sample size, but Clark has, at the very least, not struggled horribly since getting to the big leagues. He’s a serious player.

The Tigers have the makings of an excellent team

Along with Troy Melton and Kevin McGonigle, Detroit has the seeds of a controllable winning team for years to come. And they’re already winning; Detroit has basically made their way back to .500, with a legitimately shocking run differential of +90. +90!! Both Pythagorean and BaseRuns records have them underperforming their expected record by 10 wins. That’s a massive gulf, and one they’re beginning to finally correct.

Tigers fans might be angry that Clark and this late surge came after the Skubal trade. But I would suggest everyone move on; Detroit is back in the playoff picture, but has very little leeway. Losing Skubal for nothing would have stung like lemonade in an open wound, and I think this is better for everyone at the end of the day. It’s a clean break, and Clark should be a big part of this team for years — allow yourself to get excited.