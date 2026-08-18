Every contender in the NL Wild Card standings ranked by World Series potential

With the playoffs just over six weeks away in Major League Baseball, the ability for postseason contenders to dream about a potential World Series run is stronger than ever. With the Dodgers showing some vulnerability thanks to underperforming stars, there is every reason to think someone could end Los Angeles' reign of terror and get to a World Series.

The top of the National League playoff picture appears to be pretty set as Milwaukee, Atlanta and Los Angeles look good to claim their respective divisions. There is a chance the Dodgers could end up in a Wild Card series again if they can't finish with a better record than the Braves, but for the purposes of this exercise we will operate off of the current standings, which as of Aug. 18 would see them host the NL's third Wild Card team.

Team Record Cubs 73-53 Phillies 68-58 Padres 67-59 Diamondbacks 66-60 Marlins 64-62 Cardinals 64-62

Which NL Wild Card contender has the best chance to make a World Series run? We're going to power rank all of them below, with the cutoff being the St. Louis Cardinals, the last team currently in the hunt that is above .500.

6. St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Joshua Baez (22) Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps the addition of slugging rookie Joshua Baez can change the Cardinals' outlook here but it does feel like this is a plucky underdog group that doesn't have the firepower to run roughshod through a tough National League. Getting to the postseason would be a win condition for St. Louis, which was expected to rebuild this season, and set themselves up for future success by getting young players like Baez and J.J. Wetherholt valuable postseason experience.

5. Miami Marlins

Pitching could be a key for Miami, which could set itself up well for any playoff series with Sandy Alcantara and Eury Perez as its top two starters. The depth behind them, combined with a platoon-heavy lineup and questionable bullpen quality, would be exposed the further into the postseason the Marlins get.

4. Arizona Diamondbacks

The current first team out, Arizona is hoping that a recent heater from Brandon Pfaadt and the healthy return of Corbin Burnes from Tommy John surgery could give them a shot to duplicate their 2023 magic carpet ride. Lineup injuries are problematic and a suspect bullpen would likely doom the Diamondbacks as well.

3. San Diego Padres

Milwaukee Brewers v San Diego Padres | Orlando Ramirez/GettyImages

A.J. Preller bought at the deadline, adding Casey Mize and Robbie Ray to fortify their rotation, giving them the type of pitching staff that can be terrifying in October. The big key here would be seeing if the lineup, which has been inconsistent all year, starts performing up to the back of their baseball cards over the next two months.

2. Philadelphia Phillies

This does feel like a bit of Last Chance Saloon for the Phillies, who have cooled off enough to the point they likely can't catch Atlanta in the NL East. A strong playoff rotation and lineup laden with proven veterans like Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and deadline acquisition Luis Arraez gives Philadelphia a chance to reverse their trend of early postseason exits and get back to the World Series.

1. Chicago Cubs

Besides the fact that the Cubs are playing well enough that they could conceviably catch Milwaukee in the NL Central thanks to seven remaining head-to-head meetings, Chicago has the profile of a team that can do damage in October. A strong pitching staff, elite defense and deep lineup make the Cubs the favorites to land at least the top Wild Card spot and gives Craig Counsell a chance to reach a World Series for the first time in his managerial career.