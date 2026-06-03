Mets would benefit from trading these 4 stars by end of June

Parting with these veterans allows New York to shed salary, clear roster space, and acquire valuable future talent to rebuild for 2027 and beyond.

The 2026 New York Mets are struggling heavily despite a strong pitching staff, forcing the front office to consider becoming sellers ahead of the deadline.

Monday's heartbreaking extra-inning loss perfectly summed up what's gone wrong for the New York Mets this season. They pitched well enough to win but managed to score two runs on two hits in 10 innings, losing the game 3-2. The Mets improved their run prevention, as David Stearns had hoped, but even with the eighth-best staff ERA in the majors, the Mets are 26-34 overall. Their season isn't over yet, but it's hard to envision a miraculous run to the postseason when the Mets' offense just cannot produce much of anything.

Assuming the Mets continue to remain in the NL East's cellar by the trade deadline, they should be sellers, expressing a willingness to part with most veterans not named Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor in exchange for players who can help them win in 2027 and beyond. These players fit the bill in that regard.

RHP Freddy Peralta

New York Mets starting pitcher Freddy Peralta | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Mets acquired Freddy Peralta in a blockbuster trade, hoping he'd fill the void as their unquestioned ace that they lacked in 2025. That has not happened to this point. Peralta hasn't been bad, as his 3.55 ERA in 12 starts would indicate, but he's completed six innings just four times. That is not ace-like.

With that being said, Peralta figures to be one of, if not the best starting pitcher available not named Tarik Skubal, meaning the Mets would fetch a ton in a deal if they opted to trade him. Since he's on an expiring contract, if the Mets believe they're out of contention, there's no reason not to trade him, assuming they'd receive more value than they'd otherwise fetch from him rejecting his qualifying offer and signing elsewhere over the winter.

LHP David Peterson

New York Mets pitcher David Peterson | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

David Peterson was an All-Star in 2025, making his sudden downfall ever since that much more shocking. The southpaw struggled mightily down the stretch in 2025, playing a major role in the Mets' second-half collapse, and those struggles have carried into this season, as evidenced by his 5.18 ERA in 13 appearances.

Peterson has officially lost his rotation spot, likely for good, but it's worth noting that he has a 1.88 ERA in six appearances as a long reliever. Perhaps Peterson can have value to other teams in this role, or there could even be a desperate team out there willing to give him a shot as a starter.

What I know is that the Mets have capable long relievers and that Peterson is on an expiring contract. Knowing that he's easily replaceable and that he's unlikely to be on the roster beyond this season, why keep him around? If the Mets can get anything for him, they should trade him.

LHP Brooks Raley

New York Mets pitcher Brooks Raley | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Not many Mets players have met expectations, but Brooks Raley has, and that's what made a rare blown save on Monday that much more disappointing. The home run Raley allowed was the second one he's surrendered since 2023. Now, Raley did miss most of 2024 and part of 2025 due to injury, but he has a 2.30 ERA in 129 appearances as a Met since the start of 2023, and he has a 1.61 ERA in 25 outings in 2026. He's been one of the best left-handed relievers in the sport when healthy.

What makes Raley particularly valuable is that he's effective against both lefties and righties, making him one of a very small list of left-handed relievers you can fully trust with the three-batter rule. He's a very valuable weapon, but the fact of the matter is he's also a 37-year-old on an expiring contract. He can help contenders win, but he doesn't have quite as much value to the Mets if they're selling, making him an easy trade candidate.

SS/3B Bo Bichette

New York Mets shortstop Bo Bichette | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

When the Mets signed Bo Bichette, they assumed he'd help form a dominant lineup trio alongside Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto. Injuries to Lindor and Soto haven't helped matters, but Bichette, despite staying healthy, has been extremely disappointing. He has slashed .216/.271/.303 with five home runs and 28 RBI. His 66 wRC+ is good for 154th out of 160 qualified hitters. Bichette has objectively been one of the worst position players in the sport thus far.

For that reason, the Mets should try to trade him—it simply isn't working out. With that being said, what are the odds they'll be able to pull it off? Bichette inked a three-year, $126 million deal with New York, paying him an average of $42 million annually. The deal includes opt-outs, but with how he's playing, it's unlikely Bichette will be opting out after this season.

Given that, how many teams would be willing to take on the financial hit Bichette comes with while giving the Mets something worthwhile in return? New York should hope to find a suitor, but that feels like wishful thinking.

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