Manny Machado is only furthering Hall of Fame case amid Padres’ playoff push

If the San Diego Padres intend to finally win their first World Series title, then now is the time to beg for a Manny Machado resurgence.

The seven-time All-Star is working through the worst season of his career, batting only .217 with a .718 OPS going into Wednesday's rubber game with the Mets. His prolonged struggles haven’t stopped the Padres, who have won eight of 10 and hold a two-game lead over the Diamondbacks for the NL’s third and final Wild Card spot.

Machado is closing in on his first 30-homer season since 2022, and he should reach 2,200 hits before the season ends. Much of the baseball world has appreciated him since his 2012 debut, but Machado seemingly never hears his name associated with the Hall of Fame, and we don’t understand why.

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado is arguably a Hall of Fame lock

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To be clear, we’re not saying that Machado will clear 90 percent on his first try. The reality, though, is that his on-field numbers and the overall context of his career will eventually land him a bronze bust that barely resembles him.

Let’s start with two indisputable facts working in his favor. Machado has never tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance, nor has he ever served an extended suspension for on- or off-field conduct. We’re not going to hold a four-game suspension for punching Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura during a 2016 brawl against him.

Both parts are relevant because Machado’s teammate, Fernando Tatis Jr., all but officially killed any potential Hall of Fame chances for his 2022 PED suspension. Although Tatis is pacing well statistically, the voters have proven that they do not stand for black marks to that level. As for off-field issues, Aroldis Chapman’s 2016 suspension for an alleged domestic violence incident will likely have a massive impact on his Hall of Fame chances.

So, then we get to the stats. As of Aug. 19, Machado owns a lifetime .275 average, 2,166 hits, and 392 homers. There are 59 players with at least 400 home runs, and 36 are currently in Cooperstown. Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera aren’t eligible yet, and Mike Trout is a lock when he eventually retires. Giancarlo Stanton and his 456 homers are a conversation for another day.

Most of those omitted from the Hall of Fame either have ties to PED use or were “Hall of Very Good” players. That said, we’d like to see revived discussions about former Blue Jays first baseman Carlos Delgado’s candidacy down the road. Not only was Delgado a model citizen and inspiring leader, but he was an underappreciated first baseman whose best years came during the steroid era’s heights.

Padres third baseman Manny Machado and Tigers DH Miguel Cabrera | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

For the sake of conversation, let’s say that Machado reaches 2,500 hits, a feat that 102 players have currently achieved. Barring injury, Astros second baseman Jose Altuve will record his 2,500th hit as early as next week, seeing as he's currently at 2,482. Take the PED users out of the equation, and you’ll find some Hall of Very Good players like Steve Finley (2,548) or Johnny Damon (2,769) who never really had legitimate Hall of Fame buzz.

And for those who enjoy advanced metrics, Machado’s 62.3 bWAR is tied for 167th all-time. As of August 2026, 133 of those players are in the Hall of Fame, and another seven — Mike Trout (91.1), Justin Verlander (81.8), Mookie Betts (76.8), Max Scherzer (75.2), Freddie Freeman (67.1), Paul Goldschmidt (65.1), and Aaron Judge (62.3) — are active.

That only leaves 26 players, most of whom either have ties to performance-enhancing drugs or aren’t eligible yet. Pete Rose and Curt Schilling are among the notable exceptions, and the former’s lifetime suspension ended last year. As for Schilling, his social media feed obliterated any Hall of Fame hopes he had.

The next question is whether Machado will wear an Orioles or Padres hat on his plaque, or if he’ll opt for the blank cap. Let us know which logo you believe he’d pick.