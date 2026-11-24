MLB free agency is in full swing, but it won't last for long. Rather, a hiring freeze — at least for available free agents — will be instituted on Dec. 2 thanks to the owners, who plan to lock out the MLBPA. The plan is simple: Apply pressure on the players' union until they break, agreeing to a salary cap system in the process. The lockout could be long and arduous, and for players who don't sign deals prior to Dec. 2, will lead to unprecedented uncertainty about their futures. That is why there's expected to be a mad dash of free agent signings prior to next Wednesday.

If you're easily overwhelmed, you've come to the right place. FanSided has you covered with live grades and up-to-the-minute coverage of every deal over $10 million AAV. Here's what we know so far.

Cubs sign Teruaki Sato

Contract: 6 years, $120 million

Grade: C+

The Cubs are active on Tuesday morning, signing infielder Teruaki Sato, who won back-to-back MVPs in the Central League, to a contract north of $120 million. Sato has received comparisons to Munetaka Murakami, who is fresh off a 35-home run campaign in his first season with the White Sox. Even so, the Cubs have more work to do, specifically with their starting rotation, to climb the ladder in a crowded NL.

Cubs sign Trevor Rogers

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Trevor Rogers (28) Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Contract: 5 years, $120 million

Grade: B

For slightly more money than Dustin May received from the Cubs crosstown rivals, they added an even better pitcher. Rogers had an ERA just north of four last season and projects as a mid-rotation starting pitcher on a playoff team. He's just a season removed from a top-10 AL Cy Young finish with the Orioles. Considering the Cubs needs in the rotation, taking a flyer on Rogers (albeit an expensive one) should pay dividends down the road.

Tarik Skubal signs with New York Mets

Contract: 9 years, $450 million

Grade: A

Any time you have a chance to sign Tarik Skubal, you should do it. Yes, the Mets have most of Steve Cohen's money tied up in three players which could limit their spending if the next CBA includes a salary cap. Yet, few teams can offer as much star power as Skubal, Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor, and David Stearns is notorious for shopping in the bargain bin.

Jake Bauers signs with Boston Red Sox

Jake Bauers Boston Red Sox Press Conference | Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/GettyImages

Contract: 4 years, $58 million

Grade: C

Prior to last season, Jake Bauers was a borderline MLB player. In fact, his first 1,800 at-bats suggested as much, and Bauers himself considered retiring prior to his miraculous run in MIlwaukee. After starring on the Brewers World Series squad, Bauers cashed in, and should compete for the Red Sox first base job. Will he be a one-hit wonder? Either way, this contract is a risk.

Sonny Gray signs with Minnesota Twins

Contract: 2 years, $55 million

Grade: B-

Gray is a good pitcher, even for his age. However, I don't quite get the fit here. Gray insists he got assurances from the Twins front office that they intend to contend in 2027, whenever the season actually does start. Still, they failed to make a playoff run in a brutal AL Central last year and haven't done much else to bolster their roster before the lockout.

Dustin May signs with Chicago White Sox

SPORTS-BBA-WHITESOX-MAY-TB | Chicago Tribune/GettyImages

Contract: 3 years, $52 million

Grade: C-

May finished the 2026 regular season with a 4.70 ERA. He's a back-of-the-rotation starter at this point in his career, and not a very good one at that. Yes, the White Sox needed reliable starting pitching — specifically innings-eaters they can count on for 2027 — but that shouldn't cost a mid-market team $52 million.

Evan Phillips signs with Atlanta Braves

Contract: 3 years, $35 million

Grade: B+

Reliable bullpen help is in high demand. Phillips has experience in middle relief and in the back end of the Dodgers bullpen. While the best version of Atlanta's bullpen in 2027 likely won't include Phillips closing, he can even do that when called upon. That kind of flexibility, paired with a 3.5 ERA at the worst, makes this multiyear deal worth the risk.

Emilio Pagan signs with Detroit Tigers

Contract: One year, $11.5 million

Grade: B

The Tigers chalked a disappointing 2026 season up to bad luck, and their run differential would suggest as much. Still, this team blew the most leads in the American League for much of the season. Out goes Kenley Jansen, and in comes Emilio Pagan, who is expected to take over the closer role. Pagan had a 3.38 ERA and 25 saves for the Reds last season. His stuff won't overwhelm hitters, but he is reliable. The Tigers shouldn't be done adding in this department, either.