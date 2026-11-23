If you were uncertain whether MLB's looming lockout — and a potential salary cap — might put a damper on free agency, those fears were put to rest in a big way on Sunday, when Tarik Skubal signed a record-breaking deal with the New York Mets. And now, it's time to let the race begin: It's clear that money can and will be spent this offseason, and now that the seal has been broken, all 30 teams will be in a mad dash to scoop up as much talent as possible before a transaction freeze on Dec. 2.

That sort of compressed timeline means desperation, and desperation is where the truly wild stuff can happen. So, with just a week remaining to get deals done, how will the league look when the dust settles? Here are six bold predictions for what should be a crazy few days.

Our entire top 10 signs before December

Back at the end of the regular season, FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray ranked his top 26 free agents of the offseason. Two of the top 10 — Skubal and Ryan Jeffers, who accepted a qualifying offer from the Minnesota Twins last week — have already landed new deals. The guess here is that the other eight will follow suit shortly, a list that includes Seiya Suzuki, Randy Arozarena, Teruaki Sato, Trevor Rogers, Freddy Peralta, Michael King, Brandon Lowe and Adrian Morejon.

Players obviously want to lock in as much financial security as possible before the lockout arrives, and teams hardly want to be caught flat-footed when the 2027 season eventually begins (whenever that might be). Players with more warts might have to wait it out, but the top of the market should have plenty of demand for their services — and plenty of motivation to get a deal done.

Trevor Rogers lands the second-richest pitcher deal of the winter

Milwaukee Brewers v Baltimore Orioles | G Fiume/GettyImages

Rogers has gotten relatively little attention in free agency so far, but expect that to change now that Skubal's off the board. He's not as starry a name as Peralta, but he was far better in 2026 than his 4.03 ERA would suggest, and he was downright brilliant for Baltimore down the stretch of 2025. It's legit No. 3 starter stuff if he can continue to stay healthy, and he's a lefty who's about to enter his age-29 season. In a market like this without much else in the way of top-end starter talent, something like six years at $25 million per wouldn't be shocking, and teams might be more willing to bet on Rogers at that price point than Peralta given the latter's up-and-down contract year.

The Blue Jays make multiple splash signings

Toronto coming in second place for the top free agent available is becoming a tradition unlike any other, with Skubal added to a list that already included Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto and Kyle Tucker. But however skeptical you are about the Jays' pursuit of the two-time Cy Young winner, the fact that they were reportedly willing to go north of $400 million for him suggests that the Jays are desperate to put a disappointing 2026 behind them.

They've also been connected with all manner of bats via free agency and trade, as you'd expect for a team that had one of the weakest offenses in baseball this past season. It would be shocking if the Jays don't add at least one impact hitter, but with deep pockets like these and a hunger to finally get over the hump, Toronto could dominate the next few days.

William Contreras signs an extension with the Brewers

World Series - Milwaukee Brewers v Tampa Bay Rays - Game 5 | Rob Tringali/GettyImages

Perhaps we all jumped the gun in assuming that Contreras would get dealt ahead of his contract year, much like Peralta, Devin Williams and Corbin Burnes before him? He loves it in Milwaukee, and the feeling very much appears to be mutual. Plus, the Brewers may well need to hit a salary floor as early as the 2028 campaign, and they have little money on the books once Christian Yelich's guarantees expire in two years. Milwaukee absolutely can pay him if it wants to, and a soon-to-be 29-year-old star at a premium position — one who would presumably have no problem sliding to first base or DH full-time as he ages — is a great foundation to build upon.

Adrian Morejon lands a nine-figure contract

With demand far outstripping supply in the starting pitching market right now, could some would-be contender decide to pivot and simply build through the bullpen? Morejon throws straight gas from the left side, and he shows little in the way of platoon splits while working multiple innings on a consistent basis. He is, in short, everything you could want in a reliever, and at 28 years old (he'll be 29 in February) he's younger than Josh Hader was when Hader reset the market with a five-year, $95 million deal in 2024. Morejon's versatility and starting background, plus the many, many teams that figure to be interested in his services, could take this bidding war into the stratosphere.

Teruaki Sato triples the Munetaka Murakami deal

2026 World Baseball Classic - Pool C - Czechia v Japan | Chung Sung-Jun/GettyImages

Murakami was left to languish on the open market last winter, eventually settling for a two-year, $34 million deal with the Chicago White Sox. That deal worked out just fine, even if Murakami's warts became increasingly pronounced as the 2026 season went on.

Sato shares some of those warts, most notably questions about his ability to make contact against MLB pitching after an extremely aggressive approach in Japan. But Sato's production at the plate is undeniable, and Murakami's success should help ease concerns about the transition. Add in much more confidence about his ability to stick at third base (or in the outfield) and his overall athleticism, and he should be able to push towards $80 or $90 million in total money in a shallow position player market.