MLB Draft prospects with the most on the line at the College World Series

Performing well on college baseball's biggest stage allows these stars to maximize their looming draft value and erase lingering scout concerns.

Three high-profile MLB Draft prospects have a massive opportunity to elevate their professional stock during the 2026 College World Series in Omaha.

The College World Series is here! We’ve got teams playing in Omaha for the chance at winning a national title. After 64 teams started the tournament, just eight teams are left in contention, and they’re all hoping to make it through the College World Series victorious.

As the teams face off, there are several stars out there who have plenty to prove and an opportunity to answer a few questions before getting a shot at competing at the next level. Here are three MLB prospects with the most on the line at the College World Series this year.

RHP Cade Townsend, Ole Miss Rebels

Ole Miss Rebels starting pitcher Cade Townsend | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

It’s pretty impressive how Cade Townsend and the Ole Miss Rebels pitching staff have managed to elevate the ceiling of this team and all they’re capable of. Ole Miss hasn’t been bad at the plate, but it really helps when you’ve got a guy like Townsend who can show up and perform well on the mound.

This season, Townsend has a 5-3 win-loss record and has put together a 3.94 ERA to go with 88 strikeouts across 64 innings. That’s pretty impressive work. Along with that, Townsend has happened to limit opposing batters to a .223 batting average.

OF Aiden Robbins, Texas Longhorns

Texas Longhorns outfielder Aiden Robbins | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Staying in the SEC and we find Aiden Robbins, an outfielder for the Texas Longhorns. Robbins has been fantastic this season as he’s gone .342 at the plate and has hit 24 home runs this year. There’s also the 64 RBI and his ridiculously impressive .720 slugging percentage.

Robbins has shown just how high his ceiling is after a really solid couple of seasons with Seton Hall. After transferring to Texas, Robbins has managed to really improve and playing in the College World Series gives him another opportunity to continue drawing attention in his direction.

SS Justin Lebron, Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama base runner Justin Lebron | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

And rounding out the bunch is Alabama’s Justin Lebron. So far this season, Lebron has managed to put together a .277 batting average while also hitting 16 home runs and 48 RBI. His on base percentage sits at .386 and it’s clear that he’s willing to take advantage of every opportunity he gets while on base. That’s because Lebron has stolen 41 bases on 42 attempts.

Now, all of that said, Lebron does have 18 errors on the season. Pair that with a .933 fielding mark and some questions show up. That’s going to be something people wonder about. Maybe he answers a few questions on a high profile stage like the College World Series?

More college baseball news and analysis: