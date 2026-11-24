You'd think that signing probably the best pitcher on planet Earth right now, a two-time Cy Young winner who will almost certainly be shrined in Baseball Hall of Fame one day, would be enough to earn an executive a little good will with his fan base.

Sure, David Stearns still has a lot to prove with the New York Mets; he's made the postseason just once in three years, and the last time the Mets won the offseason ended in disaster. But still: Tarik Skubal is coming to Queens! Surely, even among some of the orneriest fans in baseball — and understandably so — that would be cause for celebration, right? An acknowledgment that maybe, just maybe, things are headed in the right direction?

You must be new here. Whereas some might look at Skubal's nine-year, $450 million deal as a serious commitment to a franchise-altering player, one who could be taking the mound at Citi Field next October, plenty of Mets fans found yet another excuse to obsess over Pete Alonso.

Couldn't give Alonso an extra year but Soto skubal and Lindor, no problem https://t.co/9Pglkrgp58 — Ernie Acosta (@Ernie__Acosta) November 20, 2026

And lest you think the above post was just a one-off, I assure you, it was not.

The @Mets have been my team since day one in 1962. I am very happy they signed Tarik Skubal. 9 yrs, $450 million? That's Steve Cohen's responsibility. Not my money, except the inevitability of more expensive ticket prices. But I just don't get how they wouldn't give Pete Alonso a… — Gary Myers (@GaryMyersNY) November 23, 2026

I said it during that surreal scene at Citi Field during the regular season, and I'll say it again: There's nothing wrong with forming attachments to homegrown stars, and we certainly don't begrudge Alonso the affection he earned among fans who watched him blossom into a wildly entertaining slugger who authored some very memorable moments in orange and blue. At a certain point, though, attachment curdles into something approaching psychosis, and using a home run of a signing — Stearns' second in three offseasons — to continue hammering him for one signing he didn't make is some seriously warped thinking. Especially when the decision not to re-sign Alonso last winter. had everything to do with the Mets' ability to sign Skubal now.

Mets' Pete Alonso snub led to Tarik Skubal signing

San Francisco Giants v Los Angeles Dodgers | Harry How/GettyImages

For all the speculation about why the Mets seemed to give Alonso the cold shoulder in free agency, the most likely answer was always the simplest one. No, it wasn't that Stearns and Steve Cohen hated Alonso personally and wanted to embarrass him; they just looked at a righty-hitting first baseman already in his 30s and balked at the idea of handing him $30 million a year for the next half-decade.

And the reason they did so is because that money is best reserved for the real superstars. No disrespect to Alonso, a very good hitter, but he simply does not impact winning — especially winning in October — like Skubal can, both because of the position he plays and because of the gap that exists between simply good and elite.

The dirty secret of MLB free agency is that it's not actually the superstar deals, the Sotos and Skubals and Shohei Ohtanis, that kill you. By and large, while those contracts often go pear-shaped toward the back end, you almost always get your money's worth up front. It's the Alonso deals that have a habit of getting really ugly, when good players who nevertheless have real flaws in their profiles take up significant money that restricts your ability to add elsewhere.

That's why the Mets kept their powder dry last offseason, so that when the opportunity came along to land the sort of player who moves the needle when it matters — and who can bring some much-needed staiblity to the top of New York's rotation — you can pounce. And you can do so without compromising your future flexibility, as the Mets' financial picture is still pretty clear with so little tied up long-term outside of Skubal, Soto and Francisco Lindor.

Fixate on the franchise's treatment of Alonso all you want. On an interpersonal level, it certainly left something to be desired, and if you want to adopt a posture of hostile skepticism until this brain trust actually wins something of consequence I can't blame you. But adding Skubal is undoubtedly a coup, and you can't celebrate that win without looking back at the process that brought you to it.

David Stearns deserves time to see his vision through

Philadelphia Phillies v New York Mets | Jim McIsaac/GettyImages

Stearns has hardly been perfect during his time running the Mets. He was the first to admit that his attempts to revamp the team's offense with short-term value buys overindexed on risk and backfired spectacularly when all of those dice rolls went bust simultaneously. The proof is, ultimately, in the pudding, and the pudding is not tasting great right now.

Two disappointing seasons in a row is not enough for a permanent indictment, though. Stearns' overall track record is still a strong one, and it's worth remembering the complete mess he inherited when he arrived in Queens. That magical NLCS run in 2024 makes it difficult to recall now, but that run was so shocking in part because the team was so far ahead of schedule.

In that light, the last two years are at least slightly easier to understand, if not forgive. This was always going to be an extended process, and for the most part Stearns' process has been sound. Not all of his bets have paid off, but the Mets have clearly overhauled their player development for the better, and there's now an exciting young core in place that Stearns is proactively locking up for the long haul. All of those wins make it possible to throw historic bags at Soto and now Skubal, and the bet here is that the results will show up on the field before too long — even without Alonso.