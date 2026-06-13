Jacob Misiorowski's start of the century in 4 mind-blowing stats

Jacob Misiorowski just delivered what could be the greatest start in MLB history. No, I'm not kidding: The Milwaukee Brewers' right-hander threw a complete game one-hit shutout against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night, and somehow, that doesn't even begin to do his night justice.

These mind-blowing statistics show just how dominant Misiorowski, arguably the best pitcher on the planet, was on a night that'll be remembered for a very long time.

Jacob Misiorowski allowed one hit and no walks in a complete-game shutout

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

This, alone, is a ridiculous performance. Allowing just one hit, a single, while not walking a single batter in a complete game, is as close to a perfect game as you can get. What's even crazier is that Misiorowski wound up facing the minimum 27 batters over the course of his shutout.

That's right: Even after Kyle Schwarber led off the top of the fourth inning with a line drive single to center field, Bryce Harper grounded into a double play two batters later. Misiorowski did not allow a single base-runner before or after that frame. Facing the minimum in nine innings is hard, and Misiorowski did that without breaking a sweat.

Jacob Misiorowski struck out 15 batters

It's one thing to allow one baserunner and face the minimum in a complete game, but it's another to do so while striking out 15 batters. Misiorowski has insane stuff, but he had never struck out more than 12 batters in a start in his career. Going from a maximum of 12 to 15 is hard to do.

To put in perspecteive how insane 15 strikeouts in a game truly is, Misiorowski got 27 outs total. That means that 55 percent of his outs were strikeouts — which for a starting pitcher, even one as dominant as Misiorowski, is ridiculous.

Only one pitcher struck out 15 batters in a game last season, and when Grant Holmes did that, he faced the 43-119 Colorado Rockies away from altitude. When Blake Snell, the only pitcher to strike out 15 in a start in 2024, did so, he, too, faced the Rockies at home. Misiorowski did something that few have done in recent years, and did it against a much more formidable foe.

15 strikeouts are tied for the most by a pitcher in a game where he faced the minimum since at least 1900, with 7/7/07 Erik Bedard



Bedard allowed two hits



Miz allowed one https://t.co/ibD5x4ksaS — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) June 13, 2026

This statistic shows just how rare what Misiorowski pulled off actually is. It was the kind of outing you see once in a lifetime, if you're lucky.

Jacob Misiorowski set more velocity records

What makes Misiorowski so special to watch, in particular, is his ability to throw harder than any starting pitcher in MLB history. He set more velocity records in this game.

Jacob Misiorowski tonight:



12 100+ mph strikeouts, most in a game under tracking (2008)



10 of those at 101+ mph, most in a game



8 of those at 102+ mph, most in a game



6 of those at 103+ mph, most in a game



2 of those at 104+ mph, most in a game https://t.co/bBsMPDXhg5 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) June 13, 2026

most 100+ mph pitches in a game, pitch-tracking era (2008):



Jacob Misiorowski: 58, 6/12/26

Jacob Misiorowski: 57, 5/25/26

Jacob Misiorowski: 52, 6/6/26

Hunter Greene: 47, 9/17/22

Hunter Greene: 44, 3/30/23

Jacob Misiorowski: 43, 5/1/26

Jacob Misiorowski: 41, 5/8/26

Jacob… https://t.co/bBsMPDXhg5 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) June 13, 2026

JACOB MISIOROWSKI IS COMPLETELY RIDICULOUS pic.twitter.com/yzW3ZqD0u0 — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) June 13, 2026

It's one thing to watch a reliever like Mason Miller or Aroldis Chapman sit in the triple digits with their fastballs, but Misiorowski, a starting pitcher, doing so feels absurd. I mean, he was throwing 100+-mph fastballs all night. His final strikeout to wrap up his outing came on a 103-mph heater after hitting 104 mph and 103 mph two other times in that same at-bat. Misiorowski threw nine pitches in the ninth inning, with eight of them being 100+ mph fastballs. The ninth was a 92-mph changeup.

That ridiculous velocity makes Misiorowski's start feel even more dominant. It's what sets him apart from the field.

Jacob Misiorowski needed 95 pitches to complete his masterpiece

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Pitching a one-hit shutout while facing the minimum is hard to do nowadays. Striking out 15 batters in a start might be even more difficult, considering modern-day pitch counts. Doing both in the same start in 2026 is unfathomable.

Usually, a starting pitcher can have one of these things, and not both. If a starting pitcher is able to pitch a complete-game shutout, he likely won't strike out too many batters, as it's hard to rack up Ks without having an elevated pitch count. If a starting pitcher is able to strike out 15, he likely will be unable to finish nine innings, as his pitch count would be too high.

Well, Misiorowski was an exception, as he pitched a complete-game shutout with 15 strikeouts on just 95 pitches. He threw a Maddux while striking out 15 batters. I don't know if we'll ever see a start like that again.

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