Mets fans might be what pushes next great free agent away from New York

New York Mets fans wear their hearts on their sleeves, and they’ve spent many nights this year at Citi Field booing one of the most disappointing teams in franchise history. Even a competent second half hasn’t saved Francisco Lindor, Kodai Senga, and other high-profile players from escaping an often-furious home crowd.

But Tuesday night offered a sight rarely seen at any level of sports: Fans cheering a game-tying home run by an opposing player.

Granted, the homer in question came from longtime Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, who crushed his 300th career home run in the ninth inning of Tuesday’s 6-4 Orioles victory.

Why Mets fans cheered on Pete Alonso after his game-tying home run

The stadium roared with excitement as the five-time All-Star circled the bases, almost as if those in attendance had forgotten that Alonso left for Baltimore this past offseason.

Pete Alonso takes a curtain call at Citi Field after his 300th career home run pic.twitter.com/FWhWhiA8En — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) September 16, 2026

Mets pitcher Sean Manaea, who played alongside Alonso from 2024-25, didn’t hide his disgust and fury toward the fans. Citi Field chanted the veteran first baseman's name as he took a curtain call and cherished the unexpected moment.

“To have that kind of reaction to an opposing player — it could be anybody — is crazy to me,” Manaea said postgame. “I’ve got nothing but respect for Pete, but I’ve never seen anything like that before. I know the guys in here, we are grinding our butts off and stuff like that happens. I’ve never seen anything like that, kinda crazy.”

In fairness to Manaea, he seemingly had no issue with Alonso taking a curtain call. The 11-year vet also called his ex-teammate “the man” and acknowledged his beloved status among the fan base.

What's fair and what's not when it comes to cheering ex-Mets

New York Mets President of Baseball Operations, David Stearns Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Modern-day tanking, primarily spearheaded by the Philadelphia 76ers, has encouraged fans to root for losses. There’s a reason why Adam Silver and the NBA recently changed the draft lottery rules; no one wants to see teams punt on the season just to earn a top-three pick, and the 76ers’ “process” hasn’t even resulted in an NBA Finals appearance.

But what we saw on Tuesday night wasn’t about celebrating the increased odds of losing. It was Mets fans enjoying a fan favorite exact revenge on the team that did not offer a long-term deal last winter.

Paying tribute to Alonso, as the team did on Monday night, is one thing. He’s not the first player to earn a standing ovation upon returning, nor will he be the last. Alonso departed as the Mets’ all-time home run leader, and his 23.1 bWAR ranks 17th in franchise history. We even understand Citi Field chanting “Fire Stearns,” referring to lead baseball executive David Stearns, following the game-tying homer.

“Everyone in the dugout was saying, ‘Go out there,’ and they were right,” Alonso said of taking a curtain call.

Why MLB free agents could be hesitent to sign with the Mets now

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Pete Alonso | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps the most disturbing part is that the Mets’ high-profile figures cannot realistically shame those who applauded an opponent's game-tying home run. Fighting the fan base never works, and while Manaea’s words carry weight, he’s a 34-year-old starter who’s provided the Mets with -0.3 bWAR the last two years. Neither Stearns nor owner Steve Cohen have the leverage or goodwill to issue a harshly-worded statement.

Lindor, who all but publicly advocated to become the Mets’ captain, had nothing to say following the game. Juan Soto didn’t rebuke the fans whose nights were made when Alonso tagged Senga with a blown save. Senga himself should be outraged.

Money talks, but good luck convincing free agents that Mets fans will have their back when times get tough. Bo Bichette drew boos during his first homestand, and we recently urged him to forego his opt-out clause so he can guarantee himself $42 million for next season.

Barring a trade or a World Series showdown next year, Wednesday marks Alonso’s final trip to Queens before the 2028 season. Who else is ready for Citi Field to boo if he grounds out in his first at-bat?