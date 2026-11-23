Tarik Skubal’s free agency ended just as everyone predicted, with him reportedly agreeing to sign a nine-year, $450 million contract ahead of the looming work stoppage. Rather than re-sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the two-time AL Cy Young winner instead plans to sign with Juan Soto and the New York Mets.

Fans and owners desperately want some semblance of “competitive balance,” and the Mets landing another high-profile player likely won’t help matters. But if you’re expecting Skubal’s record deal to impact the ongoing labor discussions, then you might want to step back and re-evaluate the situation.

What does the New York Mets signing Tarik Skubal mean for a potential MLB lockout?

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let’s address the 500-pound elephant in the room: so long as Skubal officially signs his contract before 12 a.m. on Dec. 2, he will not need to worry about a salary cap negatively affecting his contract. From there, he’s owed that money regardless of how he fares in Queens.

Major League Baseball’s proposed salary cap is roughly $258.2 million, but let’s bump it to $260 million for the sake of conversation. Not only does Skubal earn his entire signing bonus, but he’s locked in to whatever his yearly salary is. The implementation of a cap would not change that fact.

Otherwise, we personally don’t think Skubal’s contract would matter much during labor discussions. Owners want the salary cap and floor, and the players have repeatedly said they won’t compromise. Let’s also not forget that Skubal has always been expected to sign a contract exceeding $300 million, and the Mets were always among the teams projected to land the dominant lefty.

Is it possible that an owner will complain about the Mets guaranteeing over $1 billion to Skubal and Soto? Sure, but at least one owner likely would have taken issue with the Yankees or Dodgers — who had two of the sport’s highest payrolls last year — signing Skubal instead. He was never going to the Pirates or Guardians even if either team uncharacteristically offered a nine-figure deal.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Competitive balance is impossible in baseball so long as certain owners refuse to spend or pursue top-tier players via free agency or trade. Colorado almost certainly acquired White Sox pitcher Luis Castillo in last week’s salary dump to potentially meet the expected $171.2 million floor; the Rockies’ payroll currently sits at $122.7 million after adding Castillo’s $23.5 million salary.

We understand that baseball fans won’t want to hear all of this. Plenty do want the idea of competitive balance and the idea of a small-market underdog team holding off the Mets, Yankees, or Dodgers. But the Rays and Brewers just proved the value of smart drafting and proper player development systems, which matter far more than payroll.

So, yes, Skubal understandably signed a massive contract, and he’ll reap the benefits for a long time, and even more so with $30 million in deferred money from 2036 through 2045. Whether he’ll ever taste the World Series while wearing a Mets uniform, especially given how loaded the National League remains, is something he should still ask himself before putting pen to pad.