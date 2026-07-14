Meet Munetaka Murakami, the White Sox rookie headlining the Home Run Derby

The Derby could turn him into a household name and shift the narrative around international stars in American baseball.

Back in March, it wouldn’t have been surprising to learn that an immensely powerful Japanese player would be participating in the Home Run Derby.

Rather than Shohei Ohtani, though, it’ll be Chicago White Sox rookie Munetaka Murakami swinging for the fences on Monday night. Although the 26-year-old first baseman didn’t earn All-Star honors (largely due to a midseason hamstring injury), he’ll nonetheless try crushing home runs into the Citizens Bank Park right-field seats.

It seemed like Murakami was on a meteoric ascent before his first half was cut short by an IL stint. With the White Sox surprising contenders at the All-Star break, his raw power could have him on the verge of becoming a household name — with the Derby as his coming-out party. If you’re relatively unfamiliar with Murakami still, don't worry. We’ve got you covered!

How Munetaka Murakami became a White Sox star

Minnesota Twins v Chicago White Sox | Michael Reaves/GettyImages

At this point, the White Sox have to be kicking themselves for only giving Murakami a two-year, $34 million contract over the winter. Despite gaudy numbers in Japan, skepticism surrounded his decision to come to the States, largely due to his elevated strikeout rate. But he came out of the gate in style, homering in all three games to start his career, and he's scarcely slowed down since. He enters the Home Run Derby hitting .232 with 42 RBI and a .911 OPS.

Although his 33.6 percent K rate isn’t pretty, he’s walked in nearly 18 percent of his plate appearances. But most impressively, he’s flawlessly transitioned into playing in America. Consider that Murakami only turned 26 in Feburary and signed with an organization only two years removed from a historic 43-119 season. He knew exactly what the stakes were, and he’s lived up to the billing.

What makes Munetaka Murakami a threat in the Home Run Derby

Minnesota Twins v Chicago White Sox | Michael Reaves/GettyImages

Thankfully, the league tries to include legitimate power hitters in the Home Run Derby. Not that I’d be opposed to seeing Luis Arraez and Chandler Simpson go head-to-head.

In all seriousness, Murakami has a left-handed swing perfect for Citizens Bank Park. He’ll also have the advantage of facing what are essentially batting practice pitches rather than a reliever throwing 99 mph. Interestingly, Murakami has a .265 average and a .974 OPS on the road compared to .202 and .853 at home. Given his elite bat speed and exit velocities, though, his power will play in any stadium.

Murakami hit 20 homers in just 60 games in the first half, a 54-homer pace over a 162-game season. Just about everything he makes contact with, he hits very, very hard, and luckily swing-and-miss isn't a concern in the Derby. Don't count him out by a long shot.

How Murakami stacks up against the 2026 Home Run Derby field

Philadelphia Phillies v Detroit Tigers | Duane Burleson/GettyImages

Murakami is one of five hitters making their Home Run Derby debut on Monday night.

Here’s the full 2026 Home Run Derby field:

Player Home Runs Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies 32 Ben Rice, New York Yankees 29 Junior Caminero, Tampa Bay Rays 28 Jordan Walker, St. Louis Cardinals 22 Willson Contreras, Boston Red Sox 20 Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies 20 Munetaka Murakami, Chicago White Sox 20 Jac Caglianone, Kansas City Royals 15

Harper is the only previous winner, having defeated Schwarber in 2018. Murakami doesn't have the experience (or hometown support) of those two, nor does he have quite the elite-elite physical tools of Caglianone or Caminero, but he's proven he can get as hot as anyone when his swing is locked in.

Could the Home Run Derby make Murakami a household name?

2026 All-Star player photoshoot | Rob Tringali/GettyImages

America loves a feel-good story, and the story of a Japanese import helping the White Sox drastically turn their franchise around sounds like something straight out of a movie. Granted, Murakami isn’t even among the White Sox’s five most valuable players in terms of bWAR, but watch him hit and then tell us that with a straight face.

In all seriousness, baseball has reached a point where it can accept the faces of the sport being international players. There is arguably no player more recognizable on this planet than Shohei Ohtani right now, after all.

That’s not to say Murakami is the next Ohtani, of course. But all it takes is one night to get everyone to pay attention.