Friday’s MLB non-tender deadline mostly lacked excitement, though several notable players nonetheless opened the weekend by hitting free agency. Former St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Gorman and longtime New York Yankees starter Luis Gil, who earned AL Rookie of the Year honors in 2024, headlined the 44-man group now looking for new contracts.

Just because they were non-tendered doesn’t mean their careers are over, and multiple players could definitely land big-league roster spots. We’ve identified some of the key free agents and the potential best fits, so let’s start with someone possibly deserving of a place in an Opening Day rotation.

Bailey Ober, P, Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Bailey Ober | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Best fit: Los Angeles Dodgers

Ober was perhaps the most surprising player not tendered ahead of Friday’s deadline, largely because he’d been a fixture in the Twins’ rotation since 2023. Sonny Gray’s return to Minnesota certainly played a role, though you’d think another team would have offered something to land a veteran righty with a lifetime 4.15 ERA.

By no means are we suggesting that Ober is a better option than Tarik Skubal, Michael King, or any of the top unsigned starting pitchers. But these are the Dodgers, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto is the only reliable starter currently on the roster; Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow both have extensive injury histories, and we still believe Roki Sasaki is better off in the bullpen.

JP Sears, P, San Diego Padres

San Diego Padres pitcher JP Sears | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Best fit: Cincinnati Reds

Sears, who turns 31 in February, profiles as someone worth inviting to spring training for the veteran minimum. He owns a 4.54 ERA in nearly 600 innings, has a penchant for allowing home runs, and missed most of this past season with a hip injury. But the Reds love affordability, and that might be enough for owner Phil Castellini and lead baseball executive Nick Krall.

We’re not overly high on the Reds’ 2027 chances, so the worst-case scenario is Sears failing to make an impact on the big-league level. But if the left-hander even resembles a competent back-end starter, perhaps Cincinnati could flip him at the deadline.

Luis Gil, P, New York Yankees

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Gil | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Best fit: Houston Astros

Houston just hired ex-Yankees bench coach Brad Ausmus as its new manager, and we’ve repeatedly noted the Astros need starting pitching help. The problem with Gil, and it’s one that Ausmus saw firsthand, is his lack of control; he’s walked 51 hitters in his last 84.1 innings, and it cost him a spot in the rotation this past season.

Gil is an intriguing buy-low candidate, and he doesn’t turn 29 until next June. Would the familiarity with Ausmus be enough to earn him a chance in the Astros’ rotation — and, frankly, does Ausmus want to reunite with the Dominican-born righty?

Nolan Gorman, 3B, St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Gorman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Best fit: Philadelphia Phillies

We’ve frequently covered the Phillies’ third base issues since their season ended in the NL Wild Card Round, and Alec Bohm appears likely to sign elsewhere. Gorman was arguably the most-discussed player who hit free agency on Friday evening, partly because pundits and social media users still believe he can channel his 2023 form.

Look, we’re not ruling out Gorman regaining his power stroke and posting an above-average OPS again, but let’s also keep in mind that 2.4 of his 3.3 career bWAR came in 2023. That said, he’s entering his age-27 season, and the Phillies have a veteran-heavy roster. The potential reward of finding a young, hidden gem to man the hot corner vastly outweighs the risks of adding him on a one-year deal.

Trey Sweeney, SS, Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers shortstop Trey Sweeney | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Best fit: Atlanta Braves

What is it with ex-Yankees and our list? Gil spent his entire professional career in the Bronx, and Sears debuted for the Yankees in 2022. Then, there’s Sweeney, whom the Yankees took in the 2021 draft’s first round before trading him to the Dodgers in December 2023. Detroit picked him up in a July 2024 trade involving Jack Flaherty, and he hit .196 with a .548 OPS and -0.1 bWAR over parts of two years.

A shoulder injury cost the Eastern Illinois product the entire 2026 season, but he’s nonetheless a former first-round pick who celebrates his 27th birthday next summer. Atlanta needs shortstop depth after the Ha-Seong Kim debacle, so why not take a chance on Sweeney?